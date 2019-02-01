Log in
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (SXT)
Sensient Technologies : Announces Conference Call

02/01/2019 | 05:46pm EST

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) will hold its conference call to discuss 2018 fourth quarter and year-end results at 9:00 a.m. CST on Friday, February 15, 2019. To participate in the conference call, contact InterCall Teleconferencing at (888) 818-9025 and refer to conference identification number 8442319. A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay will be available from InterCall Teleconferencing beginning at 2:00 p.m. CST on February 15, 2019, through 11:00 p.m. CST on February 22, 2019, by calling (404) 537-3406 and referring to conference identification number 8442319. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com after the call concludes.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and fragrances. Sensient employs advanced technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The Company’s customers include major international manufacturers representing most of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 397 M
EBIT 2018 208 M
Net income 2018 157 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,10%
P/E ratio 2018 16,92
P/E ratio 2019 17,20
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,85x
Capitalization 2 654 M
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Manning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen J. Rolfs Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
George Hank Brown Lead Independent Director
Essie M. Whitelaw Independent Director
Elaine R. Wedral Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION12.41%2 654
ECOLAB7.34%45 691
SIKA AG5.14%18 649
SYMRISE12.56%10 781
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%8 594
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC2.90%8 316
