Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sensient Technologies Corporation    SXT

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(SXT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/07 04:00:12 pm
67.13 USD   -0.75%
06:52pSENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Conference Call
BU
08/01SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/19SENSIENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sensient Technologies : Announces Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) will hold its conference call to discuss 2019 third quarter results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, October 18, 2019. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078 and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through October 25, 2019, by calling (877) 344-7529 and referring to conference identification number 10133849. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after October 22, 2019.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and fragrances. Sensient employs advanced technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The Company’s customers include major international manufacturers representing most of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP
06:52pSENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Conference Call
BU
04:37pSENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
08/05SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/01SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/19SENSIENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/19SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
07/19SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 3..
BU
07/19SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
07/18SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Declares Dividend
BU
07/18SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Corporation Elects Carol Jackson to its Board of Directo..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 362 M
EBIT 2019 192 M
Net income 2019 134 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,93%
P/E ratio 2019 21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,01x
Capitalization 2 842 M
Chart SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sensient Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 78,00  $
Last Close Price 67,15  $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Manning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen J. Rolfs Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
George Hank Brown Lead Independent Director
Essie M. Whitelaw Independent Director
Elaine R. Wedral Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.11%2 905
ECOLAB INC.32.08%56 986
GIVAUDAN19.95%25 721
SIKA AG21.27%18 885
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG31.91%14 569
SYMRISE33.80%13 166
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group