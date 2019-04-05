Log in
Sensys Gatso : Australia receives order for maintenance services worth SEK 12 million

04/05/2019 | 04:17am EDT

05/04/2019 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety solutions, through its subsidiary Sensys Gatso Australia, has received an order worth AUD 1.8 million, corresponding to SEK 12 million for the provision of maintenance support services for mobile camera systems over the next 6 years to Serco Traffic Camera Services on behalf of the Victorian Government. It is expected that additional systems will be added to the scope leading to the total contract value of annuity services of up to AUD 11.3 million, corresponding to SEK 75 million over 6 years.

The order is for the provision of maintenance support services for an initial quantity of mobile camera systems for the next 6 years. As part of the agreement, it is expected that additional systems will be added to the scope leading to the total contract value of annuity services of up to AUD 11.3 million, corresponding to SEK 75 million over 6 years. The additional systems are expected to be deployed by the end of 2019.

Sensys Gatso Australia's Managing Director Enzo Dri comments: 'Our business prides itself in the quality of the support services we provide our client base. With the introduction of new in-vehicle traffic safety systems in the State of Victoria, the Sensys Gatso team has engaged with the State and Serco Traffic Camera Services to establish a high uptime support solution. The support services will give the State of Victoria the ability to maximise the effect of the new technology to deter speeding and improve safety on the road network.'

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 9.50 on April 5, 2019.

Release (pdf)

For further information:
Ivo Mönnink, CEO & President
Sensys Gatso Group AB
E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has 195 employees.

Disclaimer

Sensys Gatso Group AB published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 08:16:09 UTC
