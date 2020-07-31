Log in
SENSHU IKEDA HOLDINGS, INC.

SENSHU IKEDA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8714)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Senshu Ikeda : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021

07/31/2020 | 03:36am EDT

Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021

(Consolidated Data)

July 31, 2020

Company Name: Senshu Ikeda Holdings, Inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code:

8714

URL

https://www.senshuikeda-hd.co.jp/

President and Representative Director:

Atsushi Ukawa

For inquiries:

Osamu Tsukagoshi, Executive Officer, General Manager of the

Corporate Planning and General Affairs Division

Telephone: +81-6-4802-0013

Scheduled date for filing quarterly securities report

August 7, 2020

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

None

Segregated trading accounts:

None

Supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Quarterly financial results presentation meeting:

None

(Japanese yen amounts of less than 1 million and first decimal place have been rounded down)

1. Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2020 June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(%: Changes from previous fiscal year)

Ordinary revenue

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of the parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Three months ended

19,365

(17.5)

2,016

(4.7)

1,503

(10.9)

June 30, 2020

Three months ended

23,486

(2.0)

2,116

(53.0)

1,688

(49.8)

June 30, 2019

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2020:

4,250million yen

[139.0]

Three months ended June 30, 2019:

1,777million yen

[ (65.2) ]

Net income

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended

5.35

4.48

June 30, 2020

Three months ended

6.04

5.06

June 30, 2019

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Total net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

5,758,904

235,276

4.0

As of March 31, 2020

5,492,555

232,373

4.1

(Reference) capital: As of June 30, 2020: 232,901 million yen; As of March 31, 2020: 230,071 million yen

Note: "Equity ratio" is calculated as: (Total net assets at the end of period Stock subscription rights at the end of period Non- controlling interests at the end of period)/ Total assets at the end of period.

The ratio above is not based on the regulation of Capital Adequacy Ratio.

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends per Share

First

Second

Third

Year

Total

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

End

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal Year ended

3.75

3.75

7.50

March 31, 2020

Fiscal Year ending

March 31, 2021

Fiscal Year ending

March 31, 2021

3.75

3.75

7.50

(Forecasts)

Note: Revisions of the forecasts from recently announced figures: None

Please refer to "Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Classified Stock" stated hereinafter for information on classified stock (unlisted) which has different rights relation from that of common stocks.

3. Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020March 31, 2021)

(%: Changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year)

Ordinary revenue

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income per share

owners of the parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half of fiscal year

40,000

(11.3)

2,500

42.2

2,000

9.7

5.78

Full Year

80,000

(9.3)

6,000

21.2

4,000

1.4

11.57

Note: Revisions of the forecasts from recently announced figures: None

Note

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

: None

(Changes in specific subsidiaries involving changes in the scope of consolidation)

Added (company name)

Excluded(company name)

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements

(a) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards etc. :

None

(b) Changes in accounting policies other than those noted in (a) above :

None

(c) Changes in accounting estimates :

None

(d) Retrospective restatements :

None

(3) Number of shares (common stock)

(a) Number of shares in issue (including treasury stock)

As of June 30, 2020

281,008,632 shares

As of March 31, 2020

281,008,632 shares

(b) Number of treasury shares

As of June 30, 2020

277,248 shares

As of March 31, 2020

277,099 shares

(c) Average number of shares for the period under review

Three months ended June 30, 2020

280,731,473 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019

279,321,882 shares

Disclosure concerning the implementation status of audit procedures

This report is exempt from audit procedures based upon the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. As of this report's publication, audit procedures of financial statements have not been completed as stipulated under the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

Cautionary statement with respect to earnings forecasts, and disclaimer

This report contains projections and other forward-looking statements which are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that the Senshu Ikeda Holdings considers to be reasonable. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different from projections in these forward-looking statements.

  • Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Classified Stock

Cash dividends per share for shareholders of classified stock which has different rights relation from that of common stocks are as follows:

(First series of seventh-class preferred stock)

Dividends per share

First

Second

Third

Year

Total

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

End

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal Year ended

15.00

15.00

30.00

March 31, 2020

Fiscal Year ending

March 31, 2021

Fiscal Year ending

March 31, 2021

15.00

15.00

30.00

(Forecasts)

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unit: Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Cash and due from banks

807,879

990,330

Call loans and bills bought

6,651

13,494

Monetary claims bought

99

99

Trading account securities

50

36

Money held in trust

19,988

19,836

Securities

548,789

563,746

Loans and bills discounted

3,963,504

4,029,850

Foreign exchange assets

5,468

4,947

Other assets

77,889

76,756

Tangible fixed assets

38,539

37,939

Intangible fixed assets

5,175

4,854

Net defined benefit assets

12,587

12,695

Deferred tax assets

9,104

7,892

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

8,210

8,080

Reserve for possible loan losses

(11,385)

(11,657)

Total assets

5,492,555

5,758,904

Liabilities

Deposits

4,987,885

5,211,273

Borrowed money

209,104

248,986

Foreign exchange liabilities

556

449

Other liabilities

51,320

52,485

Provision for employees' bonuses

1,201

471

Net defined benefit liability

139

137

Accrued retirement benefits for directors and corporate auditors

4

4

Reserve for reimbursement of deposits

519

519

Reserve for point services

183

129

Reserve for contingent losses

873

864

Reserve under special laws

6

7

Deferred tax liabilities

176

216

Acceptances and guarantees

8,210

8,080

Total liabilities

5,260,182

5,523,627

Net Assets

Capital stock

102,999

102,999

Capital surplus

42,105

42,106

Retained earnings

78,839

78,915

Treasury stock

(94)

(94)

Total shareholders' equity

223,850

223,927

Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

5,752

8,568

Net unrealized gain (loss) on deferred hedges

(170)

(166)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

638

572

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

6,220

8,974

Stock subscription rights

79

83

Non-controlling interests

2,223

2,291

Total net assets

232,373

235,276

Total liabilities and net assets

5,492,555

5,758,904

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unit: Millions of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2019

ended June 30, 2020

Ordinary revenue

23,486

19,365

Interest income

10,981

10,432

Interest on loans and bills discounted

9,823

9,759

Interest and dividends on securities

993

550

Fees and commissions

5,116

4,546

Other ordinary income

2,755

804

Other income

4,633

3,582

Ordinary expenses

21,370

17,349

Interest expenses

863

370

Interest on deposits

364

282

Fees and commissions payments

1,927

1,649

Other ordinary expenses

2,110

16

General and administrative expenses

12,180

11,304

Other expenses

4,288

4,008

Ordinary income

2,116

2,016

Extraordinary income

0

27

Gain on disposal of non-current assets

0

27

Extraordinary loss

16

36

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

7

11

Transfer to reserve for financial products transaction liabilities

0

0

Other extraordinary loss

8

24

Income before income taxes

2,100

2,007

Income taxes - current

698

86

Income taxes - deferred

(287)

423

Total income taxes

411

509

Profit

1,688

1,497

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

0

(6)

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

1,688

1,503

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unit: Millions of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2019

ended June 30, 2020

Profit

1,688

1,497

Other comprehensive income

88

2,753

Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

101

2,814

Net unrealized gain (loss) on deferred hedges

(13)

4

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

0

(66)

Comprehensive income

1,777

4,250

Comprehensive income attributable to

Owners of the parent

1,775

4,257

Non-controlling interests

2

(7)

Selected Financial Information For the First Quarter of FY2020

(Ended June 30, 2020)

Contents

1

Summary of Profit and Loss

(1)

Senshu Ikeda Holdings

Consolidated

・・・・・・・・・・ 1

(2)

The Senshu Ikeda Bank

Non-consolidated

・・・・・・・・・・ 1

(3)

Senshu Ikeda Tokai Tokyo Securities

Non-consolidated

・・・・・・・・・・ 1

(4)

Interest Margins

Non-consolidated

・・・・・・・・・・ 2

(5)

ROE

Consolidated

・・・・・・・・・・ 2

2

Information on Main Accounts

(1)

Loans and Bills Discounted

Non-consolidated

・・・・・・・・・・ 3

(2)

Deposits

Non-consolidated

・・・・・・・・・・ 4

(3)

Assets under Management

Non-consolidated

・・・・・・・・・・ 4

(4)

Securities

Non-consolidated

・・・・・・・・・・ 5

3

Status of Claims under the Financial Revitalization Law

Non-consolidated

・・・・・・・・・・ 6

(Notes) Recorded amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

The Senshu Ikeda Bank transferred a portion of loans to the business rehabilitation subsidiaries on March 25, 2013.

For this reason, with regard to loans and bills discounted and status of claims under the Financial Revitalization Law, the total amounts of The Senshu Ikeda Bank and business rehabilitation subsidiaries are stated as well.

1. Summary of Profit and Loss

(1) Senshu Ikeda HoldingsConsolidated

(Millions of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2019

ended June 30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(b)-(a)

1

Ordinary revenue

23,486

19,365

(4,121)

2

Ordinary expenses (-)

21,370

17,349

(4,021)

3

Ordinary income

2,116

2,016

(100)

4

Income before income taxes

2,100

2,007

(93)

5

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

1,688

1,503

(185)

6

Comprehensive income

1,777

4,250

2,473

7

Net credit costs (-)

1,027

689

(338)

(2) The Senshu Ikeda Bank Non-consolidated

(Millions of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2019

ended June 30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(b)-(a)

1

Gross profit

13,065

12,908

(157)

2

(Core gross profit)

13,122

12,549

(573)

3

Net interest income

11,152

11,089

(63)

4

Net fees and commissions income

1,639

1,364

(275)

5

Net other operating income

273

453

180

6

Net gains (losses) on debt securities

(56)

358

414

7

Expenses (excluding non-recurring expenses) (-)

10,663

10,204

(459)

8

Personnel expenses (-)

5,224

5,067

(157)

9

Non-personnel expenses (-)

4,638

4,416

(222)

10

Banking profit (before provision for general reserve for

2,401

2,703

302

possible loan losses)

11

Core banking profit

2,458

2,344

(114)

12

Core banking profit(excluding gains (losses)

2,458

2,344

(114)

on cancellation of investment trusts)

13

Net gains (losses) on debt securities

(56)

358

414

14

Provision for general reserve for

(320)

420

740

possible loan losses (-)

15

Banking profit

2,721

2,282

(439)

16

Net non-recurring gains (losses)

(604)

1

605

17

Credit costs (-)

1,561

166

(1,395)

18

Net gains (losses) on equity securities

1,119

187

(932)

19

Ordinary income

2,117

2,284

167

20

Net extraordinary income (losses)

(19)

(2)

17

21

Income before income taxes

2,098

2,281

183

22

Total income taxes (-)

116

235

119

23

Income taxes-current(-)

466

(189)

(655)

24

Income taxes-deferred(-)

(349)

424

773

25

Net income

1,981

2,046

65

26

Net credit costs (-)

+

1,241

586

(655)

(3) Senshu Ikeda Tokai Tokyo Securities Non-consolidated

(Millions of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2019

ended June 30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(b)-(a)

1

Net operating income

664

697

33

2

Administrative expenses (-)

641

697

56

3

Operating income

23

0

(23)

4

Income before income taxes

23

(1)

(24)

5

Net income

14

(2)

(16)

― 1 ―

(4) Interest Margins

The Senshu Ikeda Bank Non-consolidated

All business

(%)

For the fiscal

For the three

For the fiscal

For the three

year ended

months ended

year ended

months ended

Mar.31, 2019

June 30, 2019

Mar.31, 2020

June 30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(c)

(c)-(a)

(c)-(b)

Average yield on interest

(A)

1.07

1.05

1.00

1.00

(0.05)

0.00

earning assets

Average yield on loans

and

(B)

1.05

1.02

1.01

0.99

(0.03)

(0.02)

bills discounted

Average yield on securities

1.18

1.26

0.94

1.10

(0.16)

0.16

Average yield on interest

(C)

0.91

0.88

0.84

0.78

(0.10)

(0.06)

bearing liabilities

Average yield on deposits

and

(D)

0.90

0.88

0.86

0.81

(0.07)

(0.05)

negotiable (including expenses)

Average yield on

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.00

0.00

deposits and negotiable

Expense ratio

0.86

0.85

0.83

0.79

(0.06)

(0.04)

Average yield on external liabilities

0.22

0.19

0.10

0.04

(0.15)

(0.06)

Average interest rate spread (A)-(C)

0.16

0.17

0.16

0.22

0.05

0.06

Difference between average yield

0.15

0.14

0.15

0.18

0.04

0.03

on loans and deposits (B) - (D)

Domestic business

(%)

For the fiscal

For the three

For the fiscal

For the three

year ended

months ended

year ended

months ended

Mar.31, 2019

June 30, 2019

Mar.31, 2020

June 30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(c)

(c)-(a)

(c)-(b)

Average yield on interest

(A)

1.02

1.02

0.97

0.99

(0.03)

0.02

earning assets

Average yield on loans

and

(B)

1.03

1.00

1.00

0.98

(0.02)

(0.02)

bills discounted

Average yield on securities

1.00

1.21

0.82

1.10

(0.11)

0.28

Average yield on interest

(C)

0.83

0.82

0.79

0.74

(0.08)

(0.05)

bearing liabilities

Average yield on deposits

and

(D)

0.86

0.84

0.82

0.78

(0.06)

(0.04)

negotiable (including expenses)

Average yield on

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.00

0.00

deposits and negotiable

Expense ratio

0.82

0.81

0.79

0.76

(0.05)

(0.03)

Average yield on external liabilities

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.00)

0.00

0.00

Average interest rate spread (A)-(C)

0.19

0.20

0.18

0.25

0.05

0.07

Difference between average yield

0.17

0.16

0.18

0.20

0.04

0.02

on loans and deposits (B) - (D)

(5) ROE

Senshu Ikeda Holdings Consolidated

(%)

For the fiscal

For the three

For the fiscal

For the three

year ended

months ended

year ended

months ended

Mar.31, 2019

June 30, 2019

Mar.31, 2020

June 30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(c)

(c)-(a)

(c)-(b)

Shareholders' equity ROE

3.25

3.78

2.25

3.59

(0.19)

1.34

(Income before income taxes basis)

Shareholders' equity ROE

2.66

3.03

1.76

2.69

(0.34)

0.93

(Profit attributable to owners of the parent basis)

(Note) Shareholders' equity basis after deduction of total accumulated other comprehensive income.

(%)

For the fiscal

For the three

For the fiscal

For the three

year ended

months ended

year ended

months ended

Mar.31, 2019

June 30, 2019

Mar.31, 2020

June 30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(c)

(c)-(a)

(c)-(b)

ROE

3.12

3.59

2.17

3.47

(0.12)

1.30

(Income before income taxes basis)

ROE

2.55

2.89

1.69

2.60

(0.29)

0.91

(Profit attributable to owners of the parent basis)

― 2 ―

2. Information on Main Accounts

The Senshu Ikeda Bank Non-consolidated

(1) Loans and Bills Discounted

Breakdown of loan balance

(Millions of yen)

As of Mar.

As of June

As of Mar.

As of June

31, 2019

30, 2019

31, 2020

30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(c)

(c)-(a)

(c)-(b)

Corporate loans

2,115,162

2,092,094

2,154,097

2,220,398

128,304

66,301

Consumer loans

1,811,194

1,813,717

1,829,463

1,830,574

16,857

1,111

Housing loans

1,758,960

1,759,936

1,772,948

1,773,983

14,047

1,035

Other loans

52,234

53,781

56,514

56,591

2,810

77

Total

3,926,357

3,905,812

3,983,560

4,050,972

145,160

67,412

Foreign currency loans

25,334

23,169

20,137

16,023

(7,146)

(4,114)

(Scale of enterprise)

Large and mid-tier enterprises

403,358

392,460

410,436

418,442

25,982

8,006

Small and medium-sized enterprises

1,509,319

1,501,241

1,554,815

1,612,277

111,036

57,462

Local governments

142,060

138,647

129,871

132,619

(6,028)

2,748

Japanese government

65,007

65,007

65,044

65,044

37

Individuals

1,806,612

1,808,456

1,823,392

1,822,589

14,133

(803)

Total

3,926,357

3,905,812

3,983,560

4,050,972

145,160

67,412

Average Balance

3,871,096

3,891,530

3,903,614

3,990,385

98,855

86,771

Including business rehabilitation subsidiaries

(Millions of yen)

As of Mar.

As of June

As of Mar.

As of June

31, 2019

30, 2019

31, 2020

30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(c)

(c)-(a)

(c)-(b)

Corporate loans

2,119,006

2,094,042

2,154,097

2,220,398

126,356

66,301

Consumer loans

1,811,194

1,813,717

1,829,463

1,830,574

16,857

1,111

Housing loans

1,758,960

1,759,936

1,772,948

1,773,983

14,047

1,035

Other loans

52,234

53,781

56,514

56,591

2,810

77

Total

3,930,201

3,907,760

3,983,560

4,050,972

143,212

67,412

Foreign currency loans

25,334

23,169

20,137

16,023

(7,146)

(4,114)

(Scale of enterprise)

Large and mid-tier enterprises

403,358

392,460

410,436

418,442

25,982

8,006

Small and medium-sized enterprises

1,513,163

1,503,190

1,554,815

1,612,277

109,087

57,462

Local governments

142,060

138,647

129,871

132,619

(6,028)

2,748

Japanese government

65,007

65,007

65,044

65,044

37

Individuals

1,806,612

1,808,456

1,823,392

1,822,589

14,133

(803)

Total

3,930,201

3,907,760

3,983,560

4,050,972

143,212

67,412

Average Balance

3,875,406

3,894,920

3,905,338

3,990,385

95,465

85,047

  • Loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), etc.

(Millions of yen, %)

As of Mar.

As of June

As of Mar.

As of June

31, 2019

30, 2019

31, 2020

30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(c)

(c)-(a)

(c)-(b)

Loans to SMEs, etc.

3,315,931

3,309,698

3,378,208

3,434,866

125,168

56,658

Ratio of loans to SMEs, etc.

84.45

84.73

84.80

84.79

0.06

(0.01)

Including business rehabilitation subsidiaries

(Millions of yen, %)

As of Mar.

As of June

As of Mar.

As of June

31, 2019

30, 2019

31, 2020

30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(c)

(c)-(a)

(c)-(b)

Loans to SMEs, etc.

3,319,775

3,311,646

3,378,208

3,434,866

123,220

56,658

Ratio of loans to SMEs, etc.

84.46

84.74

84.80

84.79

0.05

(0.01)

― 3 ―

(2) Deposits

(Millions of yen)

As of Mar.

As of June

As of Mar.

As of June

31, 2019

30, 2019

31, 2020

30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(c)

(c)-(a)

(c)-(b)

Individual

3,842,757

3,873,679

3,844,283

3,963,159

89,480

118,876

Online branch

40,289

38,347

33,154

32,078

(6,269)

(1,076)

Corporation

1,147,658

1,174,210

1,163,398

1,269,516

95,306

106,118

General corporation

1,030,228

1,036,524

1,014,542

1,120,873

84,349

106,331

Financial institutions

5,982

5,498

17,045

16,473

10,975

(572)

Governmental funds

111,447

132,187

131,809

132,170

(17)

361

Subtotal

4,990,415

5,047,890

5,007,681

5,232,676

184,786

224,995

Foreign currency deposits

14,567

15,814

13,617

14,786

(1,028)

1,169

Negotiable certificates of deposit

27,800

27,000

27,000

(800)

Total

4,990,415

5,047,890

5,035,481

5,259,676

211,786

224,195

Average Balance deposits

4,924,518

4,983,298

4,982,232

5,106,405

123,107

124,173

Average Balance deposits and

4,943,515

5,001,987

5,005,426

5,134,746

132,759

129,320

negotiable certificates of deposit

(3) Assets under Management

Investment products sales

(Millions of yen)

For the fiscal

For the fiscal

For the three

For the three

year ended

year ended

months ended

months ended

Mar.31, 2019

Mar.31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(b)-(a)

(c)

(d)

(d)-(c)

The Senshu Ikeda Bank

165,069

166,518

1,449

36,913

28,249

(8,664)

Investment trusts

81,567

101,845

20,278

17,445

18,276

831

Public bonds

892

599

(293)

263

111

(152)

Life insurance

82,609

64,073

(18,536)

19,204

9,861

(9,343)

Senshu Ikeda Tokai Tokyo Securities

46,805

44,748

(2,057)

10,704

4,922

(5,782)

Total

211,874

211,267

(607)

47,618

33,172

(14,446)

  • Balance of assets under management (individual)

(Millions of yen)

As of Mar.

As of June

As of Mar.

As of June

31, 2019

30, 2019

31, 2020

30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(c)

(c)-(a)

(c)-(b)

Deposits

3,842,757

3,873,679

3,844,283

3,963,159

89,480

118,876

Investment trusts

177,445

176,462

156,837

174,506

(1,956)

17,669

Life insurance

539,046

536,015

514,588

518,204

(17,811)

3,616

Public bonds

10,293

9,897

9,147

8,864

(1,033)

(283)

Senshu Ikeda Tokai Tokyo Securities

102,777

100,792

87,293

96,186

(4,606)

8,893

Total

4,672,319

4,696,848

4,612,149

4,760,921

64,073

148,772

(Reference) Balance of assets under management

(Millions of yen)

As of Mar.

As of June

As of Mar.

As of June

31, 2019

30, 2019

31, 2020

30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(c)

(c)-(a)

(c)-(b)

The Senshu Ikeda Bank

197,691

195,915

174,003

191,508

(4,407)

17,505

Investment trusts

184,405

183,134

162,286

180,314

(2,820)

18,028

Public bonds

13,286

12,780

11,717

11,194

(1,586)

(523)

Senshu Ikeda Tokai Tokyo Securities

119,713

116,055

101,233

110,912

(5,143)

9,679

Total

317,405

311,971

275,237

302,420

(9,551)

27,183

― 4 ―

  1. Securities
    • Breakdown of security balance

(Millions of yen)

As of Mar.

As of June

As of Mar.

As of June

31, 2019

30, 2019

31, 2020

30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(c)

(c)-(a)

(c)-(b)

Securities

629,846

663,480

566,004

580,879

(82,601)

14,875

Government bonds

64,115

52,321

26,380

36,593

(15,728)

10,213

Local government bonds

60,118

87,379

113,365

120,264

32,885

6,899

Corporate bonds

256,712

285,174

299,306

292,328

7,154

(6,978)

Authority bonds

181,769

199,926

206,816

200,762

836

(6,054)

Bank debenture bonds

General corporate bonds

74,943

85,248

92,490

91,566

6,318

(924)

Stocks

48,356

44,703

40,866

43,542

(1,161)

2,676

Other securities

200,544

193,901

86,085

88,149

(105,752)

2,064

Foreign securities

91,847

90,344

5

5

(90,339)

0

Euroyen bonds

1,000

1,000

(1,000)

Dollar-dominated bonds

49,566

49,681

(49,681)

Euro-dominated bonds

41,275

39,657

(39,657)

REIT

37,775

33,431

26,852

27,962

(5,469)

1,110

Investment trusts

61,901

61,147

50,617

51,446

(9,701)

829

Hedging investment trust

for cross-shareholdings etc.

Investment partnership

9,019

8,978

8,609

8,734

(244)

125

Average Balance

753,944

639,403

623,823

565,953

(73,450)

(57,870)

  • Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities

(Millions of yen)

As of Mar.

As of June

As of Mar.

As of June

31, 2019

30, 2019

31, 2020

30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(c)

(c)-(a)

(c)-(b)

Held-to-maturity debt securities

5

2

(2)

Available-for-sale securities

11,529

11,820

7,532

11,064

(756)

3,532

Stocks

10,955

8,429

5,662

8,294

(135)

2,632

Bonds

1,073

1,444

(119)

(64)

(1,508)

55

Government bonds

156

112

36

30

(82)

(6)

Local government bonds

50

77

(93)

(104)

(181)

(11)

Corporate bonds

867

1,253

(62)

9

(1,244)

71

Other securities

(500)

1,946

1,988

2,834

888

846

Foreign securities

(233)

561

(561)

Euroyen bonds

Dollar-dominated bonds

(1,265)

(1,230)

1,230

Euro-dominated bonds

1,032

1,791

(1,791)

REIT

3,308

3,723

3,618

3,660

(63)

42

Investment trusts

(3,608)

(2,424)

(1,765)

(936)

1,488

829

Hedging investment trust

for cross-shareholdings etc.

Investment partnership

33

85

135

110

25

(25)

― 5 ―

3. Status of Claims disclosed under the Financial Revitalization Law The Senshu Ikeda Bank Non-consolidated

(Millions of yen, %)

As of Mar.

As of June

As of Mar.

As of June

31, 2019

30, 2019

31, 2020

30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(c)

(c)-(a)

(c)-(b)

Bankruptcy and quasi-bankrupt claims

4,509

4,519

3,519

2,202

(2,317)

(1,317)

Doubtful claims

21,314

22,224

22,218

23,207

983

989

Substandard claims

4,843

4,848

5,743

5,677

829

(66)

Subtotal (A)

30,668

31,592

31,481

31,087

(505)

(394)

Normal claims

3,923,411

3,903,492

3,987,388

4,056,005

152,513

68,617

Total (B)

3,954,079

3,935,084

4,018,870

4,087,093

152,009

68,223

Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(B)

0.77

0.80

0.78

0.76

(0.04)

(0.02)

Partial direct write-off

30,816

31,801

25,957

26,288

(5,513)

331

(Reference)

Including business rehabilitation subsidiaries

(Millions of yen, %)

As of Mar.

As of June

As of Mar.

As of June

31, 2019

30, 2019

31, 2020

30, 2020

(a)

(b)

(c)

(c)-(a)

(c)-(b)

Bankruptcy and quasi-bankrupt claims

5,156

4,519

3,519

2,202

(2,317)

(1,317)

Doubtful claims

24,368

24,036

22,218

23,207

(829)

989

Substandard claims

4,987

4,985

5,743

5,677

692

(66)

Subtotal (A)

34,512

33,541

31,481

31,087

(2,454)

(394)

Normal claims

3,923,411

3,903,492

3,987,388

4,056,005

152,513

68,617

Total (B)

3,957,923

3,937,033

4,018,870

4,087,093

150,060

68,223

Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(B)

0.87

0.85

0.78

0.76

(0.09)

(0.02)

Partial direct write-off

30,852

31,836

27,140

26,288

(5,548)

(852)

(Notes) Claims:

Claims represent loans and bills discounted; Foreign exchanges; Accrued income and suspense payment account under Other assets; and Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees in the Balance Sheet; as the securities loaned (limited for use agreements or lease contracts), which are required to be stated in a note to the Balance Sheet.

Bankruptcy and quasi-bankrupt claims:

Bankruptcy and quasi-bankrupt claims represent the claims held by borrowers who have been classified as "bankrupt borrowers" and "effectively bankrupt borrowers" by the Bank's self-assessment.

Doubtful claims:

Doubtful claims represent the claims held by borrowers who have been classified as "potentially bankrupt borrowers" by the Bank's self-assessment.

Substandard claims:

Substandard claims represent the claims held by borrowers who have been classified as "loans past due three months or more" and "restructured loans" among the claims requiring special caution. (Borrowers requiring special caution: Borrowers who have concerns in lending conditions, exercising their obligations and financial situation, requiring special caution on their future situations.)

Normal claims:

Normal claims represent the claims held by borrowers who show no particular problems regarding financial conditions and business performances; therefore they are classified as an item other than the aforementioned claims.

― 6 ―

Disclaimer

Senshu Ikeda Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 07:35:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 80 756 M 774 M 774 M
Net income 2020 3 943 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
Net cash 2020 599 B 5 738 M 5 738 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 4,60%
Capitalization 44 848 M 427 M 430 M
EV / Sales 2019 -5,19x
EV / Sales 2020 -6,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 624
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart SENSHU IKEDA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Senshu Ikeda Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSHU IKEDA HOLDINGS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Atsushi Ukawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Takayuki Ota Chairman
Kazuo Hiramatsu Independent Outside Director
Motoshi Inoue Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiro Maeno Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSHU IKEDA HOLDINGS, INC.-23.08%427
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.49%303 785
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.50%245 937
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.47%218 941
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.26%190 197
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.32%130 143
