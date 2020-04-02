Log in
Sensata Technologies : Launches New Low Noise, Solid State Relays

04/02/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

Low Noise Solid State Relays suitable for use in Professional Food Equipment and Commercial, Industrial and Home Appliances

UL, TUV, IEC 60947-4-3 Environment B and CISPR 11 Compliant

SWINDON, United Kingdom, March 31, 2020 - Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), an industrial technology company and a leading provider of sensors, today announced the availability of the new Low Noise (LN) series of panel mounted solid state relays designed for use in a wide range of consumer and industrial systems and products where precise power control, long life, reliability and reduced levels of electromagnetic noise are required.

Instead of using moving components as mechanical power relays do, solid state relays (SSRs) rely on silicon-controlled rectifier (SCR) technology which allows SSRs to provide quieter operation (no clicking), longer life, as well as more precise switching control.

The new LN SSRs, from Sensata's Crydom brand, conform with IEC 60947-4-3 Environment B and CISPR 11 standards for low voltage domestic, commercial and light industrial locations/installations and are compliant with C-UL-US and TUV certifications. The LN Series of panel mounted solid state relays offer reliable back-to-back SCR switching up to 75 Amps at 528 VAC.

'To comply with the low levels of electromagnetic noise required in many commercial and household applications, we developed a patented trigger circuit design in the relay that prevents the need for external filters, thus reducing installation cost,' explains Jesus Miranda, Product Marketing Manager at Sensata Technologies.

Critical features of the LN Series include:

  • Rating up to 75A @48-528 VAC
  • Zero Voltage Turn-On Switching
  • IP20 touch-safe housing is available
  • Built-in Input/Output over-voltage protection
  • LED Input Status Indicator
  • 3500 VAC optical isolation
  • EMC compliant to level III
  • Available with standoffs for PCB mounting

To learn more about the LN Series of solid state relays, check out the SSRs for Professional Food Equipment Application Note, or to review the specification sheets, visit the product pages online.

Media Contact

Mark Shapiro

SRS-TechPR

+1 (619) 249 7742

[email protected]

Corporate Media Contact

Alexia Taxiarchos

(508) 236-1761

[email protected]

Disclaimer

Sensata Technologies Holding plc published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 18:57:08 UTC
