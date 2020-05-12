Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ)    SENS   SE0000567729

SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)

(SENS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensys Gatso publ : Annual general meeting in Sensys Gatso Group AB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 11:10am EDT

12/05/2020 - The annual general meeting in Sensys Gatso Group AB was held on 12 May 2020 in Jönköping.

Board of Directors

The annual general meeting resolved to re-elect Claes Ödman, Jochem Garritsen, Pia Hofstedt, Kerstin Sjöstrand, Christina Hallin and new election of Nishant Batra as members of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The annual general meeting elected Claes Ödman as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Auditor

The annual general meeting resolved to elect BDO Mälardalen AB as auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. BDO Mälardalen AB has appointed the authorised public accountant Johan Pharmanson auditor in charge.

Remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors and the auditor

The annual general meeting resolved that the remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors shall be SEK 1,400,000, to be allocated as follows: SEK 400,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 200,000 each to the other members of the Board of Directors. The annual general meeting further resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice within framework of the submitted quotation.

Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The annual general meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal on remuneration guidelines for senior executives.

Instruction for the Nomination Committee

The annual general meeting approved the instruction for the Nomination Committee

Issuance authorisation

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the annual general meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors, for the period until the next annual general meeting, to resolve on new issues of shares corresponding to not more than ten per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company.

Acquisition and transfer of own shares

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the annual general meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors, for the period until the next annual general meeting, to resolve on acquisition and transfer of own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The company's holding of own shares at any given time must not exceed five per cent of the total number of shares in the company.

Jönköping May 12, 2020
The Board of Directors for Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ)

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.00 on the 12th of May 2020.

The release (pdf)

For further information:
Ivo Mönnink, CEO
Sensys Gatso Group AB
E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has 252 employees.

Disclaimer

Sensys Gatso Group AB published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 15:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUB
11:10aSENSYS GATSO PUBL : Annual general meeting in Sensys Gatso Group AB
PU
05/08SENSYS GATSO PUBL : receives order from the Swedish Transport Administration wor..
PU
05/04REDEYE :  Sensys Gatso - An Essential Business
AQ
04/27SENSYS GATSO PUBL : Invitation to Sensys Gatso's presentation of the Q1 Report 2..
PU
04/07SENSYS GATSO PUBL : Notice and invitation to attend the Annual General Meeting o..
PU
03/02REDEYE :  Sensys Gatso - Record Orders to Change the Sentiment
AQ
02/20SENSYS GATSO PUBL : sets long-term goal of SEK 1 billion in Sales by 2025
PU
02/12SENSYS GATSO PUBL : confirms notice of award in Costa Rica, Central America, val..
PU
02/07SENSYS GATSO PUBL : expects to receive notice of award in Costa Rica, Central Am..
PU
01/31SENSYS GATSO PUBL : Invitation to Sensys Gatso's presentation of the Q4 and Year..
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 493 M
EBIT 2020 2,50 M
Net income 2020 -2,50 M
Debt 2020 17,5 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -278x
P/E ratio 2021 34,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,46x
EV / Sales2021 1,93x
Capitalization 1 195 M
Chart SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,80  SEK
Last Close Price 1,39  SEK
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivo Monnink Chief Executive Officer
Claes Sture Bertil Ödman Chairman
Simon Mulder Chief Financial Officer
Timo Gatsonides Chief Technology Officer
Jochem Garritsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENSYS GATSO GROUP AB (PUBL)-4.34%121
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-10.36%183 715
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.0.14%40 613
ERICSSON AB2.53%30 229
ZTE CORPORATION0.68%25 715
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-19.24%22 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group