SENSORION SA

(ALSEN)
Sensorion : Will Present at the Bioprocessing Summit Europe Virtual Conference on July 21-23, 2020

07/20/2020 | 01:31am EDT

“Challenges and Issues in Dual AAV Vectors Approach”

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces that Christine Le Bec, Head of CMC Gene Therapy, will be giving a talk and chairing part of the Bioprocessing Summit Europe conference, to be held virtually July 21-23, 2020.

The talk is entitled “Challenges and Issues in Dual AAV Vectors Approach” and is part of the conference’s Stream #3, entitled “Gene Therapy CMC and Manufacturing” and will take place on Thursday, July 23 at 10:50am CET. Christine Le Bec will also chair in that same stream the “Advancing CMC and Analytical Strategies” track of the conference, on Wednesday, July 22.

The agenda of the conference can be accessed here.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. In the second half of 2019, Sensorion launched two preclinical gene therapy programs aiming at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. The Company is uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

Label: SENSORION
ISIN: FR0012596468
Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the ‘Document de référence’ registration document filed with the ‘Autorité des Marchés Financiers’ (AMF French Financial Market Authority) on September 7th, 2017 under n°R.17-062 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -20,2 M -23,1 M -23,1 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 54,0 M 61,8 M 61,9 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 90,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Nawal Ouzren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edwin Moses Chairman
Géraldine Honnet Chief Medical Officer
Chahra Louafi Director
Eric Forquenot de La Fortelle Independent Director
