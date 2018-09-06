Sensorion : Presents Three Posters at the 55th Inner Ear Biology Workshop

Regulatory News:
Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN), a biotech company
specializing in the treatment of inner ear diseases, today presented
three posters at the 55th Inner Ear Biology
Workshop (IEB
2018) at the Charité Campus Mitte in Berlin, Germany.
“We are pleased to share new research at the Inner Ear Biology Workshop.
Our findings will benefit the development of our clinical candidates for
the treatment of inner ear disorders,” said Nawal Ouzren, Sensorion’s
Chief Executive Officer. “Presenting at this meeting is a great
opportunity to introduce to the field new methods that may further
advance the discovery and development of inner ear therapies.”
The data presented at IEB 2018 include results from preclinical
ototoxicity, or ear toxicity, and inner ear neuronal activity studies.
Research methods and findings from these studies have the potential to
help advance drug development for ototoxicity prevention and inner ear
activity modulation.
Highlights from data presented include:
-
Two posters presented data demonstrating the feasibility and
applicability of using a high content screening time-lapse live-cell
imaging assay for the development of ototoxicity prevention therapies
-
In one study, this method showed advantages over current methods
used to quantify damaging effects, like gentamicin-induced
ototoxicity, in cochlear explant cultures
-
In a second study, this method was used to assess
cisplatin-induced ototoxicity in vestibular and cochlear neuron
primary cultures and showed its ability to discriminate between
injury susceptibility of different cell types
-
One poster presented data demonstrating the potential application of
high content screening assay with multi-electrode array recordings to
facilitate screening of drug candidates for inner ear activity
modulating therapies
-
Dysfunctional neuronal activity plays a key role in inner ear
disorders such as hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo
-
Activity of vestibular and cochlear primary neuron cultures were
measured by this novel electrophysiological assay
-
Further analytical developments of this approach suggests
potential advantages over traditional methods used to screen
neuromodulatory drugs candidates
About IEB 2018
This Workshop has over half a century tradition of gathering researchers
and clinicians interested in the inner ear issues. Over the years they
have learned a lot and based on this knowledge, an enormous technical
progress has been made in the hearing aid technology. Inner ear-specific
proteins such as prestin, pendrin or otoferlin have been discovered and
characterized, but researchers and clinicians still do not know enough
about them.
The workshop will focus on the physiology, pathology and therapies of
the inner ear. Excellent keynote speakers will give stimulating talks
which will lay a ground for discussions and contribute to further
translational research and innovative treatment. Hands-on workshops can
be used for people who want to deepen their practical skills.
Researchers and clinicians will have an opportunity to present their
newest findings during numerous oral and poster sessions.
About Sensorion
Sensorion is a biotech company pioneering novel treatments of inner ear
diseases such as severe vertigo, tinnitus or hearing loss. Two products
are currently in the clinical development stage: SENS-111, in phase 2 in
acute unilateral vestibulopathy (vestibular neuritis), and SENS-401,
which will enter in Phase 2 in sudden sensory hearing loss. The company
was founded by Inserm (the French Institute of Health and Medical
Research) and is utilizing its pharmaceutical R&D experience and
comprehensive technology platform to develop first-in-class easy-to
administer, notably orally active, drugs for treating and preventing
hearing loss and the symptoms of bouts of vertigo and tinnitus. Based in
Montpellier, Southern France, Sensorion has received financial support
from Bpifrance, through the InnoBio fund, and Inserm Transfert
Initiative.
Sensorion has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris exchange since
April 2015.
www.sensorion-pharma.com
Label : SENSORION
ISIN : FR0012596468
Mnemonic : ALSEN
