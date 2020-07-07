Sensorion : announces initiation of coverage by US investment bank Chardan with a "Buy" recommendation. Read

Log in
07/07/2020 | 11:19am EDT

Sensorion announces initiation of coverage by US investment bank Chardan with a "Buy" recommendation

  • Coverage initiated with "Buy" rating and €2,00 price target, based on gene therapy potential

Montpellier, June 17, 2020 - Sensorion (FR0012596468 - ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces that the healthcare investment bank Chardan has initiated analyst coverage of Sensorion.

Chardan initiated coverage with a "Buy" rating and a price target of €2,00, based on its potential to become a leader in developing gene therapies to treat hearing loss.

Chardan joins Bryan Garnier & Co, whose analyst also initiated coverage on the company with a "Buy" rating in December 2019.

All reports on Sensorion prepared by analysts represent the views of those analysts and not necessarily those of Sensorion. Sensorion is not responsible for the content, accuracy, or timing of analyst reports. A copy of the full analyst note can be obtained directly from Chardan.

This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for securities in France, Europe, the US or any other country.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. In the second half of 2019, Sensorion launched two preclinical gene therapy programs aiming at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. The Company is uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

Contacts

Sophie Baumont LifeSci Advisors sophie@lifesciadvisors.com +33 6 27 74 74 49

Label: SENSORION ISIN: FR0012596468 Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 'Document de référence' registration document filed with the 'Autorité des Marchés Financiers' (AMF French Financial

Market Authority) on September 7th, 2017 under n°R.17-062 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

Disclaimer

Sensorion SA published this content on 17 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 15:18:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -20,2 M -22,8 M -22,8 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,64x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 51,0 M 57,7 M 57,6 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 90,9%
Technical analysis trends SENSORION SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,00 €
Last Close Price 0,87 €
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 129%
Spread / Lowest Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nawal Ouzren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Langlois Independent Chairman
Aurore Brugeaud Operations Manager
Géraldine Honnet Chief Medical Officer
Chahra Louafi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSORION SA3.20%58
LONZA GROUP47.11%41 016
CELLTRION, INC.70.44%34 270
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.49.18%29 505
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.04%27 430
INCYTE CORPORATION21.93%23 431
