Sensorion : Announces the Signature of a Partnership Framework Agreement with Institut Pasteur on Gene Therapy Programs Targeting Hearing Loss

Regulatory News:
Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering
clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which specialises in the
development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear
diseases such as hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo, today announces the
signature of a research partnership framework agreement with Institut
Pasteur (Paris) granting to Sensorion an option to obtain exclusive
licenses to develop and market drug candidates in gene therapy coming
from collaborative projects, for the restoration, treatment and
prevention of hearing disorders.
In accordance with the letter of intent announced the 23rd of
November 2018, Sensorion and Institut Pasteur have leveraged the last
six months to reach a partnership framework agreement. This agreement
provides for, after completion of a research program, an exclusive
option to obtain licences. The terms of the licences are predefined for
two specific programs aiming at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of
deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the
gene encoding Otoferlin. As for the other projects in the field of
hereditary monogenic forms of deafness, the terms of the licences will
be negotiated in light of the results of the research programs. Lastly,
Sensorion has preference rights on Institut Pasteur’s research programs
in the field of genetic inner ear diseases in order to set up
collaborations.
In the event of a change of control of Sensorion that has not been
approved by the Sensorion Board of Directors, Institut Pasteur has the
right to terminate the partnership framework agreement.
The Genetics and Physiology of the Hearing Unit of Institut Pasteur, led
by Professor Christine Petit, has developed world-class expertise over
the last 25 years in the molecular physiology and physiopathology of the
hearing system. Recent advances have led to the development of gene
therapy programs to treat monogenic form of inner ear diseases.
Researchers, including the Institut Pasteur team, have managed to
restore hearing in a mouse model of DFNB9 (Otoferlin) deafness, a
hearing disorder that is one of the most common cases of congenital
genetic deafness. This work was published in a prestigious scientific
journal1.
“I am particularly pleased by this agreement signed between Institut
Pasteur and Sensorion. It will allow us to transform our scientific
progress into innovations for the benefit of patients, whether it is by
contributing to create new diagnostic tools, improving patients’
healthcare pathway or developing curative treatments for hearing
disorders,” says Professor Christine Petit. Professor
Christine Petit, MD, PhD, who chairs Sensorion’s Scientific Advisory
Board, is an internationally renowned geneticist and neurobiologist in
the field of hearing.
“We believe that the scientific work undertaken by Christine Petit’s
teams is of great interest for public health and for the foundations of
a field that is unfortunately of increasing concern. We are delighted to
work with Sensorion, a dynamic French company with the strengths to
allow Institut Pasteur to fulfil one of its missions, i.e. to transform
its first-class academic research into products aiding patients
alongside socio-economic partners,” states Dr Isabelle Buckle,
Head of Research Applications and Industrial Relations at Institut
Pasteur.
“This agreement confirms Sensorion’s strategic relationship with the
internationally renowned scientists from Institut Pasteur and I am very
pleased about this. This is a great milestone for Sensorion, that
enables us to develop the broadest pipeline with therapeutic solutions
to Prevent, Treat and Restore inner ear diseases. In addition to the
two drug candidates in development, SENS-111 and SENS-401, we are now
adding innovative drug candidates in gene therapy allowing us to offer
relevant medical solutions to treat disabling inner ear diseases,”
comments Nawal Ouzren, Sensorion CEO.
About Sensorion
Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company, which specializes in the development of novel
therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as
hearing loss, vertigo and tinnitus. Our clinical-stage portfolio
includes two phase 2 products: Seliforant (SENS-111) under investigation
for acute unilateral vestibulopathy and Arazasetron (SENS-401) for
sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). We have built a unique R&D
technology platform to expand our understanding of the physiopathology
and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling us to select the
best targets and modalities for drug candidates. We also identify
biomarkers to improve diagnosis and treatment of these underserved
illnesses.
We are uniquely placed through our platforms and pipeline of potential
therapeutics to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands
of people with inner ear related disorders; a significant global unmet
need in medicine today.
www.sensorion-pharma.com
About the Institut Pasteur
The Institut Pasteur, a
non-profit foundation with recognized charitable status set up by Louis
Pasteur in 1887, is today an internationally renowned center for
biomedical research with a network of 32 institutes worldwide. In the
pursuit of its mission to prevent and control diseases in France and
throughout the world, the Institut Pasteur operates in four main areas:
research, public health, education and training, and development of
research applications. More than 2,500 people work on its Paris campus.
The Institut Pasteur is a globally recognized leader in infectious
diseases, microbiology, and immunology. Other avenues of investigation
include cancer, genetic and neurodegenerative diseases, genomics and
developmental biology. This research aims to expand our knowledge of the
living world in a bid to lay the foundations for new prevention
strategies and novel therapeutics. Since its inception, 10 Institut
Pasteur scientists have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine,
including two in 2008 for the 1983 discovery of the human
immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS.
www.pasteur.fr/en
Label: SENSORION
ISIN: FR0012596468
Mnemonic: ALSEN
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain
forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such
forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion
considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such
forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are
subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the Document
de référence registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés
financiers (AMF- French Financial Market Authority) on September 6, 2017
under n°R.17-062 and to the development of economic conditions,
financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The
forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also
subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered
material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could
cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements
of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking
statements.
This press release and the information that it contains do not
constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an
offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The
communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute
a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press
release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply
therewith.
1Dual AAV-mediated gene therapy restores hearing in a
DFNB9 mouse model. PNAS 2019 116 (10): 4496-450 Akil
O., Dyka, Calvet C., Emptoz A., Lahlou G, Nouaille S, Boutet de
Monvel J., Hardelin JP., Hauswirth W., Avan P., Petit C, Safieddine S.,
and Lustig L. Press release https://www.pasteur.fr/en/press-area/press-documents/gene-therapy-durably-reverses-congenital-deafness-mice
