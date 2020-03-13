Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Sensorion    ALSEN   FR0012596468

SENSORION

(ALSEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensorion : provides update on SENS-401 SSNHL Phase 2 AUDIBLE-S trial enrollment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 02:31am EDT

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announced today an update on timelines for the ongoing Phase 2 study of SENS-401 to treat Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL). Patient recruitment rates from this trial now indicate the data will be available by mid-year 2021, which is later than previously announced.

“The AUDIBLE-S trial is progressing but we are obviously disappointed that the recruitment rate is at a slower pace than our original expectations”, says Nawal Ouzren, CEO of Sensorion.

“An important factor also impacting recruitment in our trial is the reprioritization of emergency room resources due to the current COVID-19 situation. As the epidemic situation is rapidly changing, our revised estimate is for a top-line data readout by mid-year 2021. We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates should there be significant changes to this timeline”.

“We are doing our utmost to ensure we can provide the clinical data set as quickly as possible, so that we can define the next steps with SENS-401 within the field of SSNHL and use our scientific know-how and expertise to develop much needed treatments for people suffering from hearing loss disorders”, says Géraldine Honnet, CMO of Sensorion.

About SENS-401 Phase 2 trial

The AUDIBLE-S Phase 2 is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of SENS-401 in subjects with severe or profound sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Included patients will receive twice a day for 4 weeks one of the following: a 43,5mg dose, a 29mg dose or a placebo. The primary endpoint is change in pure tone audiometry PTA (dB) in the affected ear from baseline to the end of treatment visit (day 28).

About SENS-401

SENS-401 (Arazasetron), is a drug candidate that aims to protect and preserve inner ear tissue from damage that can cause progressive or sequelar hearing impairment. A small molecule that can be taken orally or via an injection, SENS-401 has received Orphan Drug Designation in Europe for the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss, and Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric population. It has received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. Sensorion has launched in the second half of 2019 two preclinical gene therapy programs aiming at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. The Company is uniquely placed through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders; a significant global unmet medical need.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

Label: SENSORION
ISIN: FR0012596468
Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the ‘Document de référence’ registration document filed with the ‘Autorité des Marchés Financiers’ (AMF French Financial Market Authority) on September 7th, 2017 under n°R.17-062 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SENSORION
02:31aSENSORION : provides update on SENS-401 SSNHL Phase 2 AUDIBLE-S trial enrollment
BU
02/19SENSORION : appoints gene therapy expert Dr Géraldine Honnet as Chief Medical Of..
BU
02/19SENSORION : Nomination
CO
02/17SENSORION : Receives Ethics Committee Approval to Include New Military Sites in ..
PU
02/17SENSORION : Receives Ethics Committee Approval to Include New Military Sites in ..
BU
02/13SENSORION : announces the full conversion of Sofinnova Partners convertible bond..
PU
02/13SENSORION : Announces the Full Conversion of Sofinnova Partners Convertible Bond..
BU
02/10SENSORION : announces the full conversion of Invus convertible bonds into ordina..
PU
02/10SENSORION : Announces the Full Conversion of Invus Convertible Bonds Into Ordina..
BU
02/03SENSORION : to Attend and Present at LSX World Congress 2020. Read
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2,60 M
EBIT 2019 -12,3 M
Net income 2019 -13,2 M
Debt 2019 27,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,59x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,85x
EV / Sales2019 25,2x
EV / Sales2020 6,87x
Capitalization 38,1 M
Chart SENSORION
Duration : Period :
Sensorion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSORION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,60  €
Last Close Price 0,65  €
Spread / Highest target 238%
Spread / Average Target 146%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nawal Ouzren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Langlois Independent Chairman
Aurore Brugeaud Operations Manager
Jonas Dyhrfjeld-Johnsen VP-Research & Translational Development
Géraldine Honnet Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSORION-22.96%42
LONZA GROUP3.91%28 845
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.86%24 183
CELLTRION, INC.-2.78%19 691
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-15.10%18 003
INCYTE CORPORATION-17.66%15 586
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group