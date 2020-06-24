Sensus Healthcare Announces CME Presentation by Dr. Jeffrey S. Fromowitz Today at the Fall Clinical Virtual Grand Rounds Series

BOCA RATON, Fla, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that Jeffrey S. Fromowitz, M.D. will discuss the use of superficial radiation therapy at the Fall Clinical Virtual Grand Rounds Weekly Continuing Education Series today. The presentation is part of the recent online series titled “Evolving Concepts in Dermatology; Dermatology Industry Leaders: The Path Forward” and participants will receive continuing medical education (CME) credits.

Dr. Fromowitz’s discussion will focus on the use of superficial radiation therapy to treat non-melanoma skin cancers, as well as keloids.

Dr. Fromowitz is a board-certified dermatologist with advanced training in Mohs micrographic surgery and cosmetic dermatology. Practicing in Boca Raton, Florida, Dr. Fromowitz serves as the medical director of Dermatology of Boca, which includes a center for clinical research. He received a BS in neuroscience and behavioral biology from Emory University and an MD from the University of Florida College of Medicine, where he graduated first in his class. Dr. Fromowitz completed an internship in internal medicine and a residency in dermatology and cutaneous surgery at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida, serving as Chief Dermatology Resident in his final year of residency. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology and is a Fellow of The American Society for Lasers in Medicine and Surgery, The American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, The American Society of Mohs Micrographic Surgery and The American Academy of Dermatology. He is a clinical affiliate assistant professor at Florida Atlantic University, Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine.

“We highly value our relationships with leading practitioners such as Dr. Fromowitz, and are pleased to sponsor continuing education programs such as this one to broaden the knowledge of dermatologists and keep their skills sharp during this period of limited patient contact,” said Joe Sardano, Sensus Healthcare’s chief executive officer.

About the Fall Clinical Virtual Grand Rounds

The Fall Clinical Virtual Grand Rounds (FCVGR) is a new online series designed to help maintain the educational opportunities for dermatologists as if they were able to attend grand rounds in person. FCVGR consists of weekly CME sessions on a variety of dermatological diseases and tools.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted directional anisotropic radiation therapy (ART) and brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

﻿Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

