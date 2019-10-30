Log in
SENSEX 30

SENSEX 30
Real-time Quote. Real-time World - 10/30 06:15:00 am
40051.87 PTS   +0.55%
11:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Indian stocks market has soared
TI
10/21SUBSCRIBERS : Disregard Flashes and Market Talk on India Shares
DJ
10/21Weekly market update : Deal or No deal?
News 
TrackInsight: Indian stocks market has soared

TrackInsight: Indian stocks market has soared

0
10/30/2019 | 11:00am EDT

The Indian Large Cap stocks segment on TrackInsight increased on Tuesday, October 29th, which represents the average daily performance of the 43 ETFs included in this segment.

The Indian Large Cap stocks segment on TrackInsight increased by 2,20% on Tuesday, October 29th, which represents the average daily performance of the 43 ETFs included in this segment. Tax cut expectations on equities have boosted the positive momentum which animated the market up to now. Both main Indian Equity indices (Sensex and the Nifty50) and the Indian rupee benefited from this announcement. The 1-month rolling performance reached +3,31% and the cumulated return since the beginning of the year is back in the green after several weeks in negative territory (+4,63%). This segment gathers $ 10,5 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
