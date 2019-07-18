Sensys Gatso : USA has been awarded a Traffic Enforcement contract in Colombia, South America worth an estimated SEK 9.2 Million

18/07/2019 - Sensys Gatso Group, through its American subsidiary, Sensys Gatso USA, has been selected as the equipment and software provider for Departamento de Bolivar, the 5th largest state in Colombia, with a contract value worth approximately USD 1 million, corresponding to SEK 9.2 Million. Approximately 30% of the total contract value relates to TRaaS services over a 5 year period.

In partnership with Gestion Consultoria Y Servicios Integrales GCSI SAS, Sensys Gatso will provide T-Series camera systems that will address the critical traffic enforcement needs in these highly populated areas, specifically; red light intersections, speed and bus lane enforcement. Initially, the camera systems will be positioned around the cities of Clemencia and San Juan, Colombia, with a third city to follow shortly thereafter. The systems are expected to be delivered in 2019.

'We are so pleased to be working with our partner in Colombia as we expand our footprint into South America. This part of the country takes traffic safety very seriously and tends to be forward thinking with its approach to traffic solutions. Any opportunity to help slow down vehicle speeds is an opportunity to save lives and we are honored to be a part of this effort,' says Andrew Noble, President, Sensys Gatso USA.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.30 on July 18, 2019.

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has 195 employees.