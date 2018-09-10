Sensys Gatso : Conversion of vendor loan into new shares

10/09/2018 - In connection with the acquisition of Gatso Beheer in 2015 a vendor note of approximately EUR 6.8 million was issued as part of the consideration. As stated in the press release issued on June 23, 2015 the vendor loan may under certain circumstances be converted into new shares in Sensys Gatso Group. The first instalment of EUR 3 million of the vendor loan fell due on July 31, 2018. Approximately EUR 1.6 million of this instalment is still outstanding and will now, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the vendor loan, be converted into 15 110 738 new shares to be issued to Gatso Special Products.

After the new shares have been registered the number of shares and votes in Sensys Gatso Group will amount to 860 024 407.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 08.30 on the 10th of September 2018.

Release (pdf)

For further information:

Ivo Mönnink, CEO & President

Sensys Gatso Group AB

E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has 167 employees.