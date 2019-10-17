Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sensient Technologies Corporation    SXT

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(SXT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/17 04:00:06 pm
66.59 USD   +0.68%
06:32pSENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/07SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Conference Call
BU
08/01SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sensient Technologies : Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.39 per share, an increase of 8.3% per share. The cash dividend will be paid on December 2, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 4, 2019.

“This increase raises our dividend payments to an annualized payout of $1.56 per share and reflects confidence in the future of our business,” said Paul Manning, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. “With this increase, our quarterly dividend has risen by 56% over the past five years.”

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and fragrances. Sensient employs advanced technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The Company’s customers include major international manufacturers representing most of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP
06:32pSENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/07SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Conference Call
BU
10/07SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
08/05SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/01SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/19SENSIENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/19SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
07/19SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 3..
BU
07/19SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
07/18SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Declares Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 362 M
EBIT 2019 192 M
Net income 2019 134 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 21,0x
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,07x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,99x
Capitalization 2 815 M
Chart SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sensient Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 77,50  $
Last Close Price 66,51  $
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Manning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen J. Rolfs Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
George Hank Brown Lead Independent Director
Essie M. Whitelaw Independent Director
Elaine R. Wedral Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.42%2 799
ECOLAB INC.32.49%56 178
GIVAUDAN26.76%26 528
SIKA AG27.17%20 779
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG35.33%14 802
SYMRISE36.31%13 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group