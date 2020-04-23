Log in
Sensient Technologies : Declares Dividend

04/23/2020

The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.39 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on June 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 8, 2020.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and fragrances. Sensient uses advanced technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic, fragrance, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical ingredients and systems, and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The Company’s customers include major international manufacturers representing most of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 219 M
EBIT 2020 145 M
Net income 2020 67,0 M
Debt 2020 478 M
Yield 2020 3,51%
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
EV / Sales2021 1,81x
Capitalization 1 867 M
Chart SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sensient Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 62,67  $
Last Close Price 44,10  $
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Manning Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen J. Rolfs Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
George Hank Brown Lead Independent Director
Essie M. Whitelaw Independent Director
Elaine R. Wedral Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-36.40%1 779
ECOLAB INC.-9.45%50 535
GIVAUDAN8.28%31 513
SIKA AG-9.49%23 885
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-0.94%15 305
SYMRISE AG3.05%14 178
