Sensys Gatso publ : receives five year TRaaS contract, valued at SEK 21 million for school zone photo enforcement in the city of Parma, Ohio

02/06/2020 - Sensys Gatso Group, a global leader in traffic safety solutions, through its American subsidiary Sensys Gatso USA, has been selected by the city of Parma, Ohio to provide six school zone safety camera systems complete with software and fulfillment services. The estimated value of this fully managed service program is USD 2.2 Million, corresponding to SEK 21 million, over the five year period.

Since May of 2009, the city of Parma has used photo enforcement as a tool to help curb speeding traffic in and around its school zones. The cameras are activated only during the school year and are turned off during the summer vacation when school is out of session. After approximately one year of working closely with city officials, Sensys Gatso USA has been chosen to replace the current photo enforcement provider in Parma and will be implementing a new, fixed-location camera system. The expected timeframe for this new program to be up and running is Q4 of 2020. While the length of this contract is for a five-year period, there are two, two-year extensions built into the contract allowing for almost a decade of continuity in the program.

The city of Parma is the 10th largest in the state of Ohio. With approximately seven state routes running through the city and significant traffic volumes, speed enforcement and traffic safety is a top priority. Parma has also been named the third safest city in America for populations over 25,000 and deemed an excellent place to raise a family. 'School zone enforcement programs like this one will help to continue the hard work of Parma in providing a safe and thriving community for its residents', says Andrew Noble, President of Sensys Gatso USA.

This information is information that Sensys Gatso Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 08.00 on June 2, 2020.

Sensys Gatso Group AB is a global leader in traffic management solutions for nations, cities and fleet owners. Sensys Gatso Group has subsidiaries in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the USA, and a branch office in the United Arab Emirates. The Sensys Gatso Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has 252 employees.