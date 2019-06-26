Log in
SENSORION

(ALSEN)
FR0012596468

Sensorion : Announces That the “AUDINNOVE” Project of Which Sensorion : Is a Partner Is a Laureate of the Fourth Solicitation Request for Funding From RHU as Part of the French “Avenir Investment Program”

06/26/2019 | 01:31am EDT

The "AUDINNOVE" project led by AP-HP in partnership with Institut Pasteur, “la Fondation pour l’Audition” and Sensorion will receive a € 9.7m grant funding

Involves one of the two gene therapy programs licensed by Sensorion from Institut Pasteur

This project was supported by the leading Parisian public hospital (AP-HP)

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo, announces that the "AUDINNOVE" project was awarded a €9.7m funding grant following its Hospital Research-University (RHU) request proposal for funding as part of the public investment Program “Avenir”. This program is designed to support innovative large-scale projects in the Health sector.

The “AUDINNOVE” project tackles congenital deafness through the development of new approaches for both diagnosis and treatment. The aim of this project is to develop a specific gene therapy program aimed at correcting an inherited monogenic form of deafness caused by a mutation in the gene encoding for the Otoferlin protein (DNBF9).

The composition of the consortium is as follows:

  • The clinical pediatric ENT team led by Professor Françoise Denoyelle and the clinical genetic team led by Dr Sandrine Marlin at Hôpital Necker-Enfants malades, Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP);
  • Institut Pasteur, the Genetics and Physiology of Hearing laboratory’s team Professor Christine Petit and Doctor Saaid Safieddine;
  • “The Foundation for the Hearing”, is a recognized non-profit foundation of public utility, which carries a double ambition, accelerate research, therapeutic applications and mobilize the opinion to change the glance on deafness to allow a full equality of chances;
  • Sensorion, as the industrial partner for the consortium.

All consortium members will contribute their world-renowned expertise and Sensorion will leverage its particular expertise in the development of drug-candidates for inner ear pathologies, specifically to conduct regulatory preclinical and clinical studies on behalf of the consortium.

Led by the ENT Department of AP-HP-NECKER (Dr Natalie LOUNDON), this project will be financed through a grant/subsidy of €9.7 m and partners Sensorion with the leading French academic institutions.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as hearing loss, vertigo and tinnitus. Our clinical-stage portfolio includes two phase 2 products: Seliforant (SENS-111) under investigation for acute unilateral vestibulopathy and Arazasetron (SENS-401) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). We have built a unique R&D technology platform to expand our understanding of the physiopathology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling us to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. We also identify biomarkers to improve diagnosis and treatment of these underserved illnesses. Sensorion is launching in the second half of 2019 two preclinical gene programs aiming to correct hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. We are uniquely placed through our platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders; a significant global unmet need in medicine today.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

Label: SENSORION
ISIN: FR0012596468
Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the ‘Document de référence’ registration document filed with the ‘Autorité des Marchés Financiers’ (AMF French Financial Market Authority) on September 7th, 2017 under n°R.17-062 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.


© Business Wire 2019
