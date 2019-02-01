Sensient Technologies : Announces Conference Call

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) will hold its conference
call to discuss 2018 fourth quarter and year-end results at 9:00 a.m.
CST on Friday, February 15, 2019. To participate in the conference call,
contact InterCall Teleconferencing at (888) 818-9025 and refer to
conference identification number 8442319. A webcast of the conference
call will be available on the Investor Information section of the
Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.
A replay will be available from InterCall Teleconferencing beginning at
2:00 p.m. CST on February 15, 2019, through 11:00 p.m. CST on February
22, 2019, by calling (404) 537-3406 and referring to conference
identification number 8442319. An audio replay and written transcript of
the call will also be posted on the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com
after the call concludes.
ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES
Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and
marketer of colors, flavors, and fragrances. Sensient employs advanced
technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food
and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, inkjet and
specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The
Company’s customers include major international manufacturers
representing most of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is
headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
www.sensient.com
