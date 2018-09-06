Sensorion : Presents Three Posters at the 55th Inner Ear Biology Workshop

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN), a biotech company specializing in the treatment of inner ear diseases, today presented three posters at the 55th Inner Ear Biology Workshop (IEB 2018) at the Charité Campus Mitte in Berlin, Germany.

“We are pleased to share new research at the Inner Ear Biology Workshop. Our findings will benefit the development of our clinical candidates for the treatment of inner ear disorders,” said Nawal Ouzren, Sensorion’s Chief Executive Officer. “Presenting at this meeting is a great opportunity to introduce to the field new methods that may further advance the discovery and development of inner ear therapies.”

The data presented at IEB 2018 include results from preclinical ototoxicity, or ear toxicity, and inner ear neuronal activity studies. Research methods and findings from these studies have the potential to help advance drug development for ototoxicity prevention and inner ear activity modulation.

Highlights from data presented include:

Two posters presented data demonstrating the feasibility and applicability of using a high content screening time-lapse live-cell imaging assay for the development of ototoxicity prevention therapies In one study, this method showed advantages over current methods used to quantify damaging effects, like gentamicin-induced ototoxicity, in cochlear explant cultures In a second study, this method was used to assess cisplatin-induced ototoxicity in vestibular and cochlear neuron primary cultures and showed its ability to discriminate between injury susceptibility of different cell types

One poster presented data demonstrating the potential application of high content screening assay with multi-electrode array recordings to facilitate screening of drug candidates for inner ear activity modulating therapies Dysfunctional neuronal activity plays a key role in inner ear disorders such as hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo Activity of vestibular and cochlear primary neuron cultures were measured by this novel electrophysiological assay Further analytical developments of this approach suggests potential advantages over traditional methods used to screen neuromodulatory drugs candidates



About IEB 2018

This Workshop has over half a century tradition of gathering researchers and clinicians interested in the inner ear issues. Over the years they have learned a lot and based on this knowledge, an enormous technical progress has been made in the hearing aid technology. Inner ear-specific proteins such as prestin, pendrin or otoferlin have been discovered and characterized, but researchers and clinicians still do not know enough about them.

The workshop will focus on the physiology, pathology and therapies of the inner ear. Excellent keynote speakers will give stimulating talks which will lay a ground for discussions and contribute to further translational research and innovative treatment. Hands-on workshops can be used for people who want to deepen their practical skills. Researchers and clinicians will have an opportunity to present their newest findings during numerous oral and poster sessions.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a biotech company pioneering novel treatments of inner ear diseases such as severe vertigo, tinnitus or hearing loss. Two products are currently in the clinical development stage: SENS-111, in phase 2 in acute unilateral vestibulopathy (vestibular neuritis), and SENS-401, which will enter in Phase 2 in sudden sensory hearing loss. The company was founded by Inserm (the French Institute of Health and Medical Research) and is utilizing its pharmaceutical R&D experience and comprehensive technology platform to develop first-in-class easy-to administer, notably orally active, drugs for treating and preventing hearing loss and the symptoms of bouts of vertigo and tinnitus. Based in Montpellier, Southern France, Sensorion has received financial support from Bpifrance, through the InnoBio fund, and Inserm Transfert Initiative.

Sensorion has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris exchange since April 2015.

