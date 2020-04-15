Log in
Nyse  >  Sensient Technologies Corporation    SXT

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(SXT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Sensient Technologies : Announces Conference Call

04/15/2020

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) will hold its conference call to discuss 2020 first quarter results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through May 6, 2020, by calling (877) 344-7529 and referring to conference identification number 10139552. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after May 1, 2020.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and fragrances. Sensient employs advanced technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The Company’s customers include major international manufacturers representing most of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 219 M
EBIT 2020 145 M
Net income 2020 67,0 M
Debt 2020 478 M
Yield 2020 3,44%
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
EV / Sales2021 1,84x
Capitalization 1 907 M
Chart SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sensient Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 62,67  $
Last Close Price 45,06  $
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Manning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen J. Rolfs Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
George Hank Brown Lead Independent Director
Essie M. Whitelaw Independent Director
Elaine R. Wedral Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-31.82%1 907
ECOLAB INC.-6.32%52 281
GIVAUDAN6.24%30 860
SIKA AG-7.62%24 757
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-3.69%14 906
SYMRISE AG-2.11%13 632
Categories
