TrackInsight: Indian stocks market has soared

The Indian Large Cap stocks segment on TrackInsight increased by 2,20% on Tuesday, October 29th, which represents the average daily performance of the 43 ETFs included in this segment. Tax cut expectations on equities have boosted the positive momentum which animated the market up to now. Both main Indian Equity indices (Sensex and the Nifty50) and the Indian rupee benefited from this announcement. The 1-month rolling performance reached +3,31% and the cumulated return since the beginning of the year is back in the green after several weeks in negative territory (+4,63%). This segment gathers $ 10,5 Bn of assets under management.

<a rel="nofollow" onClick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'Out', 'trackinsight', '29483370']);" href="https://www.trackinsight.com/segment/853?period=ytd&indicators=cumul_perf,flow&currency=usd&stamp=2019-10-29" target="_blank">View data on TrackInsight.com</a>