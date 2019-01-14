Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  SENSEX 30       XC0009698199

SENSEX 30
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Jakarta, Manila Lead Recent Rebound in Emerging Asian Stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 12:54am EST

By Joanne Chiu

Following a tumultuous period of trade disputes and currency weakness, some emerging markets in Asia have rallied in recent months. They have been boosted by dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and a temporary U.S.-China trade truce.

What's Happening

Two benchmarks stand out: Indonesia's Jakarta Composite has gained more than 10% in the past three months, as of Friday's close, to hit 10-month highs. Meanwhile, the Philippine Stock Exchange Index has jumped 13%, after hitting a near-two-year trough in October. The Indonesian rupiah and Philippine peso have gained 7.3% and 3.4%, respectively, as the U.S. dollar has pulled back.

Relatively attractive valuations have probably helped. Even after the rally, the Jakarta and Manila benchmarks trade at roughly 15 and 16 times expected earnings, Refinitiv data shows, versus India's Sensex on 18 times. The Sensex, which gained nearly 6% last year, has lost 0.2% this month.

A slide in oil prices has also buoyed Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, and its northern neighbor, as both are crude importers with current-account deficits. That is in contrast to nearby Malaysia, for example, which is an energy exporter.

What It Means

The two countries' substantial domestic markets make them better insulated from trade frictions than other Asian countries that are more reliant on doing business with China.

Min Lan Tan, head of the Asia-Pacific investment office at UBS Wealth Management, said this unit of the bank recommended clients hold more Indonesian assets than their benchmarks suggest, thanks to solid growth, attractive valuations and the prospect of a stronger currency. Ms. Tan said Indonesia's central bank had done well in letting the currency fall last year, as the dollar surged, to help maintain economic growth.

She recommends under-weighting the Philippines due to inflation concerns, and takes a more neutral stance on India due to rich valuations, despite strong economic growth.

A busy political calendar could also play into investment decisions. The coming months will bring an April presidential election in Indonesia, midterm races in May in the Philippines and a national election in India in the first half of the year.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENSEX 30
12:54aJakarta, Manila Lead Recent Rebound in Emerging Asian Stocks
DJ
2018WAL MART STORES : India Outdoes China As Magnet for Deals
DJ
2018WAL MART STORES : India Has a Banner Year for Deals and Overtakes China as a Fav..
DJ
2018Indian Stocks Surge as Investors Bet Central-Bank Independence Is Overrated
DJ
2018India says central bank independence 'essential' as row unnerves markets
RE
2018Tech Stocks Tumble as Market Momentum Stalls
DJ
2018Tech Stocks Tumble as Market Momentum Stalls
DJ
2018Tech Stocks' Decline Pulls Shares Lower
DJ
2018Tech Stocks' Decline Pull Shares Lower
DJ
2018Tech Stocks' Decline Pull Shares Lower
DJ
More news
News of the components of SENSEX 30
01/13BHARTI AIRTEL : appoints Badal Bagri as CFO
AQ
01/12TATA MOTORS : China market conditions drag down Tata Motors global sales in Dece..
AQ
01/12OIL AND NATURAL GAS : National Wildlife Board clears ONGC Trishna gas project
AQ
01/12HDFC BANK : Rs 1.5 crore farm loan fraud hits HDFCs Rajam branch
AQ
01/12HDFC BANK : Rs 1.5 crore farm loan fraud hits HDFCs Rajam branch
AQ
01/11INFOSYS : Q3 net profit falls 30 per cent to Rs 3,610 crore
AQ
01/11INFOSYS : announces Rs 8,260 crore buyback; to offer special dividend
AQ
More news
Chart SENSEX 30
Duration : Period :
SENSEX 30 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSEX 30
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop SENSEX 30
ITC 295.35 End-of-day quote.1.99%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD 144.65 End-of-day quote.0.98%
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD 1991.4 End-of-day quote.0.57%
INFOSYS LTD 683.5 End-of-day quote.0.56%
ASIAN PAINTS 1403.65 End-of-day quote.0.52%
LARSEN & TOUBRO 1369.6 End-of-day quote.-1.65%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 95.8 End-of-day quote.-2.29%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 1842.55 End-of-day quote.-2.44%
TATA MOTORS 180.3 End-of-day quote.-2.93%
INDUSLND BANK LTD 1515.15 End-of-day quote.-3.24%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.