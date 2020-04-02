Sensorion : reports full-year 2019 financial results and business update Solid 30m cash position at year end and runway increased to beginning of Q3 2021. Read

Press release Sensorion reports full-year 2019 financial results and business update Solid €30m cash position at year end and runway increased to beginning of Q3 2021 PhII trial with SENS-401 in SSNHL started it will include patients from the French Armed Forces; SENS-401 received an IND in the US

Executive and scientific teams have been significantly strengthened in 2019 and early 2020 with the arrival of key renowned talents

Significant financing milestones were achieved with €38m raised with leading biotech investors and

Chinese healthcare companies; €5.6m non-dilutive funding staged over five years was awarded from the French Government to Sensorion for the clinical development of SENS-401 and up to €9.7m to the "AUDINNOVE" consortium for development of Otoferlin gene therapy

Press release 2019 financial results The annual accounts at December 31, 2019, drawn up according to IFRS standards and approved by the Board of Directors on April 1, 2020, have been duly reviewed by statutory auditors and the certification report is being issued. The simplified income statement at December 31, 2019 is as follows: In Euros - IFRS standards 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Operating revenue 2,522,717 2,309,859 Research & Development expenses 10,208,520 11,907,943 General & Administrative expenses 3,128,236 2,627,684 Total operating expenses 13,336,756 14,535,677 Operating profit/loss -10,814,039 -12,225,767 Financial charges -1,282,141 -124,254 Net profit/loss -12,096,181 -12,350,021 At December 31, 2019, Sensorion operating revenue, mainly the research tax credit, amounted to €2.5m, i.e. +9.2% compared with December 31, 2018. Operating expenses declined by 8.2%, moving down from €14.5m at December 31, 2018 to €13.3m at December 31, 2019 due to costs containment measures. G&A expenses are up 19.0%; they amounted to some €3.1m at December 31, 2019 compared with €2.6m at December 31, 2018 in relation to the corporate support costs related to the three financial operations (lawyers, issuance fees and advisors). Operating loss at December 31, 2019 thus came to -€10.8 m, compared with -€12.2m at December 31, 2018. The net financial charges which increased significantly to €1.3m are mainly due to the fees related to the convertible bond operations that occurred during 2019. The costs related to setting up debts recognized at fair value (convertibles bonds) are recognized as charges in the income statement. Net loss came to -€12.1m at December 31, 2019 quite similar level compared to last year (-€12.4m at December 31, 2018). At December 31, 2019, the company employed 20 persons. 2/8

Press release • Financial structure The simplified balance sheet at December 31, 2019 is as follows: In Euros - IFRS standards 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Non-current Assets 1,724,348 1,165,840 Other Current Assets 5,946,864 5,590,201 Cash & cash equivalent 30,428,319 2,711,217 Total Assets 38,099,532 9,467,258 Equity capital 13,218,525 3,510,317 Non-current Liabilities 2,036,933 1,616,803 Current Liabilities (including convertible bonds) 22,844,074 4,340,139 Total Liabilities 38,099,532 9,467,258 Total equity capital amounted to €13.2m at December 31, 2019 compared with €3.5m at December 31, 2018. On March 2019, Sensorion undertook a bond issue of a nominal amount of €4.7m with European financial investors and management, consisting of (i) a convertible bond issue for a nominal €3.4m underwritten by several new European investors, plus (ii) a simple bond issue of a nominal €1.3m. 4,516,133 bonds have been converted into 4,482,048 shares during the year. Sensorion opened then its capital to two leading institutional biotech investors,Invus and Sofinnova Partners, which invested in Sensorion as long-term partners in June 2019 via a mandatory convertible bond issue for a nominal amount of €20 million. They have taken three seats on the board of directors (two for Invus, one for Sofinnova Partners) and are subject to a lock-up until June 30, 2020. Sensorion completed a capital increase of €18.1 millionin September 2019, with Invus and Sofinnova Partners participation as well as Wuxi AppTec and 3SBio. All investors who participated in this capital raise are subject to a lock-up until June 30, 2020. Current liabilities at €22.8m include €20m of convertible bonds at December 31, 2019. Those bonds were fully converted by Invus and Sofinnova partners into Sensorion shares in February 2020. At December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents amounted to €30.4m compared with €2.7m at December 31, 2018, thanks to the injection of funds stemming from the convertible bond issues and the subsequent capital increase. 3/8

Press release Capital Breakdown The company's capital breakdown at December 31, 2019 is described in the table below. The next two columns include the impact of the conversion in February 2020 of all the convertible bonds issued in June 2019. The two last columns include the impact of the dilution of all BSPCE (stock options) attributed to employees and management. After conversion of December 31, 2019 Sofinnova Partners On a fully diluted basis and Invus convertible bonds Number of Capital Number of Capital Number of Capital shares Ownership shares Ownership shares Ownership Inserm Transfert Initiative 982,911 3.05% 982,911 1.68% 982,911 1.61% Innobio (Bpifrance) 3,499,874 10.85% 3,499,874 5.98% 3,499,874 5.74% Management, employees, directors(1)(3)(4) 221,582 0.69% 221,582 0.38% 1,817,493 2.98% Cochlear 533,755 1.66% 533,755 0.91% 533,755 0.88% Invus (OC 0624)(2) 4,121,599 12.78% 20,608,063 35.19% 20,608,063 33.82% Sofinnova Partners (OC 0624)(2) 1,953,837 6.06% 11,822,258 20.19% 11,822,258 19.40% New Investors (september 2019 capital 9,489,051 29,43% 9,489,051 16.20% 9,489,051 15.57% raise) Free Float (including former officers)(4) 11,444,654 35.49% 11,405,558 19.48% 12,175,937 19.98% Total 32,247,263 100.00% 58,563,052 100.00% 60,929,342 100.0% Assumptions at December 31, 2019: (1): Including 160,000 free shares granted on May 29, 2018 Assumptions after conversion of Sofinnova Partners and Invus convertible bonds: (2): Based on a conversion of (OC 0624) at a price of €0.76 Assumptions on a fully diluted basis: (3): Based on a conversion of (OC 0321) owned by an officer at a price of €1.30 (4): Including existing 2,030,109 BSPCE, BSA and free shares (including the 160,000 free shares granted on May 29,2018) issued by the company / 1 BSA = 1 share Key developments in 2019 and beyond R&D Launch of preclinical gene therapy programs After initiating the strategic collaboration with Institut Pasteur, Sensorion launched the first two preclinical programs, aiming at developing gene therapies that can correct hereditary monogenic forms of deafness, specifically deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin (OTOF) and Usher syndrome Type 1 (USH1). Sensorion selected these projects under its exclusive agreement with the Genetics and Physiology Hearing Unit at Institut Pasteur, led by Professor Christine Petit, whose laboratory has developed world-class expertise over the last 25 years in the molecular physiology and physiopathology of the hearing system and generated data supporting the development of potential gene therapies. In addition, the French government awarded up to €9.7 millionto the "AUDINNOVE" consortium, notably including Necker Hospital, Institut Pasteur and Sensorion, to support the development of the OTOF program up to the first patient inclusion in the clinical trial. 4/8

Press release Non-dilutive funding for clinical development of SENS-401 The French government awarded non-dilutivefundingto the "PATRIOT" consortium for the clinical development of SENS-401, including work by Institut Pasteur to identify response biomarkers. The consortium includes the French Army Biomedical Research Center (IRBA), Institut Pasteur and Electronique du Mazet and the study will be the largest military trial ever conducted in France. As part of this consortium, Sensorion will receive up to €5.6 million over the duration of the project contingent on milestones completion. US IND approval for SENS-401 Sensorion received Investigational New Drug (IND) approvalfrom the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with SENS-401 based on the preclinical data and clinical development plan package. European Pediatric Investigation Plan approval for SENS-401 The European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted a Pediatric Investigation Plan(PIP) for development of SENS-401 in the treatment of SSNHL and for prevention of ototoxicity caused by cisplatin (CIO) in the pediatric population. Positive safety board review of ongoing SENS-401 Phase 2 trial An independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB)reviewed safety data for the patients who were included in the Phase 2 trial for the treatment of SSNHL and confirmed the absence of any concern as to the safety of SENS-401 and has recommended continuing the study. Results from SENS-111 Phase 2b trial in acute unilateral vestibulopathy SENS-111 (Seliforant) was safe and well toleratedin a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study for the treatment of acute unilateral vestibulopathy (AUV). However, it did not meet the primary endpoint of vertigo intensity and Sensorion stopped all development activities for SENS-111. Technological platform Our unique R&D technological platform allows us to expand our understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling us to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. We have also identified a biomarker to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. Appointment of John Furey to the Board of Directors John Furey, former COO of Spark Therapeutics, was appointed to the Board of Directorsas independent board member. While at Spark Therapeutics, John led the successful launch of the first gene therapy in the US (LUXTURNA). Scientific communication Sensorion made presentations at a number of high-profile scientific congresses, including: Two posters at the ARO MidWinter Meeting , showing proof of efficacy for SENS-401 in preclinical models with a lasting SENS-401 protection of Cochlear Hair Cells in Organ Explant Cultures following Gentamicin ototoxic insult in vitro as well as data showing high nanomolar SENS-401 concentrations achieved in both perilymph and inner ear tissue after oral administration in three species, with some species differences.

Press release 401 exposure using an acoustic trauma model in Wistar rats. It was found in those studies that the noise trauma did not affect the pharmacokinetics and local exposure of SENS-401. Three presentations at the 56th Workshop on Inner Ear Biology 2020 announcements Conversion of Invus and Sofinnova Partners convertible bonds into ordinary shares On the 10th of FebruaryInvus Public Equities LP converted into ordinary shares of the company all of the 12,500,000 convertible bonds it had subscribed for in June 2019. The conversion was undertaken on a price basis of €0.76 per share resulting in Invus owning 20,591,259 ordinary shares right after conversion and 35.2% of the share capital and voting rights of Sensorion (after conversion of Sofinnova Partners convertible bonds). On the 13th of February, Sofinnova Crossover I SLP converted into ordinary shares of the company all of the 7,500,000 convertible bonds it had subscribed for in June 2019. The conversion was undertaken on a price basis of €0.76 per share resulting in Sofinnova Crossover I SLP holding 11,822,258 ordinary shares right after conversion and 20.2% of the share capital and voting rights of Sensorion. Ethics Committee approval to include new military sites in SENS-401 Phase 2 study Sensorion has received approval from the Independent Ethics Committee of Strasbourg (France)to include new military sites in the ongoing Phase 2 study of SENS-401in SSNHL. The new centers will recruit volunteer military personnel exposed to impulse noise during their professional activities and suffering from hearing loss. Inclusion of voluntary military patients on these new sites will start after final administrative steps are carried out. Appointment of new Chief Medical Officer Sensorion appointed gene therapy expert Géraldine Honnet MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).Géraldine Honnet is a medical doctor and joins from Généthon, where she spent nine years as Chief Medical Officer, overseeing international gene therapy clinical trials in multiple rare diseases. Géraldine was responsible for the development of Généthon pipeline from pre-clinicalto registration, managing Medical Affairs, Clinical Development, Clinical Operations and Regulatory affairs departments. Update on SENS-401 Phase 2 trial enrollment On the 13th of March, Sensorion made an update on timelines for the ongoing Phase 2 studyof SENS-401to treat Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL). Patient recruitment rates from this trial now indicate the data will be available by mid-year2021, which is later than previously announced. The AUDIBLE-Strial is progressing but at a slower pace than our original expectations. An important factor also impacting recruitment in our trial is the repriorization of emergency room resources due to the current COVID-19situation. Upcoming clinical and preclinical milestones Interim preclinical data on SENS-401 to preserve hearing after cochlear implantation by mid-year 2020; full preclinical data package by year end 2020

