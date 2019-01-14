Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sensata Technologies Holding PLC    ST   GB00BFMBMT84

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC (ST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/14 04:00:00 pm
45.225 USD   -0.12%
2018SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC : quaterly earnings release
2018SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sensata Technologies : Introduces Multi-Turn Absolute Encoders for Smart Industrial Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 09:04pm EST

SWINDON, United Kingdom, January 15, 2019- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), an industrial technology company and a leading provider of sensors, today introduced the availability of MHM5 and MHK5 Absolute Multi-Turn encoders with either Ethernet/IP or ProfiNet interfaces for Factory 4.0 applications. To provide additional design flexibility, these encoders are available in either shafted (MHM5) or blind shaft (MHK5) configurations.

These model MH encoders provide up to 16 bits per turn and 14 bits of turns counting. The compact packaging allows these encoders to be easily integrated into existing designs while a wide operating temperature range (-40 to +85C) and an IP65 rating makes them suitable for most any industrial application.

Included in the design is a geared turns counter that is immune to electrical or magnetic interference. In addition, these encoders feature reverse polarity and short circuit protection as standard. These robust specifications help to ensure highly reliable and accurate speed and position sensing across many industrial processes.

Multi-turn encoders are used in packaging applications where they help to identify the position of products along the process line to determine when the machine needs to take an action such as to die cut, mark, slit, inspect, singulate, and/or stack. Another common application when encoders are used is in metal forming - such as determining the absolute position of strips, bars, rolls or tubes of metal being carried along a process, that need to be marked, scored, slit, inspected, or formed.

Absolute Multi-Turn encoders like models MHM5 and MHK5 are also often used to determine the angle of rotation and position of a crane boom, as well as the amount of cable payout. They are also useful in heavy vehicles for off road mobile platforms, construction and mining equipment, where proper placement and operation of equipment is critical to the success of the project.

'These bus-compatible encoders enable the collection of the detailed data required for next generation industrial and factory applications,' said Scott Orlosky, Product Marketing Manager. 'In addition to the high production quality our customers expect from Sensata, these encoders are uniquely designed to withstand shock and vibration and are tightly sealed to prevent environmental intrusions.'

To learn more about these new encoders, review the specification sheets or check out application notes, view the product webpages online.

About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies is one of the world's leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in twelve countries. Sensata's products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning and ventilation, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. For more information please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com.

Media Contact
Mark Shapiro
SRS-TechPR
+1 (619) 249-7742
mshapiro@srs-techpr.com

Corporate Media Contact
Alexia Taxiarchos
+1 (508) 236-1761
ataxiarchos@sensata.com

Disclaimer

Sensata Technologies Holding plc published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 02:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDI
09:04pSENSATA TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces Multi-Turn Absolute Encoders for Smart Industr..
PU
10:20aSensata Technologies Foundation Announces 2018-2019 Grants & Opens 2019-2020 ..
GL
2018Sensata Technologies to Present at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Technology, I..
GL
2018SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
2018SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
2018Sensata Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
2018SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC : quaterly earnings release
2018SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES : to Feature New Product Suite Focusing on Enhanced Automat..
AQ
2018Sensata Technologies to Feature New Product Suite Focusing on Enhanced Automa..
GL
2018Sensata Technologies Announces Date and Time of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings R..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 540 M
EBIT 2018 825 M
Net income 2018 481 M
Debt 2018 2 389 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,73
P/E ratio 2019 14,71
EV / Sales 2018 2,77x
EV / Sales 2019 2,61x
Capitalization 7 433 M
Chart SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
Sensata Technologies Holding PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 53,3 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martha Newman Sullivan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Bradford Edgerley Chairman
Jeffrey John Cote Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Sensing Solutions
Paul Vasington Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Beringhause Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC0.98%7 370
HEXAGON3.14%16 394
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.2.49%8 620
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED4.85%7 722
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD11.48%6 270
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%5 502
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.