Sensys Gatso : receives order from the Swedish Transport Administration worth SEK 50 million

19/12/2018 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety solutions, has received an order worth 50 MSEK from the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket).

The order covers systems and cabinets for traffic safety cameras to be installed at new locations. Installation and commissioning of the traffic safety cameras are not included in this order and will be ordered separately as the roll-out plan progresses. Deliveries according to this order will start in the second half of 2019 and be finalized during 2020.

The more than 1700 traffic safety cameras already installed across Sweden are an important part of the implementation of Trafikverket's 'Vision Zero' policy. They are estimated to contribute to saving 20-30 lives per year and reducing the amount of seriously injured people with 70 per year. The Swedish Transport Administration signed a contract with Sensys Gatso Group, covering deliveries of traffic safety systems, in July 2013. This order is placed in accordance with this contract.

'We are particularly proud we have been given the opportunity to further contribute to the execution of Trafikverket's Vison Zero program. We see this as a proof of our excellent partnership', says Jörgen Andersson, General Manager of Sensys Gatso Sweden AB.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person,

at 09.00 on the 19 December 2018.

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has 167 employees.