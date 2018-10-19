Sensient Technologies : Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT)
has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of
$0.36 per share, an increase of 9% per share. The cash dividend will be
paid on December 3, 2018, to shareholders of record on November 5, 2018.
“This increase raises our dividend payments to an annualized payout of
$1.44 per share and reflects confidence in the strength of our
business,” said Paul Manning, Chairman, President and Chief Executive
Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. “With this increase, our
quarterly dividend has risen by 57% over the past five years.”
Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and
marketer of colors, flavors, and fragrances. Sensient employs advanced
technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food
and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, inkjet and
specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The
Company’s customers include major international manufacturers
representing most of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is
headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
www.sensient.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005982/en/