Sensys Gatso : Australia receives contract extension worth SEK 46 million

22/03/2019 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety solutions, through its subsidiary Sensys Gatso Australia, has received a contract extension to the value of AUD 7 million, corresponding to SEK 46 million for the supply of mobile camera systems and services to the Victorian Government.

The order is for additional mobile camera systems to supplement the initial quantity ordered in July 2018. The supply and services to the value of AUD 7 million are expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Sensys Gatso Australia's Managing Director Enzo Dri comments: 'A successful pilot phase and subsequent initial supply program has introduced this innovative technology to the State of Victoria. The collaborative approach used to design, develop, test and implement this high quality solution has become an enabler to the State's objective to deter speeding via an 'anywhere, anytime' operational model deployed across the entire road network.'



This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 09.25 on March 22, 2019.

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has 195 employees.