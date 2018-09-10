Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Sensys Gatso Group AB    SENS   SE0000567729

SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (SENS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sensys Gatso : Conversion of vendor loan into new shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 08:37am CEST

10/09/2018 - In connection with the acquisition of Gatso Beheer in 2015 a vendor note of approximately EUR 6.8 million was issued as part of the consideration. As stated in the press release issued on June 23, 2015 the vendor loan may under certain circumstances be converted into new shares in Sensys Gatso Group. The first instalment of EUR 3 million of the vendor loan fell due on July 31, 2018. Approximately EUR 1.6 million of this instalment is still outstanding and will now, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the vendor loan, be converted into 15 110 738 new shares to be issued to Gatso Special Products.

After the new shares have been registered the number of shares and votes in Sensys Gatso Group will amount to 860 024 407.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 08.30 on the 10th of September 2018.

Release (pdf)

For further information:

Ivo Mönnink, CEO & President
Sensys Gatso Group AB
E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has 167 employees.

Disclaimer

Sensys Gatso Group AB published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 06:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB
08:37aSENSYS GATSO : Conversion of vendor loan into new shares
PU
08/30SENSYS GATSO : Half year Report January - June 2018
PU
08/27SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB : half-yearly earnings release
08/23GARO : New CFO appointed for GARO
AQ
08/22SENSYS GATSO : Cedar Rapids, Iowa Reinstates I-380 Speed Enforcement Program
PU
08/21SENSYS GATSO : Order from France worth SEK 16 million
PU
08/02SENSYS GATSO : Order from Australia worth SEK 5.9 million
PU
07/25SENSYS GATSO : wins Managed Services contract worth estimated SEK 8 million
PU
07/18SENSYS GATSO : Order from Australia worth SEK 25 million
PU
07/18SENSYS GATSO : Order from Australia worth SEK 12 million
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/12The Security Securities 
06/11Securitas Versus G4S, Which Should You Invest In? 
06/04SENSYS GATSO : A Risky Bull Thesis 
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 400 M
EBIT 2018 -1,00 M
Net income 2018 -9,00 M
Finance 2018 41,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,85
EV / Sales 2018 4,13x
EV / Sales 2019 3,03x
Capitalization 1 694 M
Chart SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
Sensys Gatso Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivo Monnink Chief Executive Officer
Claes Sture Bertil Ödman Chairman
Simon Mulder Chief Financial Officer
Timo Gatsonides Chief Technology Officer
Ingemar Skogö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB31.05%187
CISCO SYSTEMS22.85%221 271
QUALCOMM9.93%103 396
ERICSSON45.81%28 892
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS40.35%20 574
ARISTA NETWORKS INC13.36%19 982
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.