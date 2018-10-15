Log in
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Sensata Technologies to Feature New Product Suite Focusing on Enhanced Automation, Productivity and Safety at SPS IPC Drives 2018

10/15/2018 | 10:11am CEST

SWINDON, United Kingdom and NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), an industrial technology company and a leading provider of sensors, announced that it will exhibit at SPS IPC Drives 2018 (Hall 10.1, Booth 111) this November. To highlight its expanded Industrial business and application-specific expertise, Sensata will organize its booth around product lines and market solutions.

Among its featured products will be the very latest switches, Crydom relays, circuit breakers and electrical protection devices, complemented by BEI Sensors position sensors and encoders, pressure and temperature sensors, and BEI Kimco motors. In addition, recently launched products, such as the DR45 DIN rail mount Solid State Relay (SSR), will be on display. The NOVA 22 DR45 is one of the only SSRs capable of accepting output wires up to 3 AWG with an IP20 protection rating. At the show, Sensata expects to introduce two new product series that expand on the NOVA22 family of relays.  The new series will feature higher ratings in more compact packages.

From its position sensing solutions, Sensata will display its SIL3/PLe-rated functional safety encoders, which feature digital and sine/cosine analog electronic output options in addition to a new hall effect sensor with IO link.

Sensata is also proud to announce an agreement to acquire GIGAVAC LLC, an industry-leading producer of high voltage contactors that are mission-critical components for electric vehicles and equipment. The acquisition of GIGAVAC (which is expected to close in the fourth quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals) will extend Sensata’s capabilities in electrification for many complex and challenging applications in the automotive, battery storage, industrial and heavy vehicle and off-road (HVOR) markets.

In the market segment focus of the exhibit, Sensata will demonstrate how its products provide solutions for a diverse range of Industry 4.0 applications to support greater automation, increased productivity, and best-in-class safety and performance. These segments include areas such as materials handling (and especially the new generation of automated guided vehicles – AGVs), water management, and heating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

Sensata is an engineering-focused business, with a goal to empower engineers across a diverse range of sectors and industries to create smarter, more connected solutions for the design challenges of today and tomorrow.

SPS IPC Drives will take place in Nuremberg between 27 – 29 November, 2018.   Visit www2.sensata.com/sps to redeem a free entry pass to the show or to schedule a meeting with the team in Hall 10.1, Booth 111.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world’s leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in twelve countries. Sensata’s products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning and ventilation, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. For more information please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward- looking statements are based on certain assumptions and reflect the Company’s current expectations. As a result, these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made; and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect any future events or circumstances or otherwise. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the Company's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.investors.sensata.com or on request from the Company’s Investor Relations department.

For further press information please contact:

Sean Feast
Gravity London
+ 44 (0) 20 7330 8810
sfeast@gravitylondon.com

Sensata Contacts:

Investors:
Joshua Young
(508) 236-2196
Joshua.young@sensata.com 		Media:
Alexia Taxiarchos
(508) 236-1761
ataxiarchos@sensata.com		  

sen_clr_v_rgb.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
