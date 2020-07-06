Log in
SENSORION SA

(ALSEN)
Sensorion : Appoints Dr Edwin Moses, Former Ablynx CEO, as Chairman of the Board

07/06/2020 | 01:31am EDT

  • Dr Moses is internationally recognized as a leading CEO and Chairman of life science companies
  • Dr Moses led the rapid growth of Ablynx from a platform technology to a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company prior its acquisition by Sanofi
  • Appointment adds momentum and validation to Sensorion assets and strategy

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering, clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, today announces the appointment of Edwin Moses, former Chief Executive Officer of Ablynx, as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Edwin brings more than 25 years of executive experience as both CEO and Chairman of numerous life science companies. He was Chairman and then CEO of Ablynx over 14 years, leading its rapid growth from a small research-focused organization to one of Europe’s most successful biotechnology companies, listed on Euronext Brussels and NASDAQ, until its €3.9 billion acquisition by Sanofi in 2018. Similarly, he led the growth, listing and eventual sale of pharmaceutical services company Oxford Asymmetry International as CEO and later as Chairman between 1993-2001. Edwin has raised more than €500 million in equity and debt financing and has negotiated multiple major collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies. He currently is Chairman of Achilles Therapeutics Ltd, Avantium NV and LabGenius Ltd, and is an Operating Partner at Keensight Capital.

Patrick Langlois, the outgoing Chairman of the Board, commented: “It is an extraordinary opportunity for Sensorion to have Edwin Moses as a Board Member. All members of Sensorion’s Board agree that Edwin’s outstanding experience and successful record will be of great benefit to the Company. On a personal basis, I was very much convinced that his expertise and potential contribution would also justify his appointment as Chairman of the Board, with immediate effect. I am confident, based on recent achievements, that Sensorion under the leadership of Edwin Moses and Nawal Ouzren will continue to emerge as a global leader in treating hearing loss.”

“Sensorion’s lead program SENS-401, in Phase 2 clinical testing, has promising potential to treat sudden sensorineural hearing loss, including that commonly experienced by soldiers after auditory trauma, as well as other forms of hearing loss. Additionally, the notable partnership with Institut Pasteur, to discover and develop a wide range of gene therapies for rare hearing disorders, may help many people who currently have no satisfactory therapeutic options. I am truly excited to be taking on the role of Chairman at such an important time in the development of Sensorion and look forward to joining the exceptional scientific and business team supporting the Company on this exciting journey,” says Edwin Moses.

“We are honored and delighted to welcome Edwin as Chairman of Sensorion. He brings invaluable experience in all elements of leadership in the biotech industry, from research and clinical development to financing, regulatory approval, partnering and M&A. His appointment further strengthens our leadership team and will add momentum to the development of our expanding hearing loss pipeline, including gene therapy for monogenic forms of hearing loss, as well as the clinical development of our lead product SENS-401 to treat sudden sensorineural hearing loss, for which we expect to report top-line Phase 2 clinical data in mid-2021,” says Nawal Ouzren, CEO of Sensorion. “I would also like to extend my gratitude to Patrick Langlois for his dedicated service as Chairman of Sensorion over the last five years. Patrick’s knowledge and expertise have been important factors guiding the Company to this important transition. He leaves us in a strong position, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. In the second half of 2019, Sensorion launched two preclinical gene therapy programs aiming at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. The Company is uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

Label: SENSORION
ISIN: FR0012596468
Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the ‘Document de référence’ registration document filed with the ‘Autorité des Marchés Financiers’ (AMF French Financial Market Authority) on September 7th, 2017 under n°R.17-062 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.


© Business Wire 2020
