Sensorion : appoints five renowned experts to its Scientific Advisory Board. Read

"The appointment of these five experts will provide remarkable depth and expertise to the Sensorion Scientific Advisory Board, and will be bring significant value during this exciting phase in the company's development," said Christine Petit, Chair of the SAB. "The combined Board has experience of a wide spectrum of research, gene therapy development and regulatory affairs as well as in hearing loss and we look forward to working closely with Nawal Ouzren and her team."

The SAB is chaired by Professor Christine Petit, MD, PhD, a globally renowned geneticist and neurobiologist with decades of hearing research leadership who has recently received the Kavzli Prize in Neuroscience and was appointed as Director of the French Hearing Institute , in addition to her other current roles . The new members of the SAB are Professor Alain Fischer, Dr Robert Dow, Professor Paul Avan, Dr Diane Lazard and Dr Hernán López-Schier.

Montpellier, July 29, 2020 - 7:30am CEST - Sensorion (FR0012596468 - ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stagebiotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces the appointment of five renowned experts to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Press release

"I am very proud to welcome these five internationally respected experts to Sensorion's Scientific Advisory Board, where they will add to and complement our chair, Professor Petit," said Nawal Ouzren, Chief Executive Officer of Sensorion. "It is a great honor for Sensorion to be able to work with scientists of this caliber, and they will be an invaluable source of expertise and advice as we advance our clinical product SENS-401 through Phase 2 clinical testing and develop our exciting gene therapies to treat rare monogenic forms of deafness."

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS- 401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. In the second half of 2019, Sensorion launched two preclinical gene therapy programs aiming at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. The Company is uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

Contacts

Sophie Baumont

LifeSci Advisors sophie@lifesciadvisors.com+33 6 27 74 74 49

Label: SENSORION

ISIN: FR0012596468

Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth

in the 'Document de référence' registration document filed with the 'Autorité des Marchés Financiers' (AMF French Financial

Market Authority) on September 7th, 2017 under n°R.17-062 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

2/2