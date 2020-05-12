Sensys Gatso publ : Annual general meeting in Sensys Gatso Group AB

12/05/2020 - The annual general meeting in Sensys Gatso Group AB was held on 12 May 2020 in Jönköping.

Board of Directors

The annual general meeting resolved to re-elect Claes Ödman, Jochem Garritsen, Pia Hofstedt, Kerstin Sjöstrand, Christina Hallin and new election of Nishant Batra as members of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The annual general meeting elected Claes Ödman as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Auditor

The annual general meeting resolved to elect BDO Mälardalen AB as auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. BDO Mälardalen AB has appointed the authorised public accountant Johan Pharmanson auditor in charge.

Remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors and the auditor

The annual general meeting resolved that the remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors shall be SEK 1,400,000, to be allocated as follows: SEK 400,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 200,000 each to the other members of the Board of Directors. The annual general meeting further resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice within framework of the submitted quotation.

Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The annual general meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal on remuneration guidelines for senior executives.

Instruction for the Nomination Committee

The annual general meeting approved the instruction for the Nomination Committee

Issuance authorisation

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the annual general meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors, for the period until the next annual general meeting, to resolve on new issues of shares corresponding to not more than ten per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company.

Acquisition and transfer of own shares

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the annual general meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors, for the period until the next annual general meeting, to resolve on acquisition and transfer of own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The company's holding of own shares at any given time must not exceed five per cent of the total number of shares in the company.

Jönköping May 12, 2020

The Board of Directors for Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ)

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.00 on the 12th of May 2020.

The release (pdf)

For further information:

Ivo Mönnink, CEO

Sensys Gatso Group AB

E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has 252 employees.