Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sensient Technologies Corporation    SXT

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (SXT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/18 10:02:04 pm
76.76 USD   -1.36%
12:02aSENSIENT TECHNO : Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/16SENSIENT TECHNO : quaterly earnings release
10/05SENSIENT TECHNO : Announces Conference Call
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sensient Technologies : Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 12:02am CEST

The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.36 per share, an increase of 9% per share. The cash dividend will be paid on December 3, 2018, to shareholders of record on November 5, 2018.

“This increase raises our dividend payments to an annualized payout of $1.44 per share and reflects confidence in the strength of our business,” said Paul Manning, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. “With this increase, our quarterly dividend has risen by 57% over the past five years.”

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and fragrances. Sensient employs advanced technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The Company’s customers include major international manufacturers representing most of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP
12:02aSENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/16SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
10/05SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Conference Call
BU
10/01SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
09/24SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
09/17SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
08/06SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/02SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/20SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Amendment or Waiver to Code of Ethics (form 8-K)
AQ
07/20SENSIENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/18Notable earnings before Friday?s open 
07/23ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (07/23/2018) 
07/20Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) CEO Paul Manning on Q2 2018 Results - Earnin.. 
07/20Sensient Technologies EPS in-line, beats on revenue 
07/19Sensient Technologies declares $0.33 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 431 M
EBIT 2018 219 M
Net income 2018 156 M
Debt 2018 641 M
Yield 2018 1,73%
P/E ratio 2018 21,32
P/E ratio 2019 21,74
EV / Sales 2018 2,75x
EV / Sales 2019 2,63x
Capitalization 3 290 M
Chart SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sensient Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 82,0 $
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Manning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen J. Rolfs Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
George Hank Brown Lead Independent Director
Essie M. Whitelaw Independent Director
Elaine R. Wedral Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.06%3 290
ECOLAB9.07%42 908
SIKA AG0.00%17 913
SYMRISE-1.31%10 595
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 842
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC0.65%7 808
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.