Sensex, Nifty rise on overnight Wall Street gains, pharma stocks shine

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.31% to 11,167.25 by 0404 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.16% to 37,929.81, led by pharma stocks.

The main U.S. indexes ended higher on Wednesday as investors digested mixed corporate earnings and escalating tensions with China.

Asian markets began on a weaker note as concerns mounted over tensions between the United States and China after Washington closed a Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas.

In Mumbai, the Nifty pharma index rose 1.1% and topped the percentage gainers among sectors. Cipla advanced 1.5%.

Zee Entertainment rose 4.3% to the top of the Nifty index among stocks, followed by Bharat Petroleum, which advanced 4.2%.

India reported 45,720 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1.24 million by Thursday morning, according to government data https://www.mohfw.gov.in.

The domestic surge came as the global tally crossed 15 million and a World Health Organization expert said the first use of a COVID-19 vaccine cannot be expected till early 2021.

