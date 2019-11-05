Log in
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

(ST)
Sensata Technologies : to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

11/05/2019 | 07:25pm EST

Company to Webcast Presentation Live at 5:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, November 6th

Swindon, United Kingdom - November 4, 2019 - Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that Jeff Cote, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. CT at the Four Seasons Hotel, Chicago.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.sensata.com.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world's leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 12 countries. Sensata's products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle, and marine applications. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com.

Investor Contact:

Joshua Young
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (508) 236-2196
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Sensata Technologies Holding plc published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 00:24:04 UTC
