Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  SENSEX 30       XC0009698199

SENSEX 30
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares slip as virus fears persist; banks, financial stocks drag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 12:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

Indian shares ticked lower on Tuesday led by losses in banking and financial stocks, as domestic coronavirus cases continued to surge, while a weak performance among Asian peers also weighed on the sentiment.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.68% at 10,729.75 by 0345 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.74% at 36,423.79.

Coronavirus cases in the world's second-most populous country rose to 906,752 as of Tuesday morning, according to the federal health ministry data https://www.mohfw.gov.in, leaving investors concerned about its impact on the Indian economy as many states and cities tighten restrictions again.

Asian shares slipped on simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and persistent coronavirus concerns among investors.

In Mumbai, banking and financial fell further after a Moody's report on Monday warned on COVID-19 related headwinds to Indian banking, which is already facing a high number of bad debt and a loan repayment moratorium which threatens to hurt revenue.

The Nifty banking index fell 1.6% and the financials index shed 1.5% in early Tuesday trading.

Among stocks, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the top losers, dropping 1.63% and 1.17%, respectively.

Wipro Ltd was the session's top gainer, advancing 1.36%, ahead of its quarterly earnings report scheduled for later in the evening.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIS BANK LIMITED 0.19% 440.35 End-of-day quote.-41.60%
AXIS CORPORATION 0.27% 37.3 End-of-day quote.7.96%
SENSEX 30 0.27% 36693.69 Real-time Quote.-11.05%
WIPRO LIMITED 2.50% 227.55 End-of-day quote.-7.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SENSEX 30
12:17aIndian shares slip as virus fears persist; banks, financial stocks drag
RE
07/13Indian stocks to lag rivals as stimulus falls short
RE
07/13Nifty, Sensex end higher as Reliance rallies; inflation data awaited
RE
07/09Sensex, Nifty slip on virus fears; pharma, Reliance limit losses
RE
06/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher After Early Losses
DJ
06/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher After Early Struggles
DJ
06/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher After Early Losses -- Update
DJ
06/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher After Early Struggles
DJ
06/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Higher After Earlier Struggles
DJ
06/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Higher After Earlier Struggles
DJ
More news
Chart SENSEX 30
Duration : Period :
SENSEX 30 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSEX 30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop SENSEX 30
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED 600.05 End-of-day quote.5.46%
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 602.6 End-of-day quote.3.50%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1935 End-of-day quote.3.03%
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED 586.8 End-of-day quote.2.11%
INFOSYS LIMITED 797.05 End-of-day quote.1.94%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 353.6 End-of-day quote.-1.87%
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 169.1 End-of-day quote.-2.03%
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 1845.55 End-of-day quote.-2.14%
BAJAJ FINANCE 3234.6 End-of-day quote.-2.40%
YES BANK LIMITED 22.05 End-of-day quote.-13.70%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group