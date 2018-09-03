Sensorion : Announces Three Poster Presentations at the 55th Inner Ear Biology Workshop

Regulatory News:
Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN), a biotech company
specializing in the treatment of inner ear diseases, will present three
posters at the 55th Inner Ear Biology Workshop (IEB
2018) which is being held on September 6th – 8th,
2018 at Charité – Campus Mitte in Berlin, Germany. The IEB Workshop
focuses on the physiology, pathology and therapies of the inner ear.
The details of the poster presentations are as follows:
Abstract Title: Comparative characterization of
cisplatin-induced ototoxic lesion in vestibular and cochlear
neuron primary cultures using multiwell, live-cell imaging
Session:
Ototoxicity and protection
Date & Time: Thursday,
September 6th at 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM CEST
Location:
Charité CrossOver Foyer
Abstract Title: Live cell imaging of gentamicin induced
ototoxicity in organ of Corti explant cultures as a High Content
Screening assay
Session: Ototoxicity and protection
Date
& Time: Thursday, September 6th at 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
CEST
Location: Charité CrossOver Foyer
Abstract Title: Electrophysiological functional assessment of
vestibular and cochlear primary neuron cultures using
microelectrode array recordings
Session:
Vestibular system
Date & Time: Thursday, September 6th
at 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM CEST
Location: Charité CrossOver Foyer
About IEB 2018
This Workshop has over half a century tradition of gathering researchers
and clinicians interested in the inner ear issues. Over the years they
have learned a lot and based on this knowledge, an enormous technical
progress has been made in the hearing aid technology. Inner ear-specific
proteins such as prestin, pendrin or otoferlin have been discovered and
characterized, but researchers and clinicians still do not know enough
about them.
The workshop will focus on the physiology, pathology and therapies of
the inner ear. Excellent keynote speakers will give stimulating talks
which will lay a ground for discussions and contribute to further
translational research and innovative treatment. Hands-on workshops can
be used for people who want to deepen their practical skills.
Researchers and clinicians will have an opportunity to present their
newest findings during numerous oral and poster sessions.
About Sensorion
Sensorion is a biotech company pioneering novel treatments of inner ear
diseases such as severe vertigo, tinnitus or hearing loss. Two products
are currently in the clinical development stage: SENS-111, in phase 2 in
acute unilateral vestibulopathy (vestibular neuritis), and SENS-401,
which has completed a phase 1 trial. The company was founded by Inserm
(the French Institute of Health and Medical Research) and is utilizing
its pharmaceutical R&D experience and comprehensive technology platform
to develop first-in-class easy-to administer, notably orally active,
drugs for treating and preventing hearing loss and the symptoms of bouts
of vertigo and tinnitus. Based in Montpellier, Southern France,
Sensorion has received financial support from Bpifrance, through the
InnoBio fund, and Inserm Transfert Initiative.
Sensorion has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris exchange since
April 2015.
www.sensorion-pharma.com
