SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB

SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB

(SENS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sensys Gatso : receives order from the United Arab Emirates worth SEK 12 million

0
09/05/2019 | 05:32am EDT

05/09/2019 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety solutions, has received an order for speed and red-light traffic safety systems worth SEK 12 million from the United Arab Emirates.

This Systems Sales order was received from the United Arab Emirates, through one of our local partners and covers speed and red-light enforcement systems for the Emirate of Ajman. Deliveries are planned to be executed within the fourth quarter 2019, and the first quarter 2020.

Sensys Gatso Group has already an installed base of speed and red-light enforcement systems in Ajman which has contributed to significant improvements to traffic safety in this emirate.

Sensys Gatso Group has an established regional office in Dubai, from where the company attends to customers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

'We are very pleased that Ajman Police has decided to expand their installed base with additional systems from Sensys Gatso Group. What is even more encouraging is that part of this order will be used to replace units previously provided by other suppliers. This strengthens our leading position in this important market and shows the quality of our solutions and support' says Saman Alae Naziri, General Manager of Sensys Gatso Group MENA in Dubai, UAE.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 11.15 on September 5, 2019.

Release (pdf)

For further information:
Ivo Mönnink, CEO
Sensys Gatso Group AB
E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has 195 employees.

Disclaimer

Sensys Gatso Group AB published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 09:31:11 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Ivo Monnink Chief Executive Officer
Claes Sture Bertil Ödman Chairman
Simon Mulder Chief Financial Officer
Timo Gatsonides Chief Technology Officer
Ingemar Skogö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB-31.30%110
CISCO SYSTEMS9.21%202 564
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD30.54%42 025
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS55.53%29 621
NOKIA OYJ-11.62%27 441
ERICSSON AB-2.90%25 650
