SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

(ST)
Sensata Technologies : Introduces Well-Sealed, Easy to Install Modular Hall Effect Sensors

03/06/2019 | 06:57pm EST

Application sectors include robotic, industrial, manufacturing and material handling systems

SWINDON, United Kingdom - Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), an industrial technology company and a leading provider of sensors, today announced the availability of the new ACW4 Single Turn and TCW4 Multi Turn Absolute Hall Effect Sensors, which feature an over-molded, two-part modular construction that provides engineers with exceptional design flexibility.

The sensing electronics are encased in a thermoplastic polyamide shell while the separate activating magnet is external to the sensor assembly. This modular architecture results in a compact package of only 50mm in diameter by a maximum 24mm thick that allows designers to easily incorporate the ACW4 and TCW4 sensors into both new and existing systems. An over-molded housing completely encapsulates the electronics and seals the cable entry from exposure to the elements, making this IP67-rated sensor an ideal solution for robotic, industrial, manufacturing and material handling applications where dusty or wet conditions are common.

To help save time and cost, Sensata offers a variety of engineered magnet holder accessories that developers can use instead of designing and testing their own. A variety of output types are available to ensure that the ACW4 or TWC4 sensors can interface with the most common controllers. Unlike typical Hall effect sensors, which rely on a shaft to operate, there are no moving parts in contact with each other; eliminating any potential wear or misalignment.

'The design of the ACW4 and TCW4 models reflects the evolution of Hall effect sensing technology in making packages more compact, environmentally resistant and easy to install,' says Scott Orlosky, Product Manager for Position Sensors at Sensata Technologies. 'Since the thermoplastic is molded at low pressure it can be economically produced in lower volume and has no seals or seams to leak.'
To learn more about these new Hall effect sensors, review the specification sheets or check out application notes, please visit our product pages online.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world's leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in twelve countries. Sensata's products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning and ventilation, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. For more information please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com.

Media Contact

Mark Shapiro
SRS-TechPR
+1 (619) 249 7742
mshapiro@srs-techpr.com

Corporate Media Contact

Alexia Taxiarchos
(508) 236-1761
ataxiarchos@sensata.com

Disclaimer

Sensata Technologies Holding plc published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 23:56:01 UTC
