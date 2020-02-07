Log in
Sensys Gatso publ : expects to receive notice of award in Costa Rica, Central America, valued at SEK 192 Million

02/07/2020 | 07:13am EST

07/02/2020 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety solutions, through its American subsidiary Sensys Gatso USA, expects to be notified by Cosevi Road Safety Council that it has been selected as the successful bidder of the tender for the country's Nationwide Intelligent Transportation System. The expected total contract value to Sensys Gatso for equipment, software and maintenance is approximately USD 20 Million, corresponding to SEK 192 Million. Alongside the systems agreement of USD 13.7 Million, corresponding to SEK 132 Million, there is an additional TRaaS maintenance and staffing contract estimated at USD 1.6 Million annually, corresponding to SEK 15 Million, for a contract period of four years.

The implementation of this national rollout of equipment and services will be achieved by a consortium of companies. Key consortium members include Sensys Gatso USA, ICE (Costa Rica's government run electricity provider), RACSA (Costa Rica's government run telecommunications provider) and Lanprosa SA. Sensys Gatso USA will supply T-Series camera systems and related software. The roll-out of the program is estimated to start in Q3 2020 and is expected to be ready for activation by Q1 2021.

Non-selected firms have 10 days to appeal the government's decision to award the consortium. If no appeal is filed, or a received appeal is denied, the government budget is approved and the award is expected to be converted into a contract in February of 2020.

Sensys Gatso Group will communicate any new information as it becomes available.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.25 on February 7, 2020.

Release

For further information:
Ivo Mönnink, CEO
Sensys Gatso Group AB
E investors@sensysgatso.com

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has 195 employees.

Disclaimer

Sensys Gatso Group AB published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 12:12:03 UTC
