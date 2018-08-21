Log in
SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB
Sensys Gatso : Order from France worth SEK 16 million

08/21/2018

21/08/2018 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety solutions, has received an additional order for in-vehicle safety systems worth EUR 1.5 million, corresponding to SEK 16 million, from France.

The order is for the delivery of in-vehicle safety systems to France and is a continuation of the project that Sensys Gatso Group started in 2013. The order is planned to be delivered during the remainder of 2018. The use of in-vehicle systems have proven to be a very effective way to reduce road casualties.

'We are proud and grateful that the French Ministry of Interior has extended its confidence in Sensys Gatso with an additional order. The benefits of the in-vehicle system, shown in France, have gained much attention in the global market. This order confirms the strength of the concept', says Joris Lampe, Chief Commercial Officer at Sensys Gatso Group AB.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 on August 21, 2018.

Release (pdf)

For further information:
Ivo Mönnink, CEO
Sensys Gatso Group AB
E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has 167 employees.

Disclaimer

Sensys Gatso Group AB published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 14:06:09 UTC
