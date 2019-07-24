Log in
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 7, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

07/24/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of a long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Management will hold a conference call to review the company’s second quarter 2019 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 800-309-1256 (US/Canada) or 786-789-4796 (International), passcode 026232, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense® and Eversense® XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy T. Goodnow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. DeFalco Chairman
Mukul Jain Chief Operating Officer
Jon D. Isaacson Chief Financial Officer
Abhi Chavan Vice President-Engineering, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC-54.44%236
GILEAD SCIENCES6.16%84 431
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.75%44 883
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-17.20%33 761
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC34.94%30 919
LONZA GROUP35.14%25 950
