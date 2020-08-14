Sensys Gatso publ : Invitation to Sensys Gatso's presentation of the Q2 Report 2020

14/08/2020 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety solutions, publishes the financial report for the second quarter and first six months of 2020 at 8.30 am CET on Thursday August 20 and hereby invites to a presentation/audiocast at 10 am CET. The company's CEO Ivo Mönnink and CFO Simon Mulder will present the financial results in English.

The presentation/audiocast can be joined online or via telephone and will be available on the company's webpage https://www.sensysgatso.com

Link to the presentation/audiocast:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/sensys-gatso-group-q2-2020

Call-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 55

UK: +44 333 300 90 35

US: +1 8 446 251 570

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.00 on August 14, 2020.

For more information:

Ivo Mönnink, CEO

Sensys Gatso Group AB

E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has 252 employees.