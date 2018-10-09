Log in
Sensys Gatso : Order from Australia worth SEK 5.8 million

10/09/2018 | 09:43am CEST

09/10/2018 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety solutions, has through its subsidiary Sensys Gatso Australia, received an order worth AUD 0.9 million, corresponding to SEK 5.8 million, for new traffic safety systems supply and services to the New South Wales Government.

The order is for the supply and installation of new traffic safety systems at selected highway sites in the State of New South Wales. The supply and installation services are expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

Sensys Gatso Australia's Operations Manager Paul Holschier comments: 'The installation of new traffic safety system technology at the selected highway locations will help to expand the existing network of traffic safety systems across the state of New South Wales. We are pleased to assist the State of NSW in the ongoing reduction of injuries and fatalities across the road network with our high integrity solutions.'

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 09.30 on October 9, 2018.

Release (pdf)

For further information:
Ivo Mönnink, CEO
Sensys Gatso Group AB
E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has 167 employees.

Disclaimer

Sensys Gatso Group AB published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 07:42:06 UTC
