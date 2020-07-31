Senshu Ikeda : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021 0 07/31/2020 | 03:36am EDT Send by mail :

Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021 (Consolidated Data) July 31, 2020 Company Name: Senshu Ikeda Holdings, Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock Code: 8714 URL https://www.senshuikeda-hd.co.jp/ President and Representative Director: Atsushi Ukawa For inquiries: Osamu Tsukagoshi, Executive Officer, General Manager of the Corporate Planning and General Affairs Division Telephone: +81-6-4802-0013 Scheduled date for filing quarterly securities report August 7, 2020 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: None Segregated trading accounts: None Supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Quarterly financial results presentation meeting: None (Japanese yen amounts of less than 1 million and first decimal place have been rounded down) 1. Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 － June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (%: Changes from previous fiscal year) Ordinary revenue Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of the parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Three months ended 19,365 (17.5) 2,016 (4.7) 1,503 (10.9) June 30, 2020 Three months ended 23,486 (2.0) 2,116 (53.0) 1,688 (49.8) June 30, 2019 (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020: 4,250million yen [139.0％] Three months ended June 30, 2019: 1,777million yen [ (65.2％) ] Net income Diluted earnings per share per share Yen Yen Three months ended 5.35 4.48 June 30, 2020 Three months ended 6.04 5.06 June 30, 2019 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Total net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of June 30, 2020 5,758,904 235,276 4.0 As of March 31, 2020 5,492,555 232,373 4.1 (Reference) capital: As of June 30, 2020: 232,901 million yen; As of March 31, 2020: 230,071 million yen Note: "Equity ratio" is calculated as: (Total net assets at the end of period －Stock subscription rights at the end of period －Non- controlling interests at the end of period)/ Total assets at the end of period. The ratio above is not based on the regulation of Capital Adequacy Ratio. 2. Dividends Annual Dividends per Share First Second Third Year Total Quarter Quarter Quarter End Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal Year ended － 3.75 － 3.75 7.50 March 31, 2020 Fiscal Year ending － March 31, 2021 Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021 3.75 － 3.75 7.50 (Forecasts) Note: Revisions of the forecasts from recently announced figures: None Please refer to "Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Classified Stock" stated hereinafter for information on classified stock (unlisted) which has different rights relation from that of common stocks. 3. Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020－March 31, 2021) (%: Changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year) Ordinary revenue Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income per share owners of the parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen First half of fiscal year 40,000 (11.3) 2,500 42.2 2,000 9.7 5.78 Full Year 80,000 (9.3) 6,000 21.2 4,000 1.4 11.57 Note: Revisions of the forecasts from recently announced figures: None Note (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 : None (Changes in specific subsidiaries involving changes in the scope of consolidation) Added －(company name)－ Excluded－(company name)－ (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements (a) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards etc. : None (b) Changes in accounting policies other than those noted in (a) above : None (c) Changes in accounting estimates : None (d) Retrospective restatements : None (3) Number of shares (common stock) (a) Number of shares in issue (including treasury stock) As of June 30, 2020 281,008,632 shares As of March 31, 2020 281,008,632 shares (b) Number of treasury shares As of June 30, 2020 277,248 shares As of March 31, 2020 277,099 shares (c) Average number of shares for the period under review Three months ended June 30, 2020 280,731,473 shares Three months ended June 30, 2019 279,321,882 shares Disclosure concerning the implementation status of audit procedures This report is exempt from audit procedures based upon the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. As of this report's publication, audit procedures of financial statements have not been completed as stipulated under the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Cautionary statement with respect to earnings forecasts, and disclaimer This report contains projections and other forward-looking statements which are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that the Senshu Ikeda Holdings considers to be reasonable. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different from projections in these forward-looking statements. Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Classified Stock Cash dividends per share for shareholders of classified stock which has different rights relation from that of common stocks are as follows: (First series of seventh-class preferred stock) Dividends per share First Second Third Year Total Quarter Quarter Quarter End Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal Year ended － 15.00 － 15.00 30.00 March 31, 2020 Fiscal Year ending － March 31, 2021 Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021 15.00 － 15.00 30.00 (Forecasts) Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unit: Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks 807,879 990,330 Call loans and bills bought 6,651 13,494 Monetary claims bought 99 99 Trading account securities 50 36 Money held in trust 19,988 19,836 Securities 548,789 563,746 Loans and bills discounted 3,963,504 4,029,850 Foreign exchange assets 5,468 4,947 Other assets 77,889 76,756 Tangible fixed assets 38,539 37,939 Intangible fixed assets 5,175 4,854 Net defined benefit assets 12,587 12,695 Deferred tax assets 9,104 7,892 Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees 8,210 8,080 Reserve for possible loan losses (11,385) (11,657) Total assets 5,492,555 5,758,904 Liabilities Deposits 4,987,885 5,211,273 Borrowed money 209,104 248,986 Foreign exchange liabilities 556 449 Other liabilities 51,320 52,485 Provision for employees' bonuses 1,201 471 Net defined benefit liability 139 137 Accrued retirement benefits for directors and corporate auditors 4 4 Reserve for reimbursement of deposits 519 519 Reserve for point services 183 129 Reserve for contingent losses 873 864 Reserve under special laws 6 7 Deferred tax liabilities 176 216 Acceptances and guarantees 8,210 8,080 Total liabilities 5,260,182 5,523,627 Net Assets Capital stock 102,999 102,999 Capital surplus 42,105 42,106 Retained earnings 78,839 78,915 Treasury stock (94) (94) Total shareholders' equity 223,850 223,927 Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 5,752 8,568 Net unrealized gain (loss) on deferred hedges (170) (166) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 638 572 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 6,220 8,974 Stock subscription rights 79 83 Non-controlling interests 2,223 2,291 Total net assets 232,373 235,276 Total liabilities and net assets 5,492,555 5,758,904 Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income (Unit: Millions of yen) For the three months For the three months ended June 30, 2019 ended June 30, 2020 Ordinary revenue 23,486 19,365 Interest income 10,981 10,432 Interest on loans and bills discounted 9,823 9,759 Interest and dividends on securities 993 550 Fees and commissions 5,116 4,546 Other ordinary income 2,755 804 Other income 4,633 3,582 Ordinary expenses 21,370 17,349 Interest expenses 863 370 Interest on deposits 364 282 Fees and commissions payments 1,927 1,649 Other ordinary expenses 2,110 16 General and administrative expenses 12,180 11,304 Other expenses 4,288 4,008 Ordinary income 2,116 2,016 Extraordinary income 0 27 Gain on disposal of non-current assets 0 27 Extraordinary loss 16 36 Loss on disposal of non-current assets 7 11 Transfer to reserve for financial products transaction liabilities 0 0 Other extraordinary loss 8 24 Income before income taxes 2,100 2,007 Income taxes - current 698 86 Income taxes - deferred (287) 423 Total income taxes 411 509 Profit 1,688 1,497 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 0 (6) Profit attributable to owners of the parent 1,688 1,503 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unit: Millions of yen) For the three months For the three months ended June 30, 2019 ended June 30, 2020 Profit 1,688 1,497 Other comprehensive income 88 2,753 Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 101 2,814 Net unrealized gain (loss) on deferred hedges (13) 4 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 0 (66) Comprehensive income 1,777 4,250 Comprehensive income attributable to Owners of the parent 1,775 4,257 Non-controlling interests 2 (7) Selected Financial Information For the First Quarter of FY2020 (Ended June 30, 2020) 【Contents】 1 Summary of Profit and Loss (1) Senshu Ikeda Holdings Consolidated ・・・・・・・・・・ 1 (2) The Senshu Ikeda Bank Non-consolidated ・・・・・・・・・・ 1 (3) Senshu Ikeda Tokai Tokyo Securities Non-consolidated ・・・・・・・・・・ 1 (4) Interest Margins Non-consolidated ・・・・・・・・・・ 2 (5) ROE Consolidated ・・・・・・・・・・ 2 2 Information on Main Accounts (1) Loans and Bills Discounted Non-consolidated ・・・・・・・・・・ 3 (2) Deposits Non-consolidated ・・・・・・・・・・ 4 (3) Assets under Management Non-consolidated ・・・・・・・・・・ 4 (4) Securities Non-consolidated ・・・・・・・・・・ 5 3 Status of Claims under the Financial Revitalization Law Non-consolidated ・・・・・・・・・・ 6 (Notes) Recorded amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. The Senshu Ikeda Bank transferred a portion of loans to the business rehabilitation subsidiaries on March 25, 2013. For this reason, with regard to loans and bills discounted and status of claims under the Financial Revitalization Law, the total amounts of The Senshu Ikeda Bank and business rehabilitation subsidiaries are stated as well. 1. Summary of Profit and Loss (1) Senshu Ikeda Holdings【Consolidated】 (Millions of yen) For the three months For the three months ended June 30, 2019 ended June 30, 2020 (a) (b) (b)-(a) 1 Ordinary revenue 23,486 19,365 (4,121) 2 Ordinary expenses (-) 21,370 17,349 (4,021) 3 Ordinary income 2,116 2,016 (100) 4 Income before income taxes 2,100 2,007 (93) 5 Profit attributable to owners of the parent 1,688 1,503 (185) 6 Comprehensive income 1,777 4,250 2,473 7 Net credit costs (-) 1,027 689 (338) (2) The Senshu Ikeda Bank 【Non-consolidated】 (Millions of yen) For the three months For the three months ended June 30, 2019 ended June 30, 2020 (a) (b) (b)-(a) 1 Gross profit 13,065 12,908 (157) 2 (Core gross profit) 13,122 12,549 (573) 3 Net interest income 11,152 11,089 (63) 4 Net fees and commissions income 1,639 1,364 (275) 5 Net other operating income 273 453 180 6 Net gains (losses) on debt securities (56) 358 414 7 Expenses (excluding non-recurring expenses) (-) 10,663 10,204 (459) 8 Personnel expenses (-) 5,224 5,067 (157) 9 Non-personnel expenses (-) 4,638 4,416 (222) 10 Banking profit (before provision for general reserve for 2,401 2,703 302 possible loan losses) 11 Core banking profit 2,458 2,344 (114) 12 Core banking profit(excluding gains (losses) 2,458 2,344 (114) on cancellation of investment trusts) 13 Net gains (losses) on debt securities (56) 358 414 14 Provision for general reserve for ① (320) 420 740 possible loan losses (-) 15 Banking profit 2,721 2,282 (439) 16 Net non-recurring gains (losses) (604) 1 605 17 Credit costs (-) ② 1,561 166 (1,395) 18 Net gains (losses) on equity securities 1,119 187 (932) 19 Ordinary income 2,117 2,284 167 20 Net extraordinary income (losses) (19) (2) 17 21 Income before income taxes 2,098 2,281 183 22 Total income taxes (-) 116 235 119 23 Income taxes-current(-) 466 (189) (655) 24 Income taxes-deferred(-) (349) 424 773 25 Net income 1,981 2,046 65 26 Net credit costs (-) ①+② 1,241 586 (655) (3) Senshu Ikeda Tokai Tokyo Securities 【Non-consolidated】 (Millions of yen) For the three months For the three months ended June 30, 2019 ended June 30, 2020 (a) (b) (b)-(a) 1 Net operating income 664 697 33 2 Administrative expenses (-) 641 697 56 3 Operating income 23 0 (23) 4 Income before income taxes 23 (1) (24) 5 Net income 14 (2) (16) ― 1 ― (4) Interest Margins The Senshu Ikeda Bank 【Non-consolidated】 ① All business (%) For the fiscal For the three For the fiscal For the three year ended months ended year ended months ended Mar.31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar.31, 2020 June 30, 2020 (a) (b) (c) (c)-(a) (c)-(b) Average yield on interest (A) 1.07 1.05 1.00 1.00 (0.05) 0.00 earning assets Average yield on loans and (B) 1.05 1.02 1.01 0.99 (0.03) (0.02) bills discounted Average yield on securities 1.18 1.26 0.94 1.10 (0.16) 0.16 Average yield on interest (C) 0.91 0.88 0.84 0.78 (0.10) (0.06) bearing liabilities Average yield on deposits and (D) 0.90 0.88 0.86 0.81 (0.07) (0.05) negotiable (including expenses) Average yield on 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.00 0.00 deposits and negotiable Expense ratio 0.86 0.85 0.83 0.79 (0.06) (0.04) Average yield on external liabilities 0.22 0.19 0.10 0.04 (0.15) (0.06) Average interest rate spread (A)-(C) 0.16 0.17 0.16 0.22 0.05 0.06 Difference between average yield 0.15 0.14 0.15 0.18 0.04 0.03 on loans and deposits (B) - (D) ② Domestic business (%) For the fiscal For the three For the fiscal For the three year ended months ended year ended months ended Mar.31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar.31, 2020 June 30, 2020 (a) (b) (c) (c)-(a) (c)-(b) Average yield on interest (A) 1.02 1.02 0.97 0.99 (0.03) 0.02 earning assets Average yield on loans and (B) 1.03 1.00 1.00 0.98 (0.02) (0.02) bills discounted Average yield on securities 1.00 1.21 0.82 1.10 (0.11) 0.28 Average yield on interest (C) 0.83 0.82 0.79 0.74 (0.08) (0.05) bearing liabilities Average yield on deposits and (D) 0.86 0.84 0.82 0.78 (0.06) (0.04) negotiable (including expenses) Average yield on 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.00 0.00 deposits and negotiable Expense ratio 0.82 0.81 0.79 0.76 (0.05) (0.03) Average yield on external liabilities (0.01) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) 0.00 0.00 Average interest rate spread (A)-(C) 0.19 0.20 0.18 0.25 0.05 0.07 Difference between average yield 0.17 0.16 0.18 0.20 0.04 0.02 on loans and deposits (B) - (D) (5) ROE Senshu Ikeda Holdings 【Consolidated】 (%) For the fiscal For the three For the fiscal For the three year ended months ended year ended months ended Mar.31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar.31, 2020 June 30, 2020 (a) (b) (c) (c)-(a) (c)-(b) Shareholders' equity ROE 3.25 3.78 2.25 3.59 (0.19) 1.34 (Income before income taxes basis) Shareholders' equity ROE 2.66 3.03 1.76 2.69 (0.34) 0.93 (Profit attributable to owners of the parent basis) (Note) Shareholders' equity basis after deduction of total accumulated other comprehensive income. (%) For the fiscal For the three For the fiscal For the three year ended months ended year ended months ended Mar.31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar.31, 2020 June 30, 2020 (a) (b) (c) (c)-(a) (c)-(b) ROE 3.12 3.59 2.17 3.47 (0.12) 1.30 (Income before income taxes basis) ROE 2.55 2.89 1.69 2.60 (0.29) 0.91 (Profit attributable to owners of the parent basis) ― 2 ― 2. Information on Main Accounts The Senshu Ikeda Bank 【Non-consolidated】 (1) Loans and Bills Discounted ① Breakdown of loan balance (Millions of yen) As of Mar. As of June As of Mar. As of June 31, 2019 30, 2019 31, 2020 30, 2020 (a) (b) (c) (c)-(a) (c)-(b) Corporate loans 2,115,162 2,092,094 2,154,097 2,220,398 128,304 66,301 Consumer loans 1,811,194 1,813,717 1,829,463 1,830,574 16,857 1,111 Housing loans 1,758,960 1,759,936 1,772,948 1,773,983 14,047 1,035 Other loans 52,234 53,781 56,514 56,591 2,810 77 Total 3,926,357 3,905,812 3,983,560 4,050,972 145,160 67,412 Foreign currency loans 25,334 23,169 20,137 16,023 (7,146) (4,114) (Scale of enterprise) Large and mid-tier enterprises 403,358 392,460 410,436 418,442 25,982 8,006 Small and medium-sized enterprises 1,509,319 1,501,241 1,554,815 1,612,277 111,036 57,462 Local governments 142,060 138,647 129,871 132,619 (6,028) 2,748 Japanese government 65,007 65,007 65,044 65,044 37 － Individuals 1,806,612 1,808,456 1,823,392 1,822,589 14,133 (803) Total 3,926,357 3,905,812 3,983,560 4,050,972 145,160 67,412 Average Balance 3,871,096 3,891,530 3,903,614 3,990,385 98,855 86,771 Including business rehabilitation subsidiaries (Millions of yen) As of Mar. As of June As of Mar. As of June 31, 2019 30, 2019 31, 2020 30, 2020 (a) (b) (c) (c)-(a) (c)-(b) Corporate loans 2,119,006 2,094,042 2,154,097 2,220,398 126,356 66,301 Consumer loans 1,811,194 1,813,717 1,829,463 1,830,574 16,857 1,111 Housing loans 1,758,960 1,759,936 1,772,948 1,773,983 14,047 1,035 Other loans 52,234 53,781 56,514 56,591 2,810 77 Total 3,930,201 3,907,760 3,983,560 4,050,972 143,212 67,412 Foreign currency loans 25,334 23,169 20,137 16,023 (7,146) (4,114) (Scale of enterprise) Large and mid-tier enterprises 403,358 392,460 410,436 418,442 25,982 8,006 Small and medium-sized enterprises 1,513,163 1,503,190 1,554,815 1,612,277 109,087 57,462 Local governments 142,060 138,647 129,871 132,619 (6,028) 2,748 Japanese government 65,007 65,007 65,044 65,044 37 － Individuals 1,806,612 1,808,456 1,823,392 1,822,589 14,133 (803) Total 3,930,201 3,907,760 3,983,560 4,050,972 143,212 67,412 Average Balance 3,875,406 3,894,920 3,905,338 3,990,385 95,465 85,047 Loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), etc. (Millions of yen, %) As of Mar. As of June As of Mar. As of June 31, 2019 30, 2019 31, 2020 30, 2020 (a) (b) (c) (c)-(a) (c)-(b) Loans to SMEs, etc. 3,315,931 3,309,698 3,378,208 3,434,866 125,168 56,658 Ratio of loans to SMEs, etc. 84.45 84.73 84.80 84.79 0.06 (0.01) Including business rehabilitation subsidiaries (Millions of yen, %) As of Mar. As of June As of Mar. As of June 31, 2019 30, 2019 31, 2020 30, 2020 (a) (b) (c) (c)-(a) (c)-(b) Loans to SMEs, etc. 3,319,775 3,311,646 3,378,208 3,434,866 123,220 56,658 Ratio of loans to SMEs, etc. 84.46 84.74 84.80 84.79 0.05 (0.01) ― 3 ― (2) Deposits (Millions of yen) As of Mar. As of June As of Mar. As of June 31, 2019 30, 2019 31, 2020 30, 2020 (a) (b) (c) (c)-(a) (c)-(b) Individual 3,842,757 3,873,679 3,844,283 3,963,159 89,480 118,876 Online branch 40,289 38,347 33,154 32,078 (6,269) (1,076) Corporation 1,147,658 1,174,210 1,163,398 1,269,516 95,306 106,118 General corporation 1,030,228 1,036,524 1,014,542 1,120,873 84,349 106,331 Financial institutions 5,982 5,498 17,045 16,473 10,975 (572) Governmental funds 111,447 132,187 131,809 132,170 (17) 361 Subtotal 4,990,415 5,047,890 5,007,681 5,232,676 184,786 224,995 Foreign currency deposits 14,567 15,814 13,617 14,786 (1,028) 1,169 Negotiable certificates of deposit － － 27,800 27,000 27,000 (800) Total 4,990,415 5,047,890 5,035,481 5,259,676 211,786 224,195 Average Balance deposits 4,924,518 4,983,298 4,982,232 5,106,405 123,107 124,173 Average Balance deposits and 4,943,515 5,001,987 5,005,426 5,134,746 132,759 129,320 negotiable certificates of deposit (3) Assets under Management ① Investment products sales (Millions of yen) For the fiscal For the fiscal For the three For the three year ended year ended months ended months ended Mar.31, 2019 Mar.31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 (a) (b) (b)-(a) (c) (d) (d)-(c) The Senshu Ikeda Bank 165,069 166,518 1,449 36,913 28,249 (8,664) Investment trusts 81,567 101,845 20,278 17,445 18,276 831 Public bonds 892 599 (293) 263 111 (152) Life insurance 82,609 64,073 (18,536) 19,204 9,861 (9,343) Senshu Ikeda Tokai Tokyo Securities 46,805 44,748 (2,057) 10,704 4,922 (5,782) Total 211,874 211,267 (607) 47,618 33,172 (14,446) Balance of assets under management (individual) (Millions of yen) As of Mar. As of June As of Mar. As of June 31, 2019 30, 2019 31, 2020 30, 2020 (a) (b) (c) (c)-(a) (c)-(b) Deposits 3,842,757 3,873,679 3,844,283 3,963,159 89,480 118,876 Investment trusts 177,445 176,462 156,837 174,506 (1,956) 17,669 Life insurance 539,046 536,015 514,588 518,204 (17,811) 3,616 Public bonds 10,293 9,897 9,147 8,864 (1,033) (283) Senshu Ikeda Tokai Tokyo Securities 102,777 100,792 87,293 96,186 (4,606) 8,893 Total 4,672,319 4,696,848 4,612,149 4,760,921 64,073 148,772 (Reference) Balance of assets under management (Millions of yen) As of Mar. As of June As of Mar. As of June 31, 2019 30, 2019 31, 2020 30, 2020 (a) (b) (c) (c)-(a) (c)-(b) The Senshu Ikeda Bank 197,691 195,915 174,003 191,508 (4,407) 17,505 Investment trusts 184,405 183,134 162,286 180,314 (2,820) 18,028 Public bonds 13,286 12,780 11,717 11,194 (1,586) (523) Senshu Ikeda Tokai Tokyo Securities 119,713 116,055 101,233 110,912 (5,143) 9,679 Total 317,405 311,971 275,237 302,420 (9,551) 27,183 ― 4 ― Securities Breakdown of security balance (Millions of yen) As of Mar. As of June As of Mar. As of June 31, 2019 30, 2019 31, 2020 30, 2020 (a) (b) (c) (c)-(a) (c)-(b) Securities 629,846 663,480 566,004 580,879 (82,601) 14,875 Government bonds 64,115 52,321 26,380 36,593 (15,728) 10,213 Local government bonds 60,118 87,379 113,365 120,264 32,885 6,899 Corporate bonds 256,712 285,174 299,306 292,328 7,154 (6,978) Authority bonds 181,769 199,926 206,816 200,762 836 (6,054) Bank debenture bonds － － － － － － General corporate bonds 74,943 85,248 92,490 91,566 6,318 (924) Stocks 48,356 44,703 40,866 43,542 (1,161) 2,676 Other securities 200,544 193,901 86,085 88,149 (105,752) 2,064 Foreign securities 91,847 90,344 5 5 (90,339) 0 Euroyen bonds 1,000 1,000 － － (1,000) － Dollar-dominated bonds 49,566 49,681 － － (49,681) － Euro-dominated bonds 41,275 39,657 － － (39,657) － REIT 37,775 33,431 26,852 27,962 (5,469) 1,110 Investment trusts 61,901 61,147 50,617 51,446 (9,701) 829 Hedging investment trust － － － － － － for cross-shareholdings etc. Investment partnership 9,019 8,978 8,609 8,734 (244) 125 Average Balance 753,944 639,403 623,823 565,953 (73,450) (57,870) Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities (Millions of yen) As of Mar. As of June As of Mar. As of June 31, 2019 30, 2019 31, 2020 30, 2020 (a) (b) (c) (c)-(a) (c)-(b) Held-to-maturity debt securities 5 2 － － (2) － Available-for-sale securities 11,529 11,820 7,532 11,064 (756) 3,532 Stocks 10,955 8,429 5,662 8,294 (135) 2,632 Bonds 1,073 1,444 (119) (64) (1,508) 55 Government bonds 156 112 36 30 (82) (6) Local government bonds 50 77 (93) (104) (181) (11) Corporate bonds 867 1,253 (62) 9 (1,244) 71 Other securities (500) 1,946 1,988 2,834 888 846 Foreign securities (233) 561 － － (561) － Euroyen bonds － － － － － － Dollar-dominated bonds (1,265) (1,230) － － 1,230 － Euro-dominated bonds 1,032 1,791 － － (1,791) － REIT 3,308 3,723 3,618 3,660 (63) 42 Investment trusts (3,608) (2,424) (1,765) (936) 1,488 829 Hedging investment trust － － － － － － for cross-shareholdings etc. Investment partnership 33 85 135 110 25 (25) ― 5 ― 3. Status of Claims disclosed under the Financial Revitalization Law The Senshu Ikeda Bank 【Non-consolidated】 (Millions of yen, %) As of Mar. As of June As of Mar. As of June 31, 2019 30, 2019 31, 2020 30, 2020 (a) (b) (c) (c)-(a) (c)-(b) Bankruptcy and quasi-bankrupt claims 4,509 4,519 3,519 2,202 (2,317) (1,317) Doubtful claims 21,314 22,224 22,218 23,207 983 989 Substandard claims 4,843 4,848 5,743 5,677 829 (66) Subtotal (A) 30,668 31,592 31,481 31,087 (505) (394) Normal claims 3,923,411 3,903,492 3,987,388 4,056,005 152,513 68,617 Total (B) 3,954,079 3,935,084 4,018,870 4,087,093 152,009 68,223 Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(B) 0.77 0.80 0.78 0.76 (0.04) (0.02) Partial direct write-off 30,816 31,801 25,957 26,288 (5,513) 331 (Reference) Including business rehabilitation subsidiaries (Millions of yen, %) As of Mar. As of June As of Mar. As of June 31, 2019 30, 2019 31, 2020 30, 2020 (a) (b) (c) (c)-(a) (c)-(b) Bankruptcy and quasi-bankrupt claims 5,156 4,519 3,519 2,202 (2,317) (1,317) Doubtful claims 24,368 24,036 22,218 23,207 (829) 989 Substandard claims 4,987 4,985 5,743 5,677 692 (66) Subtotal (A) 34,512 33,541 31,481 31,087 (2,454) (394) Normal claims 3,923,411 3,903,492 3,987,388 4,056,005 152,513 68,617 Total (B) 3,957,923 3,937,033 4,018,870 4,087,093 150,060 68,223 Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(B) 0.87 0.85 0.78 0.76 (0.09) (0.02) Partial direct write-off 30,852 31,836 27,140 26,288 (5,548) (852) (Notes) Claims: Claims represent loans and bills discounted; Foreign exchanges; Accrued income and suspense payment account under Other assets; and Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees in the Balance Sheet; as the securities loaned (limited for use agreements or lease contracts), which are required to be stated in a note to the Balance Sheet. Bankruptcy and quasi-bankrupt claims: Bankruptcy and quasi-bankrupt claims represent the claims held by borrowers who have been classified as "bankrupt borrowers" and "effectively bankrupt borrowers" by the Bank's self-assessment. Doubtful claims: Doubtful claims represent the claims held by borrowers who have been classified as "potentially bankrupt borrowers" by the Bank's self-assessment. Substandard claims: Substandard claims represent the claims held by borrowers who have been classified as "loans past due three months or more" and "restructured loans" among the claims requiring special caution. (Borrowers requiring special caution: Borrowers who have concerns in lending conditions, exercising their obligations and financial situation, requiring special caution on their future situations.) Normal claims: Normal claims represent the claims held by borrowers who show no particular problems regarding financial conditions and business performances; therefore they are classified as an item other than the aforementioned claims. ― 6 ― Attachments Original document

