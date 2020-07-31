Senshu Ikeda : Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021

Osamu Tsukagoshi, Executive Officer, General Manager of the
(Japanese yen amounts of less than 1 million and first decimal place have been rounded down)
1. Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021
(April 1, 2020 － June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(%: Changes from previous fiscal year)
Ordinary revenue
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of the parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Three months ended
19,365
(17.5)
2,016
(4.7)
1,503
(10.9)
June 30, 2020
Three months ended
23,486
(2.0)
2,116
(53.0)
1,688
(49.8)
June 30, 2019
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
4,250million yen
[139.0％]
Three months ended June 30, 2019:
1,777million yen
[ (65.2％) ]
Net income
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended
5.35
4.48
June 30, 2020
Three months ended
6.04
5.06
June 30, 2019
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Total net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
5,758,904
235,276
4.0
As of March 31, 2020
5,492,555
232,373
4.1
(Reference) capital: As of June 30, 2020: 232,901 million yen; As of March 31, 2020: 230,071 million yen
Note: "Equity ratio" is calculated as: (Total net assets at the end of period －Stock subscription rights at the end of period －Non- controlling interests at the end of period)/ Total assets at the end of period.
The ratio above is not based on the regulation of Capital Adequacy Ratio.
2. Dividends
Annual Dividends per Share
First
Second
Third
Year
Total
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
End
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal Year ended
－
3.75
－
3.75
7.50
March 31, 2020
Fiscal Year ending
－
March 31, 2021
Fiscal Year ending
March 31, 2021
3.75
－
3.75
7.50
(Forecasts)
Note: Revisions of the forecasts from recently announced figures: None
Please refer to "Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Classified Stock" stated hereinafter for information on classified stock (unlisted) which has different rights relation from that of common stocks.
3. Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020－March 31, 2021)
(%: Changes from corresponding period of previous fiscal year)
Ordinary revenue
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income per share
owners of the parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First half of fiscal year
40,000
(11.3)
2,500
42.2
2,000
9.7
5.78
Full Year
80,000
(9.3)
6,000
21.2
4,000
1.4
11.57
Note: Revisions of the forecasts from recently announced figures: None
Note
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
: None
(Changes in specific subsidiaries involving changes in the scope of consolidation)
Added －(company name)－
Excluded－(company name)－
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
(a) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards etc. :
None
(b) Changes in accounting policies other than those noted in (a) above :
None
(c) Changes in accounting estimates :
None
(d) Retrospective restatements :
None
(3) Number of shares (common stock)
(a) Number of shares in issue (including treasury stock)
As of June 30, 2020
281,008,632 shares
As of March 31, 2020
281,008,632 shares
(b) Number of treasury shares
As of June 30, 2020
277,248 shares
As of March 31, 2020
277,099 shares
(c) Average number of shares for the period under review
Three months ended June 30, 2020
280,731,473 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019
279,321,882 shares
Disclosure concerning the implementation status of audit procedures
This report is exempt from audit procedures based upon the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. As of this report's publication, audit procedures of financial statements have not been completed as stipulated under the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
Cautionary statement with respect to earnings forecasts, and disclaimer
This report contains projections and other forward-looking statements which are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that the Senshu Ikeda Holdings considers to be reasonable. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different from projections in these forward-looking statements.
Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Classified Stock
Cash dividends per share for shareholders of classified stock which has different rights relation from that of common stocks are as follows:
(First series of seventh-class preferred stock)
Dividends per share
First
Second
Third
Year
Total
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
End
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal Year ended
－
15.00
－
15.00
30.00
March 31, 2020
Fiscal Year ending
－
March 31, 2021
Fiscal Year ending
March 31, 2021
15.00
－
15.00
30.00
(Forecasts)
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unit: Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
807,879
990,330
Call loans and bills bought
6,651
13,494
Monetary claims bought
99
99
Trading account securities
50
36
Money held in trust
19,988
19,836
Securities
548,789
563,746
Loans and bills discounted
3,963,504
4,029,850
Foreign exchange assets
5,468
4,947
Other assets
77,889
76,756
Tangible fixed assets
38,539
37,939
Intangible fixed assets
5,175
4,854
Net defined benefit assets
12,587
12,695
Deferred tax assets
9,104
7,892
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
8,210
8,080
Reserve for possible loan losses
(11,385)
(11,657)
Total assets
5,492,555
5,758,904
Liabilities
Deposits
4,987,885
5,211,273
Borrowed money
209,104
248,986
Foreign exchange liabilities
556
449
Other liabilities
51,320
52,485
Provision for employees' bonuses
1,201
471
Net defined benefit liability
139
137
Accrued retirement benefits for directors and corporate auditors
4
4
Reserve for reimbursement of deposits
519
519
Reserve for point services
183
129
Reserve for contingent losses
873
864
Reserve under special laws
6
7
Deferred tax liabilities
176
216
Acceptances and guarantees
8,210
8,080
Total liabilities
5,260,182
5,523,627
Net Assets
Capital stock
102,999
102,999
Capital surplus
42,105
42,106
Retained earnings
78,839
78,915
Treasury stock
(94)
(94)
Total shareholders' equity
223,850
223,927
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
5,752
8,568
Net unrealized gain (loss) on deferred hedges
(170)
(166)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
638
572
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
6,220
8,974
Stock subscription rights
79
83
Non-controlling interests
2,223
2,291
Total net assets
232,373
235,276
Total liabilities and net assets
5,492,555
5,758,904
Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unit: Millions of yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2019
ended June 30, 2020
Ordinary revenue
23,486
19,365
Interest income
10,981
10,432
Interest on loans and bills discounted
9,823
9,759
Interest and dividends on securities
993
550
Fees and commissions
5,116
4,546
Other ordinary income
2,755
804
Other income
4,633
3,582
Ordinary expenses
21,370
17,349
Interest expenses
863
370
Interest on deposits
364
282
Fees and commissions payments
1,927
1,649
Other ordinary expenses
2,110
16
General and administrative expenses
12,180
11,304
Other expenses
4,288
4,008
Ordinary income
2,116
2,016
Extraordinary income
0
27
Gain on disposal of non-current assets
0
27
Extraordinary loss
16
36
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
7
11
Transfer to reserve for financial products transaction liabilities
0
0
Other extraordinary loss
8
24
Income before income taxes
2,100
2,007
Income taxes - current
698
86
Income taxes - deferred
(287)
423
Total income taxes
411
509
Profit
1,688
1,497
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
0
(6)
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
1,688
1,503
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unit: Millions of yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2019
ended June 30, 2020
Profit
1,688
1,497
Other comprehensive income
88
2,753
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
101
2,814
Net unrealized gain (loss) on deferred hedges
(13)
4
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
0
(66)
Comprehensive income
1,777
4,250
Comprehensive income attributable to
Owners of the parent
1,775
4,257
Non-controlling interests
2
(7)
Selected Financial Information For the First Quarter of FY2020
(Ended June 30, 2020)
【Contents】
1
Summary of Profit and Loss
(1)
Senshu Ikeda Holdings
Consolidated
・・・・・・・・・・ 1
(2)
The Senshu Ikeda Bank
Non-consolidated
・・・・・・・・・・ 1
(3)
Senshu Ikeda Tokai Tokyo Securities
Non-consolidated
・・・・・・・・・・ 1
(4)
Interest Margins
Non-consolidated
・・・・・・・・・・ 2
(5)
ROE
Consolidated
・・・・・・・・・・ 2
2
Information on Main Accounts
(1)
Loans and Bills Discounted
Non-consolidated
・・・・・・・・・・ 3
(2)
Deposits
Non-consolidated
・・・・・・・・・・ 4
(3)
Assets under Management
Non-consolidated
・・・・・・・・・・ 4
(4)
Securities
Non-consolidated
・・・・・・・・・・ 5
3
Status of Claims under the Financial Revitalization Law
Non-consolidated
・・・・・・・・・・ 6
(Notes) Recorded amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
The Senshu Ikeda Bank transferred a portion of loans to the business rehabilitation subsidiaries on March 25, 2013.
For this reason, with regard to loans and bills discounted and status of claims under the Financial Revitalization Law, the total amounts of The Senshu Ikeda Bank and business rehabilitation subsidiaries are stated as well.
1. Summary of Profit and Loss
(1) Senshu Ikeda Holdings【Consolidated】
(Millions of yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2019
ended June 30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(b)-(a)
1
Ordinary revenue
23,486
19,365
(4,121)
2
Ordinary expenses (-)
21,370
17,349
(4,021)
3
Ordinary income
2,116
2,016
(100)
4
Income before income taxes
2,100
2,007
(93)
5
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
1,688
1,503
(185)
6
Comprehensive income
1,777
4,250
2,473
7
Net credit costs (-)
1,027
689
(338)
(2) The Senshu Ikeda Bank 【Non-consolidated】
(Millions of yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2019
ended June 30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(b)-(a)
1
Gross profit
13,065
12,908
(157)
2
(Core gross profit)
13,122
12,549
(573)
3
Net interest income
11,152
11,089
(63)
4
Net fees and commissions income
1,639
1,364
(275)
5
Net other operating income
273
453
180
6
Net gains (losses) on debt securities
(56)
358
414
7
Expenses (excluding non-recurring expenses) (-)
10,663
10,204
(459)
8
Personnel expenses (-)
5,224
5,067
(157)
9
Non-personnel expenses (-)
4,638
4,416
(222)
10
Banking profit (before provision for general reserve for
2,401
2,703
302
possible loan losses)
11
Core banking profit
2,458
2,344
(114)
12
Core banking profit(excluding gains (losses)
2,458
2,344
(114)
on cancellation of investment trusts)
13
Net gains (losses) on debt securities
(56)
358
414
14
Provision for general reserve for
①
(320)
420
740
possible loan losses (-)
15
Banking profit
2,721
2,282
(439)
16
Net non-recurring gains (losses)
(604)
1
605
17
Credit costs (-)
②
1,561
166
(1,395)
18
Net gains (losses) on equity securities
1,119
187
(932)
19
Ordinary income
2,117
2,284
167
20
Net extraordinary income (losses)
(19)
(2)
17
21
Income before income taxes
2,098
2,281
183
22
Total income taxes (-)
116
235
119
23
Income taxes-current(-)
466
(189)
(655)
24
Income taxes-deferred(-)
(349)
424
773
25
Net income
1,981
2,046
65
26
Net credit costs (-)
①+②
1,241
586
(655)
(3) Senshu Ikeda Tokai Tokyo Securities 【Non-consolidated】
(Millions of yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2019
ended June 30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(b)-(a)
1
Net operating income
664
697
33
2
Administrative expenses (-)
641
697
56
3
Operating income
23
0
(23)
4
Income before income taxes
23
(1)
(24)
5
Net income
14
(2)
(16)
(4) Interest Margins
The Senshu Ikeda Bank 【Non-consolidated】
① All business
(%)
For the fiscal
For the three
For the fiscal
For the three
year ended
months ended
year ended
months ended
Mar.31, 2019
June 30, 2019
Mar.31, 2020
June 30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(c)
(c)-(a)
(c)-(b)
Average yield on interest
(A)
1.07
1.05
1.00
1.00
(0.05)
0.00
earning assets
Average yield on loans
and
(B)
1.05
1.02
1.01
0.99
(0.03)
(0.02)
bills discounted
Average yield on securities
1.18
1.26
0.94
1.10
(0.16)
0.16
Average yield on interest
(C)
0.91
0.88
0.84
0.78
(0.10)
(0.06)
bearing liabilities
Average yield on deposits
and
(D)
0.90
0.88
0.86
0.81
(0.07)
(0.05)
negotiable (including expenses)
Average yield on
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.00
0.00
deposits and negotiable
Expense ratio
0.86
0.85
0.83
0.79
(0.06)
(0.04)
Average yield on external liabilities
0.22
0.19
0.10
0.04
(0.15)
(0.06)
Average interest rate spread (A)-(C)
0.16
0.17
0.16
0.22
0.05
0.06
Difference between average yield
0.15
0.14
0.15
0.18
0.04
0.03
on loans and deposits (B) - (D)
② Domestic business
(%)
For the fiscal
For the three
For the fiscal
For the three
year ended
months ended
year ended
months ended
Mar.31, 2019
June 30, 2019
Mar.31, 2020
June 30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(c)
(c)-(a)
(c)-(b)
Average yield on interest
(A)
1.02
1.02
0.97
0.99
(0.03)
0.02
earning assets
Average yield on loans
and
(B)
1.03
1.00
1.00
0.98
(0.02)
(0.02)
bills discounted
Average yield on securities
1.00
1.21
0.82
1.10
(0.11)
0.28
Average yield on interest
(C)
0.83
0.82
0.79
0.74
(0.08)
(0.05)
bearing liabilities
Average yield on deposits
and
(D)
0.86
0.84
0.82
0.78
(0.06)
(0.04)
negotiable (including expenses)
Average yield on
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.00
0.00
deposits and negotiable
Expense ratio
0.82
0.81
0.79
0.76
(0.05)
(0.03)
Average yield on external liabilities
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.00)
0.00
0.00
Average interest rate spread (A)-(C)
0.19
0.20
0.18
0.25
0.05
0.07
Difference between average yield
0.17
0.16
0.18
0.20
0.04
0.02
on loans and deposits (B) - (D)
(5) ROE
Senshu Ikeda Holdings 【Consolidated】
(%)
For the fiscal
For the three
For the fiscal
For the three
year ended
months ended
year ended
months ended
Mar.31, 2019
June 30, 2019
Mar.31, 2020
June 30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(c)
(c)-(a)
(c)-(b)
Shareholders' equity ROE
3.25
3.78
2.25
3.59
(0.19)
1.34
(Income before income taxes basis)
Shareholders' equity ROE
2.66
3.03
1.76
2.69
(0.34)
0.93
(Profit attributable to owners of the parent basis)
(Note) Shareholders' equity basis after deduction of total accumulated other comprehensive income.
(%)
For the fiscal
For the three
For the fiscal
For the three
year ended
months ended
year ended
months ended
Mar.31, 2019
June 30, 2019
Mar.31, 2020
June 30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(c)
(c)-(a)
(c)-(b)
ROE
3.12
3.59
2.17
3.47
(0.12)
1.30
(Income before income taxes basis)
ROE
2.55
2.89
1.69
2.60
(0.29)
0.91
(Profit attributable to owners of the parent basis)
2. Information on Main Accounts
The Senshu Ikeda Bank 【Non-consolidated】
(1) Loans and Bills Discounted
① Breakdown of loan balance
(Millions of yen)
As of Mar.
As of June
As of Mar.
As of June
31, 2019
30, 2019
31, 2020
30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(c)
(c)-(a)
(c)-(b)
Corporate loans
2,115,162
2,092,094
2,154,097
2,220,398
128,304
66,301
Consumer loans
1,811,194
1,813,717
1,829,463
1,830,574
16,857
1,111
Housing loans
1,758,960
1,759,936
1,772,948
1,773,983
14,047
1,035
Other loans
52,234
53,781
56,514
56,591
2,810
77
Total
3,926,357
3,905,812
3,983,560
4,050,972
145,160
67,412
Foreign currency loans
25,334
23,169
20,137
16,023
(7,146)
(4,114)
(Scale of enterprise)
Large and mid-tier enterprises
403,358
392,460
410,436
418,442
25,982
8,006
Small and medium-sized enterprises
1,509,319
1,501,241
1,554,815
1,612,277
111,036
57,462
Local governments
142,060
138,647
129,871
132,619
(6,028)
2,748
Japanese government
65,007
65,007
65,044
65,044
37
－
Individuals
1,806,612
1,808,456
1,823,392
1,822,589
14,133
(803)
Total
3,926,357
3,905,812
3,983,560
4,050,972
145,160
67,412
Average Balance
3,871,096
3,891,530
3,903,614
3,990,385
98,855
86,771
Including business rehabilitation subsidiaries
(Millions of yen)
As of Mar.
As of June
As of Mar.
As of June
31, 2019
30, 2019
31, 2020
30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(c)
(c)-(a)
(c)-(b)
Corporate loans
2,119,006
2,094,042
2,154,097
2,220,398
126,356
66,301
Consumer loans
1,811,194
1,813,717
1,829,463
1,830,574
16,857
1,111
Housing loans
1,758,960
1,759,936
1,772,948
1,773,983
14,047
1,035
Other loans
52,234
53,781
56,514
56,591
2,810
77
Total
3,930,201
3,907,760
3,983,560
4,050,972
143,212
67,412
Foreign currency loans
25,334
23,169
20,137
16,023
(7,146)
(4,114)
(Scale of enterprise)
Large and mid-tier enterprises
403,358
392,460
410,436
418,442
25,982
8,006
Small and medium-sized enterprises
1,513,163
1,503,190
1,554,815
1,612,277
109,087
57,462
Local governments
142,060
138,647
129,871
132,619
(6,028)
2,748
Japanese government
65,007
65,007
65,044
65,044
37
－
Individuals
1,806,612
1,808,456
1,823,392
1,822,589
14,133
(803)
Total
3,930,201
3,907,760
3,983,560
4,050,972
143,212
67,412
Average Balance
3,875,406
3,894,920
3,905,338
3,990,385
95,465
85,047
Loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), etc.
(Millions of yen, %)
As of Mar.
As of June
As of Mar.
As of June
31, 2019
30, 2019
31, 2020
30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(c)
(c)-(a)
(c)-(b)
Loans to SMEs, etc.
3,315,931
3,309,698
3,378,208
3,434,866
125,168
56,658
Ratio of loans to SMEs, etc.
84.45
84.73
84.80
84.79
0.06
(0.01)
Including business rehabilitation subsidiaries
(Millions of yen, %)
As of Mar.
As of June
As of Mar.
As of June
31, 2019
30, 2019
31, 2020
30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(c)
(c)-(a)
(c)-(b)
Loans to SMEs, etc.
3,319,775
3,311,646
3,378,208
3,434,866
123,220
56,658
Ratio of loans to SMEs, etc.
84.46
84.74
84.80
84.79
0.05
(0.01)
(2) Deposits
(Millions of yen)
As of Mar.
As of June
As of Mar.
As of June
31, 2019
30, 2019
31, 2020
30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(c)
(c)-(a)
(c)-(b)
Individual
3,842,757
3,873,679
3,844,283
3,963,159
89,480
118,876
Online branch
40,289
38,347
33,154
32,078
(6,269)
(1,076)
Corporation
1,147,658
1,174,210
1,163,398
1,269,516
95,306
106,118
General corporation
1,030,228
1,036,524
1,014,542
1,120,873
84,349
106,331
Financial institutions
5,982
5,498
17,045
16,473
10,975
(572)
Governmental funds
111,447
132,187
131,809
132,170
(17)
361
Subtotal
4,990,415
5,047,890
5,007,681
5,232,676
184,786
224,995
Foreign currency deposits
14,567
15,814
13,617
14,786
(1,028)
1,169
Negotiable certificates of deposit
－
－
27,800
27,000
27,000
(800)
Total
4,990,415
5,047,890
5,035,481
5,259,676
211,786
224,195
Average Balance deposits
4,924,518
4,983,298
4,982,232
5,106,405
123,107
124,173
Average Balance deposits and
4,943,515
5,001,987
5,005,426
5,134,746
132,759
129,320
negotiable certificates of deposit
(3) Assets under Management
① Investment products sales
(Millions of yen)
For the fiscal
For the fiscal
For the three
For the three
year ended
year ended
months ended
months ended
Mar.31, 2019
Mar.31, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(b)-(a)
(c)
(d)
(d)-(c)
The Senshu Ikeda Bank
165,069
166,518
1,449
36,913
28,249
(8,664)
Investment trusts
81,567
101,845
20,278
17,445
18,276
831
Public bonds
892
599
(293)
263
111
(152)
Life insurance
82,609
64,073
(18,536)
19,204
9,861
(9,343)
Senshu Ikeda Tokai Tokyo Securities
46,805
44,748
(2,057)
10,704
4,922
(5,782)
Total
211,874
211,267
(607)
47,618
33,172
(14,446)
Balance of assets under management (individual)
(Millions of yen)
As of Mar.
As of June
As of Mar.
As of June
31, 2019
30, 2019
31, 2020
30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(c)
(c)-(a)
(c)-(b)
Deposits
3,842,757
3,873,679
3,844,283
3,963,159
89,480
118,876
Investment trusts
177,445
176,462
156,837
174,506
(1,956)
17,669
Life insurance
539,046
536,015
514,588
518,204
(17,811)
3,616
Public bonds
10,293
9,897
9,147
8,864
(1,033)
(283)
Senshu Ikeda Tokai Tokyo Securities
102,777
100,792
87,293
96,186
(4,606)
8,893
Total
4,672,319
4,696,848
4,612,149
4,760,921
64,073
148,772
(Reference) Balance of assets under management
(Millions of yen)
As of Mar.
As of June
As of Mar.
As of June
31, 2019
30, 2019
31, 2020
30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(c)
(c)-(a)
(c)-(b)
The Senshu Ikeda Bank
197,691
195,915
174,003
191,508
(4,407)
17,505
Investment trusts
184,405
183,134
162,286
180,314
(2,820)
18,028
Public bonds
13,286
12,780
11,717
11,194
(1,586)
(523)
Senshu Ikeda Tokai Tokyo Securities
119,713
116,055
101,233
110,912
(5,143)
9,679
Total
317,405
311,971
275,237
302,420
(9,551)
27,183
Securities
Breakdown of security balance
(Millions of yen)
As of Mar.
As of June
As of Mar.
As of June
31, 2019
30, 2019
31, 2020
30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(c)
(c)-(a)
(c)-(b)
Securities
629,846
663,480
566,004
580,879
(82,601)
14,875
Government bonds
64,115
52,321
26,380
36,593
(15,728)
10,213
Local government bonds
60,118
87,379
113,365
120,264
32,885
6,899
Corporate bonds
256,712
285,174
299,306
292,328
7,154
(6,978)
Authority bonds
181,769
199,926
206,816
200,762
836
(6,054)
Bank debenture bonds
－
－
－
－
－
－
General corporate bonds
74,943
85,248
92,490
91,566
6,318
(924)
Stocks
48,356
44,703
40,866
43,542
(1,161)
2,676
Other securities
200,544
193,901
86,085
88,149
(105,752)
2,064
Foreign securities
91,847
90,344
5
5
(90,339)
0
Euroyen bonds
1,000
1,000
－
－
(1,000)
－
Dollar-dominated bonds
49,566
49,681
－
－
(49,681)
－
Euro-dominated bonds
41,275
39,657
－
－
(39,657)
－
REIT
37,775
33,431
26,852
27,962
(5,469)
1,110
Investment trusts
61,901
61,147
50,617
51,446
(9,701)
829
Hedging investment trust
－
－
－
－
－
－
for cross-shareholdings etc.
Investment partnership
9,019
8,978
8,609
8,734
(244)
125
Average Balance
753,944
639,403
623,823
565,953
(73,450)
(57,870)
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities
(Millions of yen)
As of Mar.
As of June
As of Mar.
As of June
31, 2019
30, 2019
31, 2020
30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(c)
(c)-(a)
(c)-(b)
Held-to-maturity debt securities
5
2
－
－
(2)
－
Available-for-sale securities
11,529
11,820
7,532
11,064
(756)
3,532
Stocks
10,955
8,429
5,662
8,294
(135)
2,632
Bonds
1,073
1,444
(119)
(64)
(1,508)
55
Government bonds
156
112
36
30
(82)
(6)
Local government bonds
50
77
(93)
(104)
(181)
(11)
Corporate bonds
867
1,253
(62)
9
(1,244)
71
Other securities
(500)
1,946
1,988
2,834
888
846
Foreign securities
(233)
561
－
－
(561)
－
Euroyen bonds
－
－
－
－
－
－
Dollar-dominated bonds
(1,265)
(1,230)
－
－
1,230
－
Euro-dominated bonds
1,032
1,791
－
－
(1,791)
－
REIT
3,308
3,723
3,618
3,660
(63)
42
Investment trusts
(3,608)
(2,424)
(1,765)
(936)
1,488
829
Hedging investment trust
－
－
－
－
－
－
for cross-shareholdings etc.
Investment partnership
33
85
135
110
25
(25)
3. Status of Claims disclosed under the Financial Revitalization Law The Senshu Ikeda Bank 【Non-consolidated】
(Millions of yen, %)
As of Mar.
As of June
As of Mar.
As of June
31, 2019
30, 2019
31, 2020
30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(c)
(c)-(a)
(c)-(b)
Bankruptcy and quasi-bankrupt claims
4,509
4,519
3,519
2,202
(2,317)
(1,317)
Doubtful claims
21,314
22,224
22,218
23,207
983
989
Substandard claims
4,843
4,848
5,743
5,677
829
(66)
Subtotal (A)
30,668
31,592
31,481
31,087
(505)
(394)
Normal claims
3,923,411
3,903,492
3,987,388
4,056,005
152,513
68,617
Total (B)
3,954,079
3,935,084
4,018,870
4,087,093
152,009
68,223
Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(B)
0.77
0.80
0.78
0.76
(0.04)
(0.02)
Partial direct write-off
30,816
31,801
25,957
26,288
(5,513)
331
(Reference)
Including business rehabilitation subsidiaries
(Millions of yen, %)
As of Mar.
As of June
As of Mar.
As of June
31, 2019
30, 2019
31, 2020
30, 2020
(a)
(b)
(c)
(c)-(a)
(c)-(b)
Bankruptcy and quasi-bankrupt claims
5,156
4,519
3,519
2,202
(2,317)
(1,317)
Doubtful claims
24,368
24,036
22,218
23,207
(829)
989
Substandard claims
4,987
4,985
5,743
5,677
692
(66)
Subtotal (A)
34,512
33,541
31,481
31,087
(2,454)
(394)
Normal claims
3,923,411
3,903,492
3,987,388
4,056,005
152,513
68,617
Total (B)
3,957,923
3,937,033
4,018,870
4,087,093
150,060
68,223
Non-performing loans ratio (A)/(B)
0.87
0.85
0.78
0.76
(0.09)
(0.02)
Partial direct write-off
30,852
31,836
27,140
26,288
(5,548)
(852)
(Notes) Claims:
Claims represent loans and bills discounted; Foreign exchanges; Accrued income and suspense payment account under Other assets; and Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees in the Balance Sheet; as the securities loaned (limited for use agreements or lease contracts), which are required to be stated in a note to the Balance Sheet.
Bankruptcy and quasi-bankrupt claims:
Bankruptcy and quasi-bankrupt claims represent the claims held by borrowers who have been classified as "bankrupt borrowers" and "effectively bankrupt borrowers" by the Bank's self-assessment.
Doubtful claims:
Doubtful claims represent the claims held by borrowers who have been classified as "potentially bankrupt borrowers" by the Bank's self-assessment.
Substandard claims:
Substandard claims represent the claims held by borrowers who have been classified as "loans past due three months or more" and "restructured loans" among the claims requiring special caution. (Borrowers requiring special caution: Borrowers who have concerns in lending conditions, exercising their obligations and financial situation, requiring special caution on their future situations.)
Normal claims:
Normal claims represent the claims held by borrowers who show no particular problems regarding financial conditions and business performances; therefore they are classified as an item other than the aforementioned claims.
