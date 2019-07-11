Sensorion : receives FDA IND approval for Arazasetron (SENS-401). Read

Press release

Sensorion receives FDA IND Approval for Arazasetron (SENS-401)

Montpellier, July 11th, 2019 - Sensorion (FR0012596468 - ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stagebiopharmaceutical company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo, announces today that it has received the Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with SENS-401,based on preclinical data and clinical development plan.

SENS-401 is under development in the treatment of Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (or SSNHL). Sensorion initiated the Phase 2 clinical trial in this indication beginning of 2019 in Europe, Canada, Israel and Turkey. The interim safety results are expected at the end of 2019 and top line data will be announced mid- 2020. In November 2016, SENS-401 received the orphan drug designation in Europe in SSNHL.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted on the 28th of June 2019 the Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) for both developments in the treatment of severe sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL) and for prevention of ototoxicity caused by cisplatin (CIO) in pediatric populations.

About SENS-401

SENS-401, arazasetron besylate, is a drug candidate that aims to protect and preserve inner ear tissue from damage that can cause progressive or sequelar hearing impairment. A small molecule that can be taken orally or via an injection, SENS- 401 has received Orphan Drug Designation in Europe for the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss, and Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric population.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as hearing loss, vertigo and tinnitus. Our clinical-stage portfolio includes two phase 2 products: Seliforant (SENS-111) under investigation for acute unilateral vestibulopathy and Arazasetron (SENS-401) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). We have built a unique R&D technology platform to expand our understanding of the physiopathology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling us to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. We also identify biomarkers to improve diagnosis and treatment of these underserved illnesses. Sensorion is launching in the second half of 2019 two preclinical gene programs aiming to correct hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. We are uniquely placed through our platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders; a significant global unmet need in medicine today.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

1/2