Sensys Gatso : receives order from the United Arab Emirates worth SEK 12 million

05/09/2019 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety solutions, has received an order for speed and red-light traffic safety systems worth SEK 12 million from the United Arab Emirates.

This Systems Sales order was received from the United Arab Emirates, through one of our local partners and covers speed and red-light enforcement systems for the Emirate of Ajman. Deliveries are planned to be executed within the fourth quarter 2019, and the first quarter 2020.

Sensys Gatso Group has already an installed base of speed and red-light enforcement systems in Ajman which has contributed to significant improvements to traffic safety in this emirate.

Sensys Gatso Group has an established regional office in Dubai, from where the company attends to customers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

'We are very pleased that Ajman Police has decided to expand their installed base with additional systems from Sensys Gatso Group. What is even more encouraging is that part of this order will be used to replace units previously provided by other suppliers. This strengthens our leading position in this important market and shows the quality of our solutions and support' says Saman Alae Naziri, General Manager of Sensys Gatso Group MENA in Dubai, UAE.

