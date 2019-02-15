Sensient Technologies Corporation : Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018
02/15/2019 | 06:56am EST
Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) reported earnings per
share of 78 cents in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 31 cents in
last year’s fourth quarter. Revenue was $324.6 million in this year’s
fourth quarter compared to $328.9 million in the comparable period last
year. Operating income was $45.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018
and $47.4 million in last year’s fourth quarter. Foreign currency
translation decreased revenue and operating income by approximately 2%
and earnings per share by approximately 6% in the fourth quarter.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, earnings per share were $3.70
compared to $2.03 for the year ended December 31, 2017. Revenue was
approximately $1.4 billion in both 2018 and 2017. Operating income was
$203.4 million and $167.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2018
and 2017, respectively. Foreign currency translation increased full year
2018 revenue by approximately 1%, but did not have a significant impact
on operating income or earnings per share.
The reported results include the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
(“2017 Tax Legislation”) and restructuring and other costs, which are
described in more detail under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts”
below. The impact of the 2017 Tax Legislation decreased net earnings by
$0.4 million, or 1 cent per share, in the current quarter and increased
net earnings by $6.6 million, or 16 cents per share for the full year of
2018. In 2017, the impact of the 2017 Tax Legislation decreased net
earnings by $18.4 million, or 42 cents per share, in both the fourth
quarter and for the full year 2017.
In 2017, restructuring and other costs reduced operating income by $2.9
million ($4.7 million after-tax or 11 cents per share), in the fourth
quarter and $48.1 million ($42.5 million after-tax or 96 cents per
share), for the full year of 2017. The Company completed its
restructuring activities in 2017 and did not incur any restructuring or
other costs in 2018.
The adjusted results, discussed below, eliminate the impact of
restructuring and other costs, and the 2017 Tax Legislation, and enhance
the overall understanding of the Company’s performance when viewed
together with our GAAP results. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP
Amounts” below. Sensient’s adjusted earnings per share were 79 cents
in this year’s fourth quarter, compared to 84 cents in the comparable
period last year. Fourth quarter adjusted operating income was $45.3
million, compared to $50.3 million reported in the fourth quarter of
2017. Foreign currency translation decreased adjusted operating income
and adjusted earnings per share by approximately 2% in the fourth
quarter of 2018.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, adjusted earnings per share were
$3.55, an increase of approximately 4%, from last year’s result of
$3.42. Adjusted operating income was $203.4 million for the full year of
2018 compared to $215.9 million in the comparable period last year.
Foreign currency translation increased full year 2018 adjusted operating
income and adjusted earnings by approximately 1%.
Cash provided by operating activities was $83.5 million for the full
year of 2018 compared to $36.3 million in the prior year. The 2018 cash
flows provided by investing activities includes $91.1 million of cash
receipts on sold receivables compared to $141.5 million in the
comparable period last year that were previously reported as cash
provided by operating activities. Total debt decreased $56.5 million in
the fourth quarter of 2018.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Reported
Revenue
Quarter
Year-to-Date
Color
0.7%
5.2%
Flavors & Fragrances
(1.7%)
0.0%
Asia Pacific
(2.5%)
0.0%
Total Revenue
(1.3%)
1.8%
Local Currency (1)
Revenue
Quarter
Year-to-Date
Color
4.0%
4.8%
Flavors & Fragrances
(0.5%)
(1.1%)
Asia Pacific
0.2%
0.1%
Total Revenue
0.8%
1.1%
(1) Local currency percentage changes are described in
more detail in the
"Reconciliation of Non-GAAPAmounts" below.
The Color Group reported revenue of $127.1 million in the quarter
compared to $126.2 million in last year’s fourth quarter, an increase of
approximately 1%. Segment operating income was $22.9 million in the
quarter compared to $25.5 million in last year’s fourth quarter. Foreign
currency decreased both revenue and operating income by approximately 3%
in the period. The Group’s lower profit was primarily driven by higher
input costs and product mix. In the fourth quarter, the Company
continued to experience customer inventory destocking within the
Cosmetic business.
For the full year, the Color Group reported revenue of $553.5 million,
an increase of approximately 5% from $526.4 million reported in the
comparable period last year. Segment operating income increased
approximately 1% to $114.9 million compared to $113.4 million reported
in 2017. Foreign currency translation increased operating income by
approximately 1% in 2018 and had a minimal impact on revenue during the
year.
The Flavors & Fragrances Group reported fourth quarter revenue of $175.5
million compared to $178.5 million reported in the comparable period
last year. Segment operating income was $22.3 million in the fourth
quarter compared to $24.1 million reported in the fourth quarter of
2017. The Group’s post-restructuring sales have stabilized and pricing
and cost pressures in the natural ingredients business have subsided.
The Group’s lower profit was primarily a result of overall soft market
demand in the quarter in certain product categories. The Fragrances,
BioNutrients, and European Sweet & Beverage businesses delivered solid
revenue growth in the quarter. Foreign currency translation decreased
revenue and operating income by approximately 1% in the quarter.
For the full year of 2018 and 2017, the Flavors & Fragrances Group
reported revenue of $746.9 million in both years. Segment operating
income was $96.4 million in 2018 and $114.3 million in 2017. Foreign
currency translation increased revenue by approximately 1% in 2018 and
had a minimal impact on operating income.
The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $31.1 million in the fourth
quarter compared to $31.9 million reported in the comparable period last
year. Segment operating income was $5.6 million and $6.0 million in the
fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Foreign currency
translation decreased segment revenue and operating income by
approximately 3% and 1%, respectively. For the full year of both 2018
and 2017, revenue was $123.2 million. Segment operating income was $20.9
million and $20.8 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Foreign
currency translation increased operating income by approximately 1% in
2018 with a minimal impact on revenue.
Corporate & Other reported operating costs of $5.5 million in the
current quarter and $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the
full year, the Corporate & Other segment, had operating costs of $28.8
million compared to $80.7 million in 2017. The lower costs this year are
primarily a result of the absence of restructuring and other costs, and
lower performance based executive compensation.
“We remain confident in our long-term strategy and we are working on a
number of exciting projects. I am optimistic for 2019 and beyond,” said
Paul Manning, Chairman, President and CEO of Sensient Technologies
Corporation.
2019 OUTLOOK
Metric
2019 Local Currency Guidance
Consolidated Revenue
Low to mid-single digit growth
Color Group
Mid-single digit growth
Flavors & Fragrances Group
Low to mid-single digit growth
Asia Pacific Group
Mid-single digit growth
Consolidated Operating Income
Low single digit growth
Color Group
Mid-single digit growth
Flavors & Fragrances Group
Mid-single digit growth
Asia Pacific Group
Mid-single digit growth
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(2)
Mid-single digit growth
For 2019, the Company expects low to mid-single digit local currency
consolidated revenue growth. Expectations for local currency revenue
growth within the Flavors & Fragrances segment are consistent with this
consolidated expectation. Expectations for local currency revenue growth
in the Color and Asia Pacific segments are slightly above the
consolidated expectation. Within the Color segment, revenue growth will
be driven by new project wins and conversions of existing food and
beverage products to natural color solutions.
Local currency operating income growth within the Flavors & Fragrances,
Color, and Asia Pacific segments are expected to grow at a mid-single
digit rate in 2019. These expectations apply to full year results for
2019. Results by quarter will vary and the expectation is results will
strengthen after the first quarter. As an example, both the Flavors &
Fragrances and Color segment results are expected to improve over the
course of the year as pricing is implemented to offset input cost
inflation, and as mix improves. In summary, we expect each of our three
operating business segments, excluding corporate expense, to deliver
mid-single digit operating income growth.
Expectations for consolidated operating income and EPS in 2019 are
tempered by several headwinds the Company faces relative to 2018
adjusted EPS. These headwinds are non-cash share based compensation and
income taxes. The Company’s compensation program features strong ties to
performance, particularly in the executive team’s stock based
compensation, which is 100% performance based. As a result of this pay
philosophy, the Company recorded an unusually low level of non-cash
stock based compensation expense in 2018 to reflect lower than expected
payouts on equity grants to the executive team. Also in 2018, the
Company’s adjusted tax rate was reduced by a number of proactive
planning opportunities which may not recur in 2019.
Estimated Items Impacting Comparability Between
2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS and 2019 Guidance
Amount
Opportunistic tax planning opportunities in 2018 that may not recur
in 2019
$
0.24
Lower than normal non-cash stock based compensation recorded in 2018
compared to 2019 estimate
0.14
Total
$
0.38
As a result of the headwinds above, the Company expects local currency
2019 earnings per share to be down 8% to 11% in comparison to 2018
reported earnings per share of $3.70 and down 4% to 7% in comparison to
2018 adjusted EPS of $3.55. In addition, we expect earnings per share
reported on a U.S. dollar basis to be impacted by currency headwinds of
approximately five cents, or 1% to 2%, based on current exchange rates.
Since consolidated local currency Adjusted EBITDA(2) will not
be impacted by these headwinds, the Company expects this metric to grow
at a rate in excess of consolidated operating income and earnings per
share. The Company expects consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to grow at a
mid-single digit rate in 2019 on a local currency basis.
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income before depreciation
and amortization and non-cash stock based compensation expense.
See the “Reconciliation of Non–GAAP Amounts” below for more
information.
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Earnings
Three Months Ended December 31
Twelve Months Ended December 31
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Revenue
$
324,563
$
328,874
-1.3
%
$
1,386,815
$
1,362,265
1.8
%
Cost of products sold
218,548
216,289
1.0
%
920,686
886,775
3.8
%
Selling and administrative expenses
60,763
65,206
-6.8
%
262,751
307,684
-14.6
%
Operating income
45,252
47,379
-4.5
%
203,378
167,806
21.2
%
Interest expense
5,336
4,909
21,853
19,383
Earnings before income taxes
39,916
42,470
181,525
148,423
Income taxes
7,066
29,049
24,165
58,823
Net earnings
$
32,850
$
13,421
144.8
%
$
157,360
$
89,600
75.6
%
Earnings per share of common stock:
Basic
$
0.78
$
0.31
$
3.71
$
2.05
Diluted
$
0.78
$
0.31
$
3.70
$
2.03
Average common shares outstanding:
Basic
42,224
43,285
42,404
43,780
Diluted
42,287
43,509
42,499
44,031
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts
The Company's results for the three and twelve months ended December
31, 2018, include tax expense of $0.4 million ($0.01 per share) and
a tax benefit of $6.6 million ($0.16 per share), respectively,
compared to the $18.4 million ($0.42 per share) provisional amount
recorded in 2017 for the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (2017
Tax Legislation). The Company did not incur any restructuring or
other costs for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
The Company's results for the three and twelve months ended December
31, 2017, include pre-tax restructuring and other costs of $2.9
million ($4.7 million after-tax or $0.11 per share) and $48.1
million ($42.5 million after-tax or $0.96 per share), respectively.
The restructuring costs related to eliminating underperforming
operations, consolidating manufacturing facilities and improving
efficiencies within the Company. The other costs in 2017 relate to
the completed sale of a facility and certain related business lines
within the Flavors & Fragrances segment in Strasbourg, France.
Three Months Ended December 31
Twelve Months Ended December 31
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Operating income (GAAP)
$
45,252
$
47,379
-4.5
%
$
203,378
$
167,806
21.2
%
Restructuring - Cost of products sold
-
(526
)
-
2,889
Restructuring - Selling and administrative
-
3,415
-
33,627
Other - Selling and administrative
-
-
-
11,555
Adjusted operating income
$
45,252
$
50,268
-10.0
%
$
203,378
$
215,877
-5.8
%
Net earnings (GAAP)
$
32,850
$
13,421
144.8
%
$
157,360
$
89,600
75.6
%
Restructuring and other, before tax
-
2,889
-
48,071
Tax impact of restructuring and other
-
1,822
-
(5,602
)
Impact of the 2017 Tax Legislation
427
18,446
(6,634
)
18,446
Adjusted net earnings
$
33,277
$
36,578
-9.0
%
$
150,726
$
150,515
0.1
%
Diluted EPS (GAAP)
$
0.78
$
0.31
151.6
%
$
3.70
$
2.03
82.3
%
Restructuring and other, net of tax
-
0.11
-
0.96
2017 Tax Legislation
0.01
0.42
(0.16
)
0.42
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
0.79
$
0.84
-6.0
%
$
3.55
$
3.42
3.8
%
Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to
rounding differences.
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued
The following table summarizes the percentage change in the 2018
results compared to the 2017 results for the corresponding periods.
Three Months Ended December 31
Twelve Months Ended December 31
Revenue
Total
Foreign
Exchange
Rates
Local
Currency
Total
Foreign
Exchange
Rates
Local
Currency
Flavors & Fragrances
(1.7
%)
(1.2
%)
(0.5
%)
0.0
%
1.1
%
(1.1
%)
Color
0.7
%
(3.3
%)
4.0
%
5.2
%
0.4
%
4.8
%
Asia Pacific
(2.5
%)
(2.7
%)
0.2
%
0.0
%
(0.1
%)
0.1
%
Total Revenue
(1.3
%)
(2.1
%)
0.8
%
1.8
%
0.7
%
1.1
%
The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Operating
Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended
December 31, 2018.
Twelve
Months
Ended
December 31
2018
Operating income (GAAP)
$
203,378
Depreciation and amortization
53,244
Share-based compensation
503
Adjusted EBITDA
$
257,125
We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide
additional information regarding our underlying operating results
and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is
supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is
not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP.
These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation.
Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and
the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC
filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP
measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period
basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and
performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial
to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not
be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Results by Segment
Three Months Ended December 31
Twelve Months Ended December 31
Revenue
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Flavors & Fragrances
$
175,531
$
178,520
-1.7
%
$
746,932
$
746,943
0.0
%
Color
127,067
126,180
0.7
%
553,479
526,363
5.2
%
Asia Pacific
31,101
31,904
-2.5
%
123,164
123,193
0.0
%
Corporate & Other
356
-
525
-
Intersegment elimination
(9,492
)
(7,730
)
(37,285
)
(34,234
)
Consolidated
$
324,563
$
328,874
-1.3
%
$
1,386,815
$
1,362,265
1.8
%
Operating Income
Flavors & Fragrances
$
22,291
$
24,065
-7.4
%
$
96,433
$
114,343
-15.7
%
Color
22,850
25,468
-10.3
%
114,924
113,381
1.4
%
Asia Pacific
5,600
6,022
-7.0
%
20,856
20,772
0.4
%
Corporate & Other
(5,489
)
(8,176
)
(28,835
)
(80,690
)
Consolidated
$
45,252
$
47,379
-4.5
%
$
203,378
$
167,806
21.2
%
The Company’s reportable segments consist of the Flavors &
Fragrances, Color, and Asia Pacific segments. During the third
quarter of 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of Mazza
Innovation Limited. This business provides broad technologies for
both the Color and Flavor & Fragrances segments and is included in
Corporate & Other. The 2017 restructuring and other costs are
reported in Corporate & Other.
Sensient Technologies Corporation
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
December 31
2018
2017
Cash and cash equivalents
$
31,901
$
29,344
Trade accounts receivable, net
255,350
195,439
Inventories
490,757
463,517
Other current assets
44,857
43,206
Assets held for sale
-
1,969
Total Current Assets
822,865
733,475
Goodwill & intangible assets, net
435,042
416,206
Property, plant, and equipment, net
491,056
498,523
Other assets
75,977
76,136
Total Assets
$
1,824,940
$
1,724,340
Trade accounts payable
$
131,812
$
109,780
Short-term debt
20,046
20,130
Other current liabilities
62,842
86,413
Total Current Liabilities
214,700
216,323
Long-term debt
689,553
604,159
Accrued employee and retiree benefits
23,210
19,294
Other liabilities
37,530
32,263
Shareholders' equity
859,947
852,301
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,824,940
$
1,724,340
During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company amended its
account receivable securitization program and the Company no longer
accounts for the sale of trade receivables in accordance with
Accounting Standard Codification (ASC) Topic 860, Transfers and
Servicing. As a result of this amendment, the Company's trade
account receivables increased by $60 million and the Company's
long-term debt increased by $60 million.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Twelve Months Ended December 31
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
157,360
$
89,600
Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
53,244
48,518
Stock-based compensation
503
5,855
Net loss on assets
63
2,552
Loss on divestiture of businesses
-
33,160
Deferred income taxes
9,844
17,414
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(137,494
)
(160,792
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
83,520
36,307
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(50,740
)
(56,344
)
Cash receipts on sold receivables
91,142
141,465
Proceeds from sale of assets
2,615
10,485
Proceeds from divestiture of businesses
-
12,457
Acquisition of new businesses
(31,100
)
-
Other investing activity
2,916
2,319
Net cash provided by investing activities
14,833
110,382
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from additional borrowings
322,529
231,174
Debt payments
(284,332
)
(239,950
)
Purchase of treasury stock
(76,734
)
(87,217
)
Dividends paid
(57,410
)
(54,038
)
Other financing activity
(2,777
)
(3,383
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(98,724
)
(153,414
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,928
10,204
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
2,557
3,479
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
29,344
25,865
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
31,901
$
29,344
The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-15, Statement
of Cash Flows: Classification of Certain Cash Receipts and Cash
Payment, in the first quarter of 2018. This ASU requires that
certain cash receipts received on securitized accounts receivable,
which were previously reported as cash flows from operating
activities, are reported as cash flows from investing activities. As
a result, the Company has included $91 million and $141 million in
net cash provided by investing activities for the twelve months
ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.