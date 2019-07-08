Log in
Sensient Technologies : Announces Conference Call

07/08/2019 | 06:49pm EDT

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) will hold its conference call to discuss 2019 second quarter results at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Friday, July 19, 2019. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (888) 317-6016 or (412) 317-6016 and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through July 26, 2019, by calling (877) 344-7529 and referring to conference identification number 10133304. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com after the call concludes.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and fragrances. Sensient employs advanced technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The Company’s customers include major international manufacturers representing most of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com


© Business Wire 2019
