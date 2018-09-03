Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Sensorion    ALSEN   FR0012596468

SENSORION (ALSEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sensorion : Announces Three Poster Presentations at the 55th Inner Ear Biology Workshop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 01:31am EDT

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN), a biotech company specializing in the treatment of inner ear diseases, will present three posters at the 55th Inner Ear Biology Workshop (IEB 2018) which is being held on September 6th – 8th, 2018 at Charité – Campus Mitte in Berlin, Germany. The IEB Workshop focuses on the physiology, pathology and therapies of the inner ear.

The details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: Comparative characterization of cisplatin-induced ototoxic lesion in vestibular and cochlear neuron primary cultures using multiwell, live-cell imaging
Session: Ototoxicity and protection
Date & Time: Thursday, September 6th at 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM CEST
Location: Charité CrossOver Foyer

Abstract Title: Live cell imaging of gentamicin induced ototoxicity in organ of Corti explant cultures as a High Content Screening assay
Session: Ototoxicity and protection
Date & Time: Thursday, September 6th at 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM CEST
Location: Charité CrossOver Foyer

Abstract Title: Electrophysiological functional assessment of vestibular and cochlear primary neuron cultures using microelectrode array recordings
Session: Vestibular system
Date & Time: Thursday, September 6th at 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM CEST
Location: Charité CrossOver Foyer

About IEB 2018

This Workshop has over half a century tradition of gathering researchers and clinicians interested in the inner ear issues. Over the years they have learned a lot and based on this knowledge, an enormous technical progress has been made in the hearing aid technology. Inner ear-specific proteins such as prestin, pendrin or otoferlin have been discovered and characterized, but researchers and clinicians still do not know enough about them.

The workshop will focus on the physiology, pathology and therapies of the inner ear. Excellent keynote speakers will give stimulating talks which will lay a ground for discussions and contribute to further translational research and innovative treatment. Hands-on workshops can be used for people who want to deepen their practical skills. Researchers and clinicians will have an opportunity to present their newest findings during numerous oral and poster sessions.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a biotech company pioneering novel treatments of inner ear diseases such as severe vertigo, tinnitus or hearing loss. Two products are currently in the clinical development stage: SENS-111, in phase 2 in acute unilateral vestibulopathy (vestibular neuritis), and SENS-401, which has completed a phase 1 trial. The company was founded by Inserm (the French Institute of Health and Medical Research) and is utilizing its pharmaceutical R&D experience and comprehensive technology platform to develop first-in-class easy-to administer, notably orally active, drugs for treating and preventing hearing loss and the symptoms of bouts of vertigo and tinnitus. Based in Montpellier, Southern France, Sensorion has received financial support from Bpifrance, through the InnoBio fund, and Inserm Transfert Initiative.

Sensorion has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris exchange since April 2015.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

Label : SENSORION
ISIN : FR0012596468
Mnemonic : ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the Document de référence registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF- French Financial Market Authority) on September 6, 2017 under n°R.17-062 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENSORION
01:37aSENSORION : announces three poster presentations at the 55th Inner Ear Biology W..
PU
01:31aSENSORION : Announces Three Poster Presentations at the 55th Inner Ear Biology W..
BU
08/21SENSORION : Receives European Authorization to Initiate SENS-401 Phase 2 Trial i..
AQ
08/21SENSORION : Receives Approval for SENS-401 Phase 2 Clinical Trial
AQ
08/20SENSORION : Receives European Authorization to Initiate SENS-401 Phase 2 Trial i..
PU
08/20SENSORION : Receives European Authorization to Initiate SENS-401 Phase 2 Trial i..
BU
08/20SENSORION : Receives European Authorization to Initiate SENS-401 Phase 2 Trial i..
AQ
07/25SENSORION : Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Vertigo Drug Seliforant
AQ
07/25SENSORION : Initiates Safety Study of Seliforant Versus Meclizine In Evoked Vest..
AQ
07/24SENSORION : Initiates Safety Study of Seliforant Versus Meclizine In Evoked Vest..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -11,0 M
Net income 2018 -8,00 M
Finance 2018 8,00 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 37,0 M
Chart SENSORION
Duration : Period :
Sensorion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSORION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,80 €
Spread / Average Target 70%
Managers
NameTitle
Nawal Ouzren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Langlois Independent Chairman
Aurore Brugeaud Operations Manager
Paul Bikard Director-Finance & Administration
Pierre Attali Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSORION-23.51%44
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 370
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC29.82%25 564
LONZA GROUP18.46%23 963
INCYTE CORPORATION-21.96%15 712
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.45%12 349
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.