SENSEX 30

SENSEX 30
Sensex, Nifty fall as Reliance, IT stocks drag on profit taking after rally

07/29/2020 | 01:39am EDT
The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai

Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday as investors took profits in the country's most valuable stock Reliance Industries after an eight-day rally, while the IT sector added to the losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.4% to 11,256.8 and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.5% at 38,286.75 by 0507 GMT.

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance's shares fell about 1.5% after eight days of gains, that pushed the company's market capitalization to more than 13 trillion rupees ($173.82 billion).

"Reliance has seen a good run and many people on the Street were expecting a correction," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi.

"Corrections will happen but the broader view is still positive."

Reliance dragged the Nifty energy index down 0.4%, with refiner Bharat Petroleum also falling 1.3%.

Reuters reported, citing company officials, that Indian refiners are cutting crude processing and shutting units for maintenance as local fuel demand falls and global refining margins are weak.

Wall Street also fell overnight as investors fretted over an impasse in the U.S. Senate over a $1 trillion aid proposal from Senate Republicans announced on Monday.

However, Asian shares rose on Wednesday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gaining 0.3%, ahead of a key meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Fed's announcement that it would extend several of its lending facilities through the year-end added to investor anticipation of a particularly dovish tone.

In Mumbai, the Nifty IT index dropped 0.8%, after gaining for three days in a row. Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies led losses, falling 1.7% and about 1.4%, respectively.

Food and beverage giant Nestle topped the laggards on Nifty, after the company reported a marginal rise in profit for the June quarter.

Indusind Bank rose as much as 4.4% and was the top Nifty gainer, after the lender announced a fund raise, following a quarterly profit slump.

By Derek Francis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 1.62% 712.45 End-of-day quote.25.41%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.16% 43.22 Delayed Quote.-34.70%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.00% 2177.7 End-of-day quote.43.83%
SENSEX 30 1.47% 38492.95 Real-time Quote.-6.69%
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED 2.98% 684.35 End-of-day quote.-10.23%
Top / Flop SENSEX 30
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 2309.75 End-of-day quote.4.67%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 106.45 End-of-day quote.4.67%
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED 1384.05 End-of-day quote.4.65%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 620.35 End-of-day quote.4.37%
INDUSLND BANK LIMITED 526.95 End-of-day quote.4.01%
ITC LIMITED 195.4 End-of-day quote.-0.51%
ASIAN PAINTS 1759.65 End-of-day quote.-1.04%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 79.9 End-of-day quote.-1.11%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 352.1 End-of-day quote.-1.79%
YES BANK LIMITED 11.9 End-of-day quote.-3.25%
