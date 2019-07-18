Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Sensys Gatso Group AB    SENS   SE0000567729

SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB

(SENS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sensys Gatso : USA has been awarded a Traffic Enforcement contract in Colombia, South America worth an estimated SEK 9.2 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 04:20am EDT

18/07/2019 - Sensys Gatso Group, through its American subsidiary, Sensys Gatso USA, has been selected as the equipment and software provider for Departamento de Bolivar, the 5th largest state in Colombia, with a contract value worth approximately USD 1 million, corresponding to SEK 9.2 Million. Approximately 30% of the total contract value relates to TRaaS services over a 5 year period.

In partnership with Gestion Consultoria Y Servicios Integrales GCSI SAS, Sensys Gatso will provide T-Series camera systems that will address the critical traffic enforcement needs in these highly populated areas, specifically; red light intersections, speed and bus lane enforcement. Initially, the camera systems will be positioned around the cities of Clemencia and San Juan, Colombia, with a third city to follow shortly thereafter. The systems are expected to be delivered in 2019.

'We are so pleased to be working with our partner in Colombia as we expand our footprint into South America. This part of the country takes traffic safety very seriously and tends to be forward thinking with its approach to traffic solutions. Any opportunity to help slow down vehicle speeds is an opportunity to save lives and we are honored to be a part of this effort,' says Andrew Noble, President, Sensys Gatso USA.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.30 on July 18, 2019.

Release (pdf)

For further information:
Ivo Mönnink, CEO
Sensys Gatso Group AB
E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has 195 employees.

Disclaimer

Sensys Gatso Group AB published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 08:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB
04:20aSENSYS GATSO : USA has been awarded a Traffic Enforcement contract in Colombia, ..
PU
07/12SENSYS GATSO : delivers 4th batch in-vehicle enforcement systems to Saudi Arabia
PU
07/12SENSYS GATSO : receives an order from France worth SEK 16 million
PU
04/25SENSYS GATSO : Interim Report
PU
04/16SENSYS GATSO : receives five-year contract extension in Albany, New York worth S..
PU
04/10SENSYS GATSO : Notice and invitation to attend the Annual General Meeting of Sen..
PU
04/10SENSYS GATSO : publishes annual report for 2018
PU
04/05SENSYS GATSO : Australia receives order for maintenance services worth SEK 12 mi..
PU
03/22SENSYS GATSO : Australia receives contract extension worth SEK 46 million
PU
01/07SENSYS GATSO : delivers third batch in-vehicle enforcement systems to Saudi Arab..
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 478 M
EBIT 2019 22,0 M
Net income 2019 40,0 M
Debt 2019 16,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 78,5x
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,86x
EV / Sales2020 2,26x
Capitalization 1 350 M
Chart SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
Sensys Gatso Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,80  SEK
Last Close Price 1,57  SEK
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivo Monnink Chief Executive Officer
Claes Sture Bertil Ödman Chairman
Simon Mulder Chief Financial Officer
Timo Gatsonides Chief Technology Officer
Ingemar Skogö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB-13.93%144
CISCO SYSTEMS32.98%245 286
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD10.53%36 945
ERICSSON AB2.26%31 374
NOKIA OYJ-9.93%28 211
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS47.91%28 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About