Sensata Technologies : Launches New Low Noise, Solid State Relays

Low Noise Solid State Relays suitable for use in Professional Food Equipment and Commercial, Industrial and Home Appliances

UL, TUV, IEC 60947-4-3 Environment B and CISPR 11 Compliant

SWINDON, United Kingdom, March 31, 2020 - Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), an industrial technology company and a leading provider of sensors, today announced the availability of the new Low Noise (LN) series of panel mounted solid state relays designed for use in a wide range of consumer and industrial systems and products where precise power control, long life, reliability and reduced levels of electromagnetic noise are required.

Instead of using moving components as mechanical power relays do, solid state relays (SSRs) rely on silicon-controlled rectifier (SCR) technology which allows SSRs to provide quieter operation (no clicking), longer life, as well as more precise switching control.

The new LN SSRs, from Sensata's Crydom brand, conform with IEC 60947-4-3 Environment B and CISPR 11 standards for low voltage domestic, commercial and light industrial locations/installations and are compliant with C-UL-US and TUV certifications. The LN Series of panel mounted solid state relays offer reliable back-to-back SCR switching up to 75 Amps at 528 VAC.

'To comply with the low levels of electromagnetic noise required in many commercial and household applications, we developed a patented trigger circuit design in the relay that prevents the need for external filters, thus reducing installation cost,' explains Jesus Miranda, Product Marketing Manager at Sensata Technologies.

Critical features of the LN Series include:

Rating up to 75A @48-528 VAC

Zero Voltage Turn-On Switching

IP20 touch-safe housing is available

Built-in Input/Output over-voltage protection

LED Input Status Indicator

3500 VAC optical isolation

EMC compliant to level III

Available with standoffs for PCB mounting

To learn more about the LN Series of solid state relays, check out the SSRs for Professional Food Equipment Application Note, or to review the specification sheets, visit the product pages online.

