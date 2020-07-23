Log in
Sensex, Nifty rise on overnight Wall Street gains, pharma stocks shine

07/23/2020 | 12:28am EDT
The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai

Indian shares ticked higher on Thursday as investors took cues from overnight Wall Street gains, soothing nerves about surging domestic coronavirus cases that crossed the 1.2 million mark.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.31% to 11,167.25 by 0404 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.16% to 37,929.81, led by pharma stocks.

The main U.S. indexes ended higher on Wednesday as investors digested mixed corporate earnings and escalating tensions with China.

Asian markets began on a weaker note as concerns mounted over tensions between the United States and China after Washington closed a Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas.

In Mumbai, the Nifty pharma index rose 1.1% and topped the percentage gainers among sectors. Cipla advanced 1.5%.

Zee Entertainment rose 4.3% to the top of the Nifty index among stocks, followed by Bharat Petroleum, which advanced 4.2%.

India reported 45,720 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1.24 million by Thursday morning, according to government data https://www.mohfw.gov.in.

The domestic surge came as the global tally crossed 15 million and a World Health Organization expert said the first use of a COVID-19 vaccine cannot be expected till early 2021.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -2.93% 450.6 End-of-day quote.-8.33%
SENSEX 30 -0.16% 37871.52 Real-time Quote.-8.20%
AXIS BANK 478.95 End-of-day quote.7.34%
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 179.65 End-of-day quote.3.46%
NTPC LTD 90.35 End-of-day quote.2.26%
ITC LIMITED 196.55 End-of-day quote.2.24%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 2004 End-of-day quote.1.65%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED 2248.5 End-of-day quote.-3.00%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 40 End-of-day quote.-3.03%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 105.15 End-of-day quote.-3.04%
HERO MOTOCORP LTD 2768 End-of-day quote.-3.53%
YES BANK LIMITED 18.25 End-of-day quote.-5.44%
