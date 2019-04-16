Log in
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(SXT)
Sensient Technologies : Announces Conference Call

04/16/2019 | 06:02pm EDT

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) will hold its conference call to discuss 2019 first quarter results at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. To participate in the conference call, contact InterCall Teleconferencing at (888) 818-9025 and refer to conference identification number 5866179. A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay will be available from InterCall Teleconferencing beginning at 12:00 p.m. CDT on May 1, 2019, through 11:00 p.m. CDT on May 7, 2019, by calling (404) 537-3406 and referring to conference identification number 5866179. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com after the call concludes.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and fragrances. Sensient employs advanced technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The Company’s customers include major international manufacturers representing most of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com


© Business Wire 2019
