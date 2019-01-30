Senseonics : Eversense CGM Sensor Receives Indication for MRI

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) a medical technology
company focused on the development and commercialization of a long-term,
implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with
diabetes, today has announced that they received notice from FDA that
the Eversense Sensor is no longer contraindicated for MRI scanning*.
“Based on our testing, we have demonstrated that it is safe for patients
to leave the Eversense Sensor in place, even when they need to have an
MRI,” said Tim Goodnow, President and CEO of Senseonics. “Now patients
using Eversense CGM do not need to worry about an emergency MRI or delay
getting a scheduled MRI based on their glucose sensor. All other CGMs
currently on the market are required to be removed before an MRI scan,
according to their FDA indications. This is a first for the CGM
category.”
A patient with this device can be safely scanned in an MR system meeting
the following conditions:
-
Static magnetic field of 1.5T or 3.0T
-
Maximum spatial field gradient of 2000 gauss/cm (20 T/m)
-
Maximum MR system reported, whole body averaged specific absorption
rate (SAR) of 4 W/kg (First Level Controlled Operating Mode)
The Eversense CGM System consists of a fluorescence-based sensor, a
smart transmitter worn over the sensor to facilitate data communication,
and a mobile app for displaying glucose values, trends and alerts. In
addition to featuring the first long-term and first implantable CGM
sensor, the system is also first to feature a smart transmitter that
provides wearers with discreet on-body vibratory alerts for high and low
glucose and that can be removed, recharged and re-adhered without
discarding the sensor. The sensor is inserted subcutaneously in the
upper arm by a health care provider via a brief in-office procedure. Now
patients can safety get an MRI* while still wearing the Eversense Sensor
– the only CGM sensor that is indicated by the FDA for this use.
Patients who are interested in getting started on Eversense can sign up
at www.eversensediabetes.com/get-started-today.
Physicians, nurse practitioners or physician assistants interested in
offering the Eversense CGM System for their patients can contact
844-SENSE4U (844-736-7348).
About Eversense
The Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is
indicated for continually measuring glucose levels in persons age 18 and
older with diabetes for up to 90 days. It is intended to complement, not
replace, fingerstick blood glucose monitoring. The sensor insertion and
removal is performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM System
is a prescription device; patients should talk to their health care
provider to learn more. For important safety information, see https://eversensediabetes.com/safety-info/.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the
design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose
monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently
live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense®
and Eversense® XL, include a small sensor inserted completely
under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the
sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a
mobile app on the user's smartphone.
