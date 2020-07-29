Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Sensorion    ALSEN   FR0012596468

SENSORION

(ALSEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensorion : appoints five renowned experts to its Scientific Advisory Board. Read

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 01:41am EDT

Press release

Sensorion appoints five renowned experts to its Scientific

Advisory Board

  • Five new members will further reinforce scientific, medical and industry expertise of SAB
  • SAB is chaired by Professor Christine Petit, a world renowned opinion leader in the science of hearing

Montpellier, July 29, 2020 - 7:30am CEST - Sensorion (FR0012596468 - ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stagebiotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces the appointment of five renowned experts to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

The SAB is chaired by Professor Christine Petit, MD, PhD, a globally renowned geneticist and neurobiologist with decades of hearing research leadership who has recently received the Kavzli Prize in Neuroscienceand was appointed as Director of the French Hearing Institute, in addition to her other current roles. The new members of the SAB are Professor Alain Fischer, Dr Robert Dow, Professor Paul Avan, Dr Diane Lazard and Dr Hernán López-Schier.

"The appointment of these five experts will provide remarkable depth and expertise to the Sensorion Scientific Advisory Board, and will be bring significant value during this exciting phase in the company's development," said Christine Petit, Chair of the SAB. "The combined Board has experience of a wide spectrum of research, gene therapy development and regulatory affairs as well as in hearing loss and we look forward to working closely with Nawal Ouzren and her team."

  • Professor Fischer has an extensive scientific and medical career. He led pioneering research on gene therapy, primary immunodeficiency diseases, and the development of the lymphoid system. He is currently Professor at Collège de France and has held a number of other prestigious positions, including founding member and director of the Institute for Genetic Diseases (Imagine) at Necker University Hospital.
  • Dr Dow has more than 37 years' experience in pharmaceutical and biotech industry, during which he has held a variety of senior executive positions at Syntex Corporation, Hoffman La Roche, Cell Genesys Inc and more recently as Chief Medical Officer at PPD Inc. He has substantial experience across a broad range of therapeutic areas in managing the transition of medicinal products from pre-clinical to clinical development and through Phase III. Dr Dow also has substantial experience in regulatory interactions in the USA and Europe.
  • Professor Avan is both a physicist and a medical doctor in biophysics. He designed original objective methods of exploration of the cochlea and auditory pathways. The tests developed have been applied to diagnosis in patients and led to the design of novel electrophysiological equipment detecting formerly inaccessible parameters. He is currently head of the Center for Research and Innovation in Human Audiology (CERIAH) at the Institut de l'Audition in Paris, France.
  • Dr Lazard is an ENT surgeon with the main research topic of cortical plasticity induced by deafness, and its links to cochlear implantation outcome. She is Principal Associate Investigator in a team at the Hearing Institute in Paris, where she is currently pursuing research on deciphering language processing variability in deafness.
  • Dr López-Schier is Senior Group Leader and Research Unit Director at the Helmholtz Center in Munich, Germany. His research focuses on fundamental sensory biology and sensory dysfunction, and his group was the first to visualize the regeneration of mechanosensory hair cells in their natural context.

1/2

Press release

"I am very proud to welcome these five internationally respected experts to Sensorion's Scientific Advisory Board, where they will add to and complement our chair, Professor Petit," said Nawal Ouzren, Chief Executive Officer of Sensorion. "It is a great honor for Sensorion to be able to work with scientists of this caliber, and they will be an invaluable source of expertise and advice as we advance our clinical product SENS-401 through Phase 2 clinical testing and develop our exciting gene therapies to treat rare monogenic forms of deafness."

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS- 401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. In the second half of 2019, Sensorion launched two preclinical gene therapy programs aiming at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. The Company is uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

Contacts

Sophie Baumont

LifeSci Advisors sophie@lifesciadvisors.com+33 6 27 74 74 49

Label: SENSORION

ISIN: FR0012596468

Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth

in the 'Document de référence' registration document filed with the 'Autorité des Marchés Financiers' (AMF French Financial

Market Authority) on September 7th, 2017 under n°R.17-062 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

2/2

Disclaimer

Sensorion SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 05:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur SENSORION
01:41aSENSORION : appoints five renowned experts to its Scientific Advisory Board. Rea..
PU
01:31aSENSORION : appoints five renowned experts to its Scientific Advisory Board
BU
07/20SENSORION : will present at the Bioprocessing Summit Europe virtual conference o..
PU
07/20SENSORION : Will Present at the Bioprocessing Summit Europe Virtual Conference o..
BU
07/16SENSORION : Hosting Key Opinion Leader Call with Dr. Michael Hoffer on Sudden Se..
PU
07/16SENSORION : Hosting Key Opinion Leader Call with Dr. Michael Hoffer on Sudden Se..
BU
07/07SENSORION : appoints Dr Edwin Moses, former Ablynx CEO, as Chairman of the Board..
PU
07/07SENSORION : announces initiation of coverage by US investment bank Chardan with ..
PU
07/07SENSORION : announces positive preliminary preclinical data from its Otoferlin g..
PU
07/06SENSORION : Appoints Dr Edwin Moses, Former Ablynx CEO, as Chairman of the Board
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,70 M 3,17 M 3,17 M
Net income 2020 -19,9 M -23,3 M -23,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 63,7 M 74,7 M 74,8 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 23,6x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart SENSORION
Duration : Period :
Sensorion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSORION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,00 €
Last Close Price 1,09 €
Spread / Highest target 83,5%
Spread / Average Target 83,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 83,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nawal Ouzren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edwin Moses Chairman
Géraldine Honnet Chief Medical Officer
Chahra Louafi Director
Eric Forquenot de La Fortelle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSORION28.99%75
LONZA GROUP59.80%45 562
CELLTRION, INC.75.41%35 430
MODERNA, INC.316.62%31 071
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.68%31 039
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.49.97%29 663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group