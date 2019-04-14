Log in
Sensata Technologies to Exhibit at Auto Shanghai 2019, the 18th International Automobile & Manufacturing Technology Exhibition

04/14/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

SWINDON, United Kingdom and SHANGHAI, China, April 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), a global automotive and industrial technology company and a leading provider of sensors, announced that it is making its debut at the 18th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition from April 16-25. At the show, Sensata will highlight its innovations in electrification, smart & connected systems, autonomy and vehicle health monitoring, as well as its complete portfolio of mission-critical sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle off road (HVOR) industries.

Sensata offers a broad product portfolio and has decades of proven expertise developing products for extremely demanding automotive and HVOR applications that enables Sensata to provide the highest level of quality, service and technical expertise.

“Sensata is a leading provider of the fundamental building blocks essential to a connected, smart, electrified and ultimately autonomous world,” said Martha Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer. “We offer differentiated solutions and the ability to adapt and leverage our technologies and capabilities for new applications as megatrends shape the industries we serve. These solutions help our customers safely deliver a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world and we look forward to showcasing them in Shanghai.”

“We are pleased to bring our portfolio of sensors and systems to the show and look forward to collaborating closely with our customers in China. Our local capabilities coupled with our vast global footprint, and high level of expertise and experience leading new advancements across the automotive and HVOR industries position Sensata well to support our customers as megatrend technologies reshape the concepts of mobility and propulsion,” said Jing Chang, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Asia.

Over 50 Sensata devices and systems can be found on automotive and heavy duty vehicles worldwide where they are integral in applications to support electrification, and in engine, exhaust, transmission, chassis, tire pressure monitoring, and vehicle health and safety systems. Sensata’s products help improve safety, efficiency, comfort and performance for millions of people every day.

Sensata will feature its complete product portfolio in automotive and HVOR sensors and systems at booth 6BE020 in Hall 6.2. Stop by or arrange a meeting with our team at the show to see how Sensata can help empower innovation in your next vehicle application.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world’s leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 11 countries. Sensata’s products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning and ventilation, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. For more information please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Joshua Young
(508) 236-2196
Joshua.young@sensata.com            

Media:
Alexia Taxiarchos
(508) 236-1761
ataxiarchos@sensata.com

sen_clr_v_rgb.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
