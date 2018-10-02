Sensys Gatso : wins Managed Services contract in Germany worth estimated SEK 5 million

02/10/2018 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety solutions, through its subsidiary, Sensys Gatso Deutschland GMBH, has been awarded an automated traffic enforcement program in Bochum. The expected sales over the contract period of 5-years is estimated at EUR 500.000, corresponding to SEK 5 million.

Sensys Gatso Deutschland will install fixed combined Red Light and Speed camera systems at 6 sites in the city of Bochum. The city of Bochum is a city in the center of the Ruhr area, and one of the 20 largest cities in Germany.

Under this five year Managed Services contract, Sensys Gatso will also provide its back office processing software Xilium, including installation, maintenance and staff training.

'Sensys Gatso Deutschland is looking forward to supporting the city of Bochum in the area of traffic safety. With this new program in Bochum we are proud to further expand our Managed Service business in Germany', says Dietmar Schwalm, Head of Sales, Sensys Gatso Deutschland.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 11.30 on the 2nd of October, 2018.

