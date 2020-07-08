Log in
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

(ST)
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 28, 2020

07/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

SWINDON, United Kingdom, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) today announced that it will disclose its second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Sensata will then host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business trends. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.sensata.com.

Investors can also listen to the earnings call live via telephone by dialing 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411 and referencing the Sensata Q2 2020 Financial Results Conference Call.  A replay of the call will be available until August 4, 2020.  To access the replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 10146020.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world’s leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 11 countries.  Sensata’s products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning and ventilation, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. Further information can be found on Sensata’s website: www.sensata.com.

Contact:                                                                                                                                 
Jacob Sayer  
Vice President, Finance
+1 (508) 236-1666
jsayer@sensata.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
