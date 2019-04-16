Sensient Technologies : Announces Conference Call

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) will hold its conference
call to discuss 2019 first quarter results at 9:00 a.m. CDT on
Wednesday, May 1, 2019. To participate in the conference call, contact
InterCall Teleconferencing at (888) 818-9025 and refer to conference
identification number 5866179. A webcast of the conference call will be
available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site
at www.sensient.com.
A replay will be available from InterCall Teleconferencing beginning at
12:00 p.m. CDT on May 1, 2019, through 11:00 p.m. CDT on May 7, 2019, by
calling (404) 537-3406 and referring to conference identification number
5866179. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be
posted on the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com
after the call concludes.
ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES
Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and
marketer of colors, flavors, and fragrances. Sensient employs advanced
technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food
and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, inkjet and
specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The
Company’s customers include major international manufacturers
representing most of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is
headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
www.sensient.com
