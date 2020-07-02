Log in
Sensient Technologies : Announces Conference Call

07/02/2020 | 05:44pm EDT

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) will hold its conference call to discuss 2020 second quarter results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, July 17, 2020. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through July 24, 2020, by calling (877) 344-7529 and referring to conference identification number 10144621. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company’s web site at www.sensient.com on or after July 21, 2020.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 251 M - -
Net income 2020 75,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 2 189 M 2 189 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 4 058
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sensient Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 60,33 $
Last Close Price 51,68 $
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Manning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen J. Rolfs Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Essie M. Whitelaw Independent Director
Elaine R. Wedral Independent Director
Edward H. Cichurski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-21.80%2 189
ECOLAB INC.3.76%56 974
GIVAUDAN15.77%34 237
SIKA AG0.33%27 372
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG15.00%18 122
SYMRISE AG9.59%15 680
